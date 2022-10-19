'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you're an avid note-taker and writer, you probably find yourself in a familiar conundrum: Which notebook did you use most recently, and where is it? With the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook, you'll never have to worry about lost notes again. The best part? It's 24% off on Amazon right now, so you can pick up this reusable notebook for only $28.
I've been using this notebook for a few weeks now, and it's quickly become one of my favorite note-taking tools. The pages feature different display options, like project managers, calendars, dotted pages, and lined pages to ensure you have the tools to organize and succeed in your workday.
The Rocketbook Fusion comes with a dedicated Pilot Frixion Ball pen, and it's a fluid writing tool. When you're finished taking notes, you can use the dedicated app to scan and upload your pages to the Rocketbook cloud. You can directly upload to Google Drive, Dropbox, and even send documents via Slack. Once you've filled up all the pages, simply use water to wash away your notes for a clean slate.
Also: The best tablets you can buy right now (and no, these aren't all iPads)
This smart notebook has become my go-to for jotting down notes. It's so handy that The Office co-stars Angela Kinsey and Brian Baumgartner have even partnered with Rocketbook to advertise it. Plus, my ZDNET coworkers and I named the Rocketbook Fusion the best digital notebook on the market so far.
Also: Pinpoint your notes better with the best stylus tablets
Although it comes in 10 different colors, only a handful are on sale for the $28 price tag. If this sounds like the best smart notebook for your needs, add it to your cart today. However, if you're still seeking other options, check out our other reviews and recommendations for best digital notebooks.