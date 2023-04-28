This $50 desk accessory is a must-have for comfort, whether you sit or stand

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I've been using a standing desk for over a decade. I find the flexibility and benefits far outweigh the traditional desk setup. But because I already push my legs to their limits with running, cycling, and rowing, I find that I have to switch between standing and sitting to keep my calves, thighs, and feet from suffering under the weight of a constant upright position.
When sitting, it's always helpful to have something to prop your feet on. I've tried just about everything to accommodate this -- from small crates to basic metal frames, and anything that was the right height -- but eventually discovered a purpose-built piece of hardware, made by a company called Vivo.
This little footstool has made my seated time at my standing desk exponentially more comfortable, even when training for a marathon. My legs thank me for the rest at every opportunity.
This under-the-desk accessory lets you prop your legs up to relieve stress and back pain.
The Vivo standing footrest is the ideal option, not only because it's made of sturdy steel, but because it's also adjustable, has a felt-like cover on the platform, and no-slip textured metal feet to prevent the stool from sliding about.
I use the stool whether I'm sitting or standing. When standing, I randomly switch legs and will either place a foot on the platform or the handle (most often, the platform). This makes for a very comfortable bit of relief as I stand throughout the day.
First off, I've been extolling the benefits of standing desks for some time now. After being at my desk for hours on end, I never feel the same weight of exhaustion I used to feel when seated all day. But having such an effective footstool with a small footprint is a huge benefit.
Truth be told, however, this footstool isn't just a benefit to those who use a standing desk. Even if you use a traditional seated desk, this stool would be a great addition (especially if you're of the shorter persuasion like me). Either way, the Vivo footstool can give your legs and feet some much-needed relief.
Another bonus of the Vivo footrest is that it's incredibly simple to put together. With only three pieces: the feet, platform, and handle, it doesn't even require any tools for assembly.
Personally, I cannot imagine not having this footstool under me. Without it, I struggled to find something that was the perfect height for me so that I could either use my monopod stool or offer each leg a bit of relief as I stand. One final benefit of this footstool is that it makes the transition from standing to sitting incredibly easy. And at just under $50, this gem should be considered a must-buy for anyone who sits or stands at a desk for long periods of time.