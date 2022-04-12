Best standing desk (2022)

If you are concerned about sitting for long periods during the workday, a standing desk may be able to help. Research shows that sitting for more than eight hours each day can increase your risk of chronic disease. Sedentary lifestyles are not only linked with a higher risk of obesity but also cardiovascular disease and a myriad of other ailments.

To help you figure out which standing desks are worth your money, we've hand-picked eight top-rated options that satisfy a range of wants and needs. We first looked at all the top brands, then combed through dozens of standing desk listings at different price points across several retailers, and absorbed what the user reviews had to say. Ultimately, we landed on this bunch, which are among the absolute best desks you can buy online right now.

Vari Electric Standing Desk Best standing desk Amazon The Vari Electric is another great standing desk that many reviewers stand by. It's supposedly ideal for individuals up to 6 feet 6 inches tall -- with the adjustable frame going from 25.5 inches to 50.5 inches tall. There are fewer options in terms of the size of the desk, as the only choice is between a 48-inch or 60-inch long desktop that is 30 inches wide. It can handle weights of up to 250lbs and has a motor that operates at under 45 decibels. Another positive is the desk is really easy to set up. Vari said it should take under five minutes. The Vari Electric Standing Desk comes in five colors as well as stunning wood finishes like Butcher Block, Reclaimed Wood, and Darkwood. Pros Extremely stable design

Programmable controls

Custom colors and designs Cons Missing keyboard tray

Pricier model

Pesky crossbar

ApexDesk Elite Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk Best large standing desk ApexDesk The ApexDesk Elite Series has become a go-to model for many workers, becoming quieter and more stable over the years. The ApexDesk Elite Series Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk is a popular standing desk that has a fast motor, offering 1.5" per second and a full load capacity of 235lbs. It is also one of the largest standing desks available today, holding up to three monitors, and yet installation is easy. A cable tray is included with your desk, and there is a matching side desk you can add on if you need more room. The desk includes a one-piece blacktop with beveled edges and a matching black frame, although other colors are also available. Pros One of the largest standing desks available

Fast motor

Improved cord management Cons Some wobbliness at higher heights

Higher price tag

May be too large for some places

Uplift V2 Standing Desk Best adjustable standing desk UpliftDesk The Uplift V2 Standing Desk is among the most top-rated standing desks. Two factors help make it stand out: its sturdy, functional design and its endless options for customization. The desk can be adjusted between 25.3 and 50.9 inches tall, but you can also get a commercial version of the V2 frame that lowers the desk by two inches, making the height range from 23.5 inches to 50.9 inches. Many reviewers have remarked that the Uplift V2 is extremely sturdy at any height. The desk's height is controlled through a keypad on the desk, and the motor is said to be quiet. The desk also has a nifty anti-collision feature that stops the desk from raising or lowering if it hits something. One of the best features about the Uplift is you can tailor it to your specific needs. All models are 30 inches deep but range in length from 42 inches to 80 inches. You also have the option to add wire grommets or power outlets to the desk. The desktop itself comes in 21 styles, and even the electric keypad that controls the height is available in three different options. These customization offers are available through the Uplift website, but dozens of different models are already available to buy on Amazon. Uplift's Amazon store also sells standing desk frames and desk converters. Pros Three-stage, dual-motor frames

Up to 80' wide

Industry-leading warranty Cons Lower quality electronics

Complicated installation

Cross support system lacking

Fully Jarvis Bamboo standing desk Best eco-friendly standing desk Fully The Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk has an adjustable frame with generous dimensions recommended for those between 5'1" and 7'1" tall. There is a customizable width of 30" to 72" and depth options of 27" to 30" to help you find the best fit for your working style. The desk also has a 350-pound lifting capacity, making it hard for the average user to overload. The desktop comes in a sleek natural bamboo contour, but you can personalize your desk further with a choice of four colors for your desk's base. Choose from black, white, alloy, or silver to best complement your home or office decor. Pros Sustainable design

Great for taller users

Optional arm for mounting monitors Cons Limited designs

Can feel wobbly at high settings

A lower quality electronic system

Seville Classics Mobile Desk Cart Best mobile standing desk Seville Classics This is the true bargain version of a standing desk. It has a wood desktop that measures 23.6 inches by 16 inches. The height can be adjusted to anywhere between 20.5 inches to 33 inches tall. You do have to adjust the height manually using a twist-lock knob, which might make switching back and forth between sitting and standing a little more cumbersome. Still, this desk costs under $75, making it an affordable option for many users. It's sturdy, and, thanks to lockable castor wheels, it's pretty portable. If you're just looking for something so you can stand and work for a few minutes at a time throughout the day, then this might be the best option for you. Pros Ergonomic design

Easy portability

Great for working on-the-go Cons Not for prolonged use

No frills or extras

Minimal weight capacity

SHW electric adjustable computer desk Best standing desk with accessories SHW The SHW Electric Height Adjustable Mobile Standing Desk features a reliable, sturdy design that includes a high-grade industrial steel desktop. A two-piece design is adaptable to your workspace with built-in grommets for cord management and a cable management basket under the table. The desk stretches from 28" to 46" in height with a programmable LED display. There is also a built-in sliding drawer and two adjustable desk hooks for your headphones and bags. It holds just minimal weight with a 110lbs capacity, but adjustable leg glides help keep the desk sturdy and level. With easy assembly, you can enjoy your desk that much faster. Pros Industrial steel desktop

Extra accessories included

Memory presets Cons Two-piece desktop design

Limited weight capacity

Basic design

SHW Height Adjustable Mobile Laptop Standing Desk Best budget standing desk SHW This is another affordable option. The SHW Height Adjustable Mobile Laptop Stand has a no-frills design that's built for functionality. Its height can be adjusted between 28 inches and 33 inches tall. It uses a locking knob in order to adjust the height. Its desktop is a little wider than the Seville Classics desk cart at 26 inches. Its design may be nothing fancy, but it works efficiently when you need to move a laptop around with you all day. Pros Sturdy design

Simple assembly

Affordable pricing Cons Manual operation

Unspecified load capacity

Basic design

Uplift E7 Electric Standing Desk Converter Best standing desk converter UPLIFT Desk Store This is another affordable standing desk option. It's best if you already have a work desk that you love. The E7 sits on top of an existing table and adds up to 21 inches of height. The desktop itself measures 30 inches long by 21.5 inches deep. It has a built-in electric keypad, too, which controls the desk's height and can be programmed to save the heights you prefer. The E7 also offers single or dual mounts for your monitors. It's capable of lifting up to 110lbs. It also has a detachable tiered keyboard tray, which means your keyboard and mouse can stay at hand level while the monitor is higher up at eye level. The desk surface comes in four colors (black, white, bamboo, and rubberwood), while the base and monitor mounts are only available in black and white. Pros Convenient digital keypad

Adjustable monitor bracket

Additional 110lbs capacity Cons Requires separate desk

Considerable weight

Takes up desk space

How do these standing desks compare? Product Best for Lift Type Price Weight capacity Height ApexDesk Elite Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk Best large standing desk Electric $679.99 235 lbs 29" - 49" Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk Best eco-friendly standing desk Electric $754 350 lbs 27" - 30" Seville Classics Mobile Desk Cart Best mobile standing desk Manual $45 - $71 15 lbs 20.5" - 32" SHW Height Adjustable Mobile Laptop Standing Desk Best affordable standing desk Manual $36.87 Minimal 28'' - 33'' SHW Electric Height Adjustable Mobile Standing Desk Best standing desk with accessories Electric $212.87 110 lbs 28" - 46" Uplift E7 Electric Standing Desk Converter Best convertible desk Electric $596 110 lbs 21" plus desk height Uplift V2 Standing Desk Best adjustable standing desk Electric $657 335 lbs 24.3" - 49.9" Vari Electric Standing Desk Best high-quality standing desk Electric $695 200 lbs 25" - 50.5"

What is the best standing desk? The best standing desk is the Vari Electric Standing Desk, based on our analysis of the design, adjustability, features and price.

How did we choose these standing desks? There are several factors to consider when choosing the best standing desk for you. Height : Both size and height are two major factors that help to ensure a desk is the right fit. Taller individuals may require higher desks than a more petite user.

: Both size and height are two major factors that help to ensure a desk is the right fit. Taller individuals may require higher desks than a more petite user. Size : It is also important to consider the kind of work you do, as some users may require more surface space than others.

: It is also important to consider the kind of work you do, as some users may require more surface space than others. Stability : A desk's stability is critical to ensure that your equipment is not damaged while your desk is in use.

: A desk's stability is critical to ensure that your equipment is not damaged while your desk is in use. Sound level : Some electric desks may have louder motors than others, but most desks provide a decibel rating, so you know what you expect.

: Some electric desks may have louder motors than others, but most desks provide a decibel rating, so you know what you expect. Accessories : Some desks offer extras like keyboard trays and cable management, while other desks may skip the accessories altogether.

: Some desks offer extras like keyboard trays and cable management, while other desks may skip the accessories altogether. Warranty: Many desks offer a warranty, but the length can vary considerably.

Which is the right standing desk for you? It can seem impossible to find the right fit for you with so many factors to consider, but we can help. Choose this product... If you want... ApexDesk Elite Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk To fill up a lot of room Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk A sustainable design for your standing desk Seville Classics Mobile Desk Cart Something portable for short periods of use SHW Height Adjustable Mobile Laptop Standing Desk Something that does not break the bank SHW Electric Height Adjustable Mobile Standing Desk A solid design and all necessary accessories Uplift E7 Electric Standing Desk Converter Want to convert your existing desk to standing Uplift V2 Standing Desk A high-performing standing desk Vari Electric Standing Desk An upscale but reliable pick

What is a standing desk? A standing desk has many names; it is also known as a stand-up desk, height-adjustable desk, and sit-stand desk. Whatever it is called, a standing desk is one that allows its user to stand rather than sit when the desk is in use. Many of these desks are adjustable to allow users of all shapes and sizes to find a customized and comfortable fit for use.

How much does a standing desk cost? The cost of a standing desk ranges from less than $100 to more than $1,000, depending on your features. Our picks for the best standing desks range in price from less than $40 to around $750, combining affordability with convenience and reliability.

What are the benefits of a standing desk? According to Healthline, standing can lower your risk of heart disease and obesity and improve back pain. It can even reduce blood sugar levels.

Are there alternative standing desks worth considering? In our search for the best standing desks of 2021, we came across many great options. These are some other picks worthy of consideration:



