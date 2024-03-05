'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
One of our favorite noise-canceling headphones is $100 off right now
Our lives are busy and loud, leaving us overstimulated and unfocused. But hope is not lost, because noise-canceling headphones exist. If you're in the market for some silence, you can't go wrong with a pair of Sony's noise-canceling headphones. How about these Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones that normally go for $350 but are $100 off at Best Buy right now?
The Sony WH-1000XM4 is the predecessor to one of our favorite headphones we've written at-length about, the WH-1000XM5. We've put the WH-1000XM5 at the top of so many best lists for its exceptional noise-canceling, all-day comfort, strong battery life, great microphones, and, because it's Sony, gorgeous sound. The only downside to this headset? It's $400.
"Sony has a winner here and has lived up to expectations," Matt Miller writes in his review of the Sony headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones share similar features like comfort and sound, but offer a slightly different headphone design (the WH-100XM4 is more adjustable) and are much cheaper. So if you want to experience the amazing sounds of Sony but are trying to stretch your paycheck a little further, choose the WH-1000XM4 over the WH-1000XM5. The headphones offer 30 hours of battery life, a 40mm driver size, and Bluetooth 5.0.
"Many people have pets, children, roommates, and other distractions that can inhibit an effective work space. Thanks to the new Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones you can simply place them on your head and enter another world free from distractions," Miller writes in his review.
So if you're in the market for a new pair of noise-canceling headphones, now is a great time to pick up these Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones.
