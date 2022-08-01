/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office

Tech essentials for when the power goes out

A six-hour power cut last night got me thinking about the tech that's important to get your through a blackout.
adrian-kingsley-hughes.jpg
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Show more (3 items)

Last night the power went out for about six hours. Now, it was late, so I could have done what most people would have done and gone to sleep.

But I didn't.

Instead, I started looking at the tech that I had to take me through the power going out. I could easily go for a few days powering my essentials and even have the capability to recharge devices using solar or the 12V outlet in my car.

OK, so let's go through the tech essentials for when the power goes out.

Phone

Pretty obvious this, and I'm pretty sure we all have one.

The flashlight feature came in useful, and then I used it to contact the power company. It also became my connection to the outside world until I got my router running on backup power.

One of the reasons I like to keep my phone charged up at all times is that I don't know when I'll need it in an emergency or for how long I'll need it.

Moto G Power
2022-07-12-17-26-42

A great phone with super-long battery life.

  • Octa-core MediaTek G37 Helio 2.3 GHz processor
  • 6.5-inch HD+ display
  • 50MP camera
  • 5000 mAh battery -- up to three days on a single charge
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB storage
  • Water-repellent finish
View now at Amazon

Doogee S98 Pro
img-6993

Packed with features you won't find on the iPhone.

  • Helio G96, octa-core, 2.1GHz
  • 6.3-inch, 2400x1080 display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 6,000mAh battery
  • 48MP main camera, Sony IMX350 20MP night vision camera
  • Thermal camera
  • Night-vision camera
View now at Amazon

Power banks

I have loads of power banks, ranging from small ones that can fit into a pocket to huge ones that definitely won't.

And all are fully charged and ready to go.

While I don't think any normal person needs as many power banks as I have, I have a small one that you can take with you and a bigger one that you can use at home.

Remember to keep your charging cables nearby too. They're so cheap these days that buying a spare set to keep for an emergency might not be a bad idea.

Zendure SuperTank Pro
Zendure SuperTank Pro

Lots of power to keep all your devices charged up.

  • 26,800 mAh capacity
  • 4x USB-C ports
  • 100W port max output
  • 138W total max output
View now at Amazon

Zendure 10000mAh Mini Power Bank
2022-07-12-15-33-05

Tiny power bank you can take with you everywhere.

  • 10,000mAh capacity
  • Enough capacity to recharge an iPhone 13 2.4 times
  • 1x 20W USB-C port, 1x USB-A
  • Full recharge in 3 hours
View now at Amazon

Rechargeable lights

I have a lot of rechargeable lights that I use for photography and videography, and they serve me well when the power goes out. These have magnets to allow them to be stuck to stuff and can be brightened and dimmed to suit.

Aputure Amaran MC
img-7054

A great photographic light that doubles as an emergency rechargeable flashlight.

  • Adjustable color output
  • 100 minutes runtime at maximum brightness
  • USB-C PD and Qi wireless charging
  • Built-in effects including Paparazzi, Fireworks, Faulty bulb, Lightning, TV, Pulsing, Fire, Party, Cop Car
View now at Amazon

Having a rechargeable flashlight or two at home is a good idea for most people. Power outages really aren't the time to be messing about with candles and naked flames, no matter how nice and atmospheric they are.

I find that keychain lights are the best. They're small and unobtrusive most of the time and not going to be blinding when you're waving around the house at night.

OLIGHT I1R 2 Pro
2022-07-12-14-53-57

Fantastic little flashlight for your keyring. 

  • USB-C rechargeable
  • Max output of 180 lumens
  • 5 lumens moonlight mode
  • Full charge within 100 minutes
View now at Amazon

Power stations

Most people can now ride a multi-hour power outage with a phone, a power bank, and a flashlight.

But there are some people who want more power.

A selection of power stations

A selection of power stations

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Maybe to run a CPAP machine, some other health device, or something needed for work.

Some power stations even come with built-in lighting, which is pretty cool.

This is where a power station comes into its own.

What differentiates a power station from a power bank is that a power station can output mains AC power, and they come in all sorts of sizes, power capacities, and prices.

Some you recharge from the mains, and others you can recharge using other means, such as by using a solar panel or the 12V outlet in a car.

It's really a case of how much do you want to spend! The more power you need, the more output power you need, the bigger the power station, and the more it will cost.

And if you need solar panels, then the hardware requirements increase, as well as the costs increase substantially.

Anker 521 Portable Power Station
2022-07-12-15-03-13

A very handy power station that is perfect for power outages and camping trips!

  • Huge 256Wh capacity
  • Drop-proof design
  • Loads of safe, convenient power when you need it
  • 2x AC ports, 2x USB-A ports, 1x USB-C port, and 1x 12V car outlet
View now at Amazon

MAXOAK 2400Wh/1000W EB240 Portable Power Station
Bluetti EB240

This is a monster of a power station.

  • 2400Wh capacity
  • 1000W AC inverter
  • 2x AC outlets, 1x 12V car outlet, 4x USB-A, 1x USB-C
  • 12.5-hour recharge time using the included charger
  • Weighs in at 48.5 lbs
View now at Amazon

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money

Apple
The 8 best iPhone models of 2022
iphone-12-models.png

The 8 best iPhone models of 2022

iPhone
Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling
screen-shot-2022-07-18-at-5-18-46-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling

Business