The 25 best early Black Friday Amazon deals 2023
While it may feel like trick or treating has just ended and Thanksgiving is miles away, the truth is the holiday shopping season is right around the corner. At just four weeks away, the most famous shopping palooza -- Black Friday -- and its succeeding days of deals, colloquially dubbed Cyber Week, will be here before you know it.
Also: The best early Black Friday deals
And though Black Friday is a great time to grab savings, you don't have to wait to find deals that keep money in your pocket. In an effort to compete, many major retailers begin their holiday sales earlier and earlier each year. That's why ZDNET rounded up the best early Black Friday deals from the retail king of online shopping -- Amazon.
Right now you can score savings of up to 50% (or more) on select tech, home, and everyday essentials. Here's some of the very best deals to snag now ahead of the holiday rush.
Best early Black Friday 2023 Amazon deals
- Blink Video Doorbell and Outdoor 4 Camera Bundle for $90 (save $90)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch for $120 (save $80)
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $200 (save $150)
- Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch for $200 (save $100)
- iRobot Combo j7+ for $700 (save $300)
- Shark ICZ362H Vertex Pro Cordless Vacuum for $299 (save $100)
- Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $113 (save $77)
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker for $80 (save $50)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ for $600 (save $400)
- JBL Tune 510BT Wireless Headphones for $25 (save $25)
- Navee Electric Scooter N40 for $360 (save $120)
- Amazon Fire HD Plus Tablet for $95 (save $85)
- Current price: $30
- Original price: $50
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a streaming device that transforms your TV into a smart one by letting you access your favorite TV shows and movies from top services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in one place on a crisp, easy-to-navigate platform. Enjoy a vibrant, 4K cinematic experience in your own living room with this stick that supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.
- Current price: $700
- Original price: $1,000
ZDNET's best robot vacuum overall is on sale ahead of Black Friday. The Roomba j7+ uses smart mapping capabilities to avoid running into items in your home, is equipped with PrecisionVision Navagation, is self-emptying, and offers a pet guarantee to ensure you can leave your vacuum home with your pets. ZDNET's Beth Mauder, who extensively reviews robot vacs, calls the j7+ "one of [her] favorite robot vacuums to use throughout [her] house, whether on carpet, tile, or rugs."
Also: The best robot vacuums, tested and the best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $350
Arlo's three piece camera set allows you to setup your home security on the right foot by covering every angle. With 1080p recording capabilities, night vision, two-way audio, a wide, 130-degree viewing angle, and a 100% wireless design, this weather-resistant camera is a great option for a baby monitor, nanny cam, or pet camera.
- Current price: $102
- Original price: $215
Setup your home security with this all-in-one kit from Blink, which includes a video doorbell, outdoor camera, mini camera, and a sync module 2. With 1080 p HD live view, infrared night vision and crisp two-way audio, miss nothing and ensure your home is protected. The video doorbell and outdoor camera offer two years of battery life, and you can choose if you'd like to go wired or wireless in the kit set-up.
- Current Price: $128
- Original Price: $200
The Sony Linkbuds S offer a compact wireless earbud option for those who aren't interested in spending hefty price tags on more expensive options. With an either bigger discount right now, you can snag these earbuds which offer 6 hours of use, a comfortable and secure fit, noise-cancelling capabilities, and are made of recycled plastic.
Review: Sony Linkbuds S
- Current price: $300
- Original price: $400
If you're in the market for a new vacuum, this cordless option from Shark offers a foam filter and one hour of run time. It includes a anti-allergen dusting brush, a pet multi-tool, and a crevice tool and features a lightweight design to make lugging it around your house to clean a breeze. It also easily expands to a hand vacuum with the hose to allow for extended cleaning.
More early Black Friday 2023 Amazon deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday, the holiday shopping palooza of the year, falls on the same day every year -- the Friday following Thanksgiving, which is always the fourth Thursday in November. This year Black Friday falls on Nov. 24, one day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 23, 2023.
Amazon's Black Friday deals officially begin Nov. 17 and will end on Nov. 28, running concurrently through the Cyber Week sales from Nov. 24-27.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Amazon deals?
Amazon offers a slew of different deals ahead, during, and after the holiday season, and as its such a large retailer, it would be hard not to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Some of our favorite deals include ZDNET's best overall pick for robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba j7+, ZDNET's best Fitbit for style, the Fitbit Luxe, and ZDNET's pick for best luxury headphones for casual listening, the Beats Studio Pro headphones.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
