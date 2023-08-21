'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best electric screwdrivers: Get DIY and repair tasks done in half the time
Electric screwdrivers are an essential part of my toolbox, not only speeding up jobs, but also allowing me to get better control over how much pressure I apply to fasteners.
I have several electric screwdrivers that I use regularly, ranging from heavy-duty screwdrivers aimed at big construction jobs to small electric precision screwdrivers to handle the smallest jobs.
Also: The best phones you can buy, based on hands-on testing
I went hands-on with several of the top electric screwdrivers on the market, putting them through difficult, real-world testing to assess their power, durability, battery life, and value for the money. My pick for the best electric screwdriver overall is the Lifegoo Mini Electric Screwdriver, thanks to its long battery life, compact form, and USB-C charging. Read on for the rest of my tested picks for the best, toughest, most reliable electric screwdrivers currently available.
The best electric screwdrivers of 2023
- Compact
- Decent power output
- USB-C charging
- Long battery life
- Can't charge screwdriver in the case
- Don't drop the case on the floor as the bits will go everywhere
Lifegoo Mini Electric Screwdriver specs: Rotation speed: 200 rev/min | Battery type: 3.7V 350mAh lithium battery | Torque: 0.25~0.35Nm electric/3Nm manual
The Lifegoo Mini Electric Screwdriver is compact and lightweight, making it perfect to use in confined spaces.
The torque (the power it outputs) is a reasonable 0.25-0.35Nm, which is enough to snug up a fastener, but not enough to mangle anything. If you want to tighten a fastener up more, the screwdriver allows you to manually take the force up to 3Nm, which is a decent amount of "hand tight" force.
Along with the screwdriver, you also get a 48-piece precision bit set, which come in regular and extra-long, with the long ones being perfect for deeply recessed screws.
- Amazing power output
- USB-C charging
- Can drive 1,000 on a single charge
- Quite chunky in the hand
HOTO electric screwdriver specs: Rotation speed: 220 rev/min | Battery type: 3.7V 150mAh lithium battery | Torque: 0.25~3.0Nm electric/3Nm manual
This HOTO electric screwdriver has a very robust, heavy-duty feel to it. On the one end of this superb screwdriver is a standard 1/4-inch socket that takes the various bits, and behind that is a rotary knob that switches the screwdriver off and on, and also switches between three torque settings.
There's also a circular LED shadowless lamp, so you can see what you're doing, which is a nice touch because it means you don't have to wrangle a flashlight while you use the screwdriver.
On the other end of the screwdriver, there's a USB-C port for charging the unit -- another neat feature because it does away with the need for any proprietary charger.
Review: HOTO electric screwdriver
- All the power you could need
- Very ergonomic handle
- Lots of built-in safety features
- microUSB charging
Bosch GO screwdriver specs: Rotation speed: 360 rev/min | Battery type: 3.6V 1,500mAh lithium battery | Torque: 2.5~5.0Nm electric
The Bosch Go looks like a chunky screwdriver, but despite the bulk, it's actually very ergonomic and fits into the hand well. The rubberized elastomer coating does a good job of making it comfortable to hold for extended periods.
There are two controls -- a three-way slider and a button. The slider controls have a fasten, lock, and unfasten position, while the button activates the screwdriver.
In addition to pressing the button, you can also activate the screwdriver by pressing the screwdriver itself down firmly, which, while it does take a little practice to get used to, is very convenient once you've built the muscle memory.
The head of the screwdriver rotates to control the torque, offering five torque settings, ranging from soft to max.
Review: Bosch GO
- Perfect for heavy duty work
- Great for screws and nuts/bolts
- Big and chunky
- Only for tasks that need a powerful driver
DeWalt 20V MAX XR impact driver specs: Rotation speed: 3250 rev/min | Battery type: 20V, from 1.5Ah to 5Ah lithium battery | Torque: up to 190Nm
OK, we're now into the realm of heavy duty electric screwdrivers.
Rather than relying on pure turning power, the DeWalt 20V MAX XR in an impact drive, which means it can rattle stubborn fasteners apart, allowing it to apply much more power than a regular screwdriver. In fact, this one is perfect for not only screws but also nuts and bolts, and I've even used mine to undo car wheel nuts.
It has a three-speed impact driver featuring a powerful brushless motor that delivers 1,825 in-lbs. of max torque to drive large diameter screws. The built-in LEDs help to illuminate dimly lit workspaces.
What is the best electric screwdriver?
Bottom line: it depends. And primarily what it depends on is, how much power do you need? I find myself using the precision electric screwdriver mostly for electronic repairs, the big impact driver for bigger construction and automotive jobs, and the others for those in-between jobs.
So ultimately, what I've done here is pick the best of the best in each category, and it's now up to you to decide how many electric screwdrivers you have space for in your life.
Me, I need them all.
Price
Charger
Torque
Replaceable battery
Bits included
Built-in LED light
Lifegoo electric screw
47
USB-C
Low
No
Yes, 48
Yes
HOTO electric screwdriver
35
USB-C
Medium
No
Yes, 12
Yes
Bosch GO electric screwdriver
89
microUSB
Medium to high
No
Yes, 2
No
DeWalt 20V MAX XR impact driver
98
Proprietary
High power
Yes
No
Yes
Which is the right electric screwdriver for you?
Choose this electric screwdriver if…
You want/need…
Lifegoo electric screwdriver
A low-power, precision screwdriver for fine work. If you spend your time fixing electronic gadgets, this is the screwdriver for you.
HOTO electric screwdriver
An electric screwdriver with a bit more power. This is best suited to general DIY use.
Bosch GO electric screwdriver
A more professional electric screwdriver, with more advanced safety features. If you are a tradesperson and use your tools daily, this is a good pick because it will withstand heavy daily use.
DeWalt 20V MAX XR impact driver
This one is all about power. Just at home doing up or undoing rust nuts and bolts as it is screws, this is perfect for those heavy, stubborn jobs.
How did I choose these electric screwdrivers?
- Power: I've looked at a range of different electric screwdrivers, and the primary difference between them is power. I want a precision screwdriver to have enough power loosen and tighten tiny screws found in things like smartphones and laptops, but not so much power that it can cause damage. At the other end, I want all the power that a tool can deliver to free up rusty, stuck fasteners.
- Battery life: I need a tool for more than one screw. Unbelievably, I tested numerous electric screwdrivers that couldn't cope with more than a few screws before needing a recharge. That's just no good.
- Durability: I tested each of the electric screwdrivers here on several hundred fasteners to help filter out the tools that are going to let you down.
- Quality of accessories: If the electric screwdriver is supplied with screwdriver bits, I want these to be high-quality parts that won't damage fasteners.
- Value: Tools are one of those things where you can spend crazy money on things. While this might pay off if you are a tradesperson and you use and rely on them daily, the average home users can get away with something a bit more budget-friendly. With these picks, you can rest assured that you're getting the best bang for your buck.
Are electric screwdrivers more powerful than regular handheld screwdrivers?
Regular electric screwdrivers max out at about the same power that you could deliver by hand, and that's because the limiting factor is how tightly you can grip the screwdriver.
The impact driver, because of its different shape and the fact that it uses an impacting hammer action to work the fastener, is capable of more power.
Are electric screwdrivers safe to use in high-voltage applications?
No, none of these tools are rated for high voltage. Make sure the power is off before you start working, and if in doubt, enlist the help of a professional.
Is there a risk of damaging screws when using an electric screwdriver?
Not any more than if you misuse a regular screwdriver. Although if you are new to electric screwdrivers I recommend you practice with the tool before using it to do real-world jobs.
Are there alternative electric screwdrivers worth considering?
Here are a couple of alternative electric screwdrivers worth considering. Both of these are perfect for someone who does a bit of DIY every so often -- maybe assembling flat-packed furniture or putting up shelves -- but would rather use battery power as opposed to muscle power.
Best alternative
SKIL 4V Pivot Grip Rechargeable Cordless Screwdriver
Not sure if you want a straight or standard grip cordless electric screwdriver? This compact electric screwdriver can adjust into either based on your project. It's also powerful and easy to grip, and has a long battery life.
Best alternative
Sorako Small Cordless Electric Screwdriver
At under $15, this electric screwdriver is perfect for occasional use.