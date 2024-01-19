'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best luggage scales you can buy
Traveling can be an exhilarating adventure; however, it can also be accompanied by stressors that can hinder the overall experience. One of them? Overweight luggage. The fear and anxiety that your bag may weigh in higher than the limit is annoying, and having to rearrange weight among your bags in front of everyone at the counter or paying a high excess weight fee is dreadful.
In an effort to diminish travel anxiety and make my trips as smooth as possible, a couple of months ago, I decided to purchase a luggage scale -- and it's honestly been one of the most game-changing travel gadgets I've used. It tells me how much my bag weighs before I reach the airport, and it's small enough that I can stuff it in my luggage to make sure I don't go overboard with souvenirs ahead of the flight home.
My top pick for the best luggage scale overall goes to the Freetoo Portable Luggage Scale due to its backlight display and sleek and lightweight design. However, based on your budget and needs, there are several other luggage scales worth considering when making your pick. Keep reading to find our most recommended luggage scales.
The best luggage scales of 2024
- Easy-to-use
- Lightweight and sleek design
- Backlight display
- Price
- Large, easy-to-read numbers
- Some users report build quality is poor
- Battery compartment can be difficult to open
Freetoo Portable Luggage Scale tech specs: Max. capacity: 110 lbs or 50 kg | Accuracy: 0.1 lb | Backlit display: Yes | Colors: Red, Black, Gray | Item weight: 90g | Material: Piano Lacquer
The Freetoo Portable Luggage Scale is a convenient tool that can help you travel stress-free. This luggage scale can hold up to 110 lbs or 50 kg and has a backlit display with large numbers, so you can read the scale no matter where you are.
Wrap the strap around your luggage and lift the scale with one hand if you believe it is under 30 lbs, or with two if you think it will be higher than 30 lbs. The Freetoo portable luggage scale also has a lightweight and sleek design that lets you easily store the scale in your luggage or personal handbag while traveling.
If your scale ever runs out of juice, you can simply replace the CR2032 battery with another one to continue using the scale wherever you go.
- Simple luggage scale
- Affordable price
- Good value for money
- Lightweight
- Replaceable battery
- No backlit display
- Can be difficult to read due to the small display
Amazon Basics Digital Luggage Scale tech specs: Max. capacity: 110 lbs or 50 kg | Backlit display: No | Color: Black | Item weight: 3.37 ounces | Material: Metal
When it comes to budget luggage scales, the Amazon Basics Luggage Scale is my top pick. Just as the name suggests, this luggage scale fulfills all the basics, and tells you the approximate weight of your bag through a simple black-and-white display.
This luggage scale only comes in black, and has a minimalistic, lightweight design, making it a great companion for all of your adventures. Like most weight scales, you can switch the unit of measurement by pushing the push button control and reset the scale by pushing the Zero/Tare function button.
I've used the Amazon Basics Digital Luggage Scale myself, and as a chronic over-packer it's been a lifesaver -- its simple features have done exactly what I need when traveling. I no longer leave my house worried that my bags may be overweight, and I can peacefully rearrange my weight, if needed, at a hotel when returning from a vacation. The scale is small enough that I can fit in my suitcase, carry-on, or bag. It has been incredibly reliable and accurate with the measurements, and the straps and handle feel sturdy when I go weigh my luggage.
- Grip handle and clip buckle
- Durable and sturdy design
- Backlit display
- Pricier than most luggage scales
EatSmart SmartGrip Digital Luggage Scale tech specs: Max. capacity: 110 lbs or 50 kg | Accuracy: 0.1 lb | Backlit display: Yes | Color: Gray | Item weight: 3.37 ounces | Material: Nylon
EatSmart's SmartGrip Luggage Scale has a different design than most luggage scales, specifically due to its grip handle and clip buckle, which make it extremely easy to lift the bag by the scale handle to get an approximate measurement.
The scale has a backlit display at the top of the grip and can weigh your bag up to 110 lb or 50kg. It has a sleek yet sturdy design that easily fits in your backpack, carry-on, checked bag, or even a purse. The luggage scale only comes in gray and is highly rated on Amazon for its durability and accuracy.
- Affordable
- Grip handle
- Not battery operated
- Easy to use
- Only goes up to 80 lbs
- Scale can be difficult to read
Samsonite Manual Scale tech specs: Max. capacity: 80lb or 36kg | Backlit display: No | Color: Black | Item weight: 6.7 ounces | Material: Plastic
Samsonite's luggage scale has a manual display attached to a grip handle. This means instead of getting your weight in digital numbers, like most luggage scales on this list, the indicators or hands on the dial will mark the weight of your suitcase.
The scale is easy to use. Place the hook under the handle of your suitcase or backpack and lift the scale by its handle to get your results. The scale is made out of plastic, weighs 6.7 ounces, and measures up to 80 lbs. This luggage scale is best for individuals looking for a long-lasting, lightweight luggage scale since it isn't battery-operated.
- Locked data for 5 seconds
- Backlit display
- Low battery warning
- Comes in many colors
- Some users report inaccuracies and battery issues
Travel Inspira Digital Luggage Scale tech specs: Max. capacity: 110 lbs or 50 kg | Backlit display: Yes | Colors: 10 different colors | Material: Rubber Paint
If you are an over-packer, Travel Inspira's EL01 Digital Luggage Scale will be your go-to device for all of your upcoming adventures. The scale weighs up to 150 lbs or 50 kg and warns you when you have gone above its capacity.
It has a backlit display for easy reading and a non-slip handle for convenient measuring. The scale auto-off feature helps you preserve battery power, and the data lock function gives you five seconds to read the weight results. According to Amazon, Travel Inspira offers a two-year limited warranty on all of its luggage scales.
What is the best luggage scale?
Luggage scales come in all shapes and sizes. ZDNET's top pick goes to the Freetoo Portable Luggage Scale due to its backlit display, affordable price, and lightweight design. However, depending on your preferences and use cases, some scales will work better for you than others. This chart breaks down how the luggage scales on this list stack up against one another by breaking down prices, capacity, and weight, among other features.
Luggage scale
Price
Max. Capacity
Backlight Display
Item Weight
Freetoo Portable Luggage Scale
$16
110 lbs or 50 kg
Yes
90 g
Amazon Basics Digital Luggage Scale
$10
110 lbs or 50 kg
No
3.37 ounces
|EatSmart SmartGrip Digital Luggage Scale
|$21
|110 lbs or 50 kg
|Yes
|1.0 lb
|Samsonite Manual Scale
|$9
|80lb or 36kg
|No
|6.7 ounces
|Travel Inspira EL01 Digital Luggage Scale
|$10
|110 lbs or 50 kg
|Yes
|N/A
*Lowest price at the time of writing. Please note that prices may vary based on retailer and available promotions, sales, or discounts.
Which is the right luggage scale for you?
Choose this luggage scale…
If you want…
Freetoo Portable Luggage Scale
A reliable portable luggage scale with a lightweight and sleek design, large, easy-to-read numbers, and a backlit display.
Amazon Basics Digital Luggage Scale
A basic digital luggage scale that is lightweight, cheap, and gives you a good value for your money.
EatSmart SmartGrip Digital Luggage Scale
A luggage scale with a comfortable grip handle that is easy to lift and get your luggage's weight.
Samsonite Manual Scale
A manual luggage scale that is affordable, easy to use, and does not need batteries.
Travel Inspira EL01 Digital Luggage Scale
A luggage scale with a large backlit digital display, a locked data feature, a non-slip handle, and a low battery warning.
How did we choose these luggage scales?
In both our research and testing, we considered the following factors when selecting the best luggage scales:
- Weight Capacity: Different luggage scales have different weight capacities. In our list, we included luggage scales with a maximum capacity of up to 110 lbs and 50 kg, a much higher capacity than the 50 lbs capacity most airlines set.
- Portability: There's no point in having a travel luggage scale if you can't travel with it. Throughout this list, we included luggage scales that can easily fit into your bag, suitcase, carry-on, and more without being a burden to carry or adding extra weight.
- Durability: We included luggage scales made from materials that would withstand the challenges of traveling and took into consideration whether each luggage scale required batteries, which type of batteries, and how long the lifespan of each scale typically was.
- Customer Feedback: We looked at both positive and negative reviews by customers to gauge the overall satisfaction and performance of the different luggage scales.
Could I use a regular body scale to measure my luggage?
The short answer is yes; however, using a body scale may not provide the most accurate weight of your luggage, especially if your suitcase is heavy, difficult to place on the scale, or if your scale has a limited weight capacity. Not to mention, you can't take your body scale with you everywhere you go. Using a luggage scale designed for this purpose is the ideal solution and will provide you with the most precise measurements.
Are there alternative luggage scales worth considering?
While we only chose the best luggage scales and our most recommended ones, there are a couple of other options worth considering, depending on your preferences and budget.
Best luggage scale alternative
Etekcity Luggage Scale
This luggage scale has a maximum capacity of 110 lbs or 50 kg, has an auto-off function, and a low battery and overload indication.
Best postal and luggage scale alternative
Smart Weigh Digital Heavy Duty Luggage Scale
This smart luggage scale has a wide platform that holds packages or luggage up to 440 lbs or 200 kg and a minimum reading of 6 oz.