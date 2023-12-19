'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This AI content creation app is $20 for the holidays
Writing can be super valuable and challenging in this lifetime. Sure, writing a thoughtful cover letter can go a long way towards landing a new job. At the same time, when you need to apply to what feels like a thousand opportunities to get just a handful of interviews, coming up with a special cover letter for each one of those applications is really hard.
You can give the gift of AI-generated writing to yourself or someone you know this year. Through Dec. 25, this lifetime Pro subscription to Write Bot AI Content Creation is on sale for just $20.
Write Bot uses machine learning algorithms to hone in on the natural sound of human language and generate text that mimics the voice and style of human writing. It's designed to help you write 100x faster than you do now, and it can be used for writing cover letters, social media content, summaries, translations, and so much more.
Using Write Bot is as easy as typing in a description in a prompt box, and from there it can generate the piece of writing you're asking for in just seconds. If it's not perfectly written, you can simply correct it with more detailed prompts, and hone in on your exact vision from there. Some popular ways that users engage with Write Bot is writing blog posts, Google search ads, SEO meta titles, video descriptions, and more.
This premium subscription offers a user as many as one million AI words per month.
Through December 25th only, this lifetime Pro subscription to Write Bot™ AI Content Creation is on sale for just $20 now.