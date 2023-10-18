This automatic feeder is my cat's best friend, and it's 42% off on Amazon

Voluas

I'm a crazy cat person. A big part of my life is giving three cats the attention they demand and deserve. One of our cats (Oni, a tortie-point Siamese) is especially demanding. For the longest time, she refused treats of all types and would only eat certain foods.

But as she aged that changed and, out of nowhere, after over a decade of the same daily eating behavior, she wanted treats. And given she was losing weight, our vet told her any calories she could take in would be beneficial. So when she started eating treats, I wanted to make sure she always had access to them, even on the rare occasion that we weren't home.

Before my wife and I headed out for vacation a few months ago, I purchased the Voluas automatic cat feeder to ensure the person caring for our house and pets didn't have to be at Oni's whim.

Oni immediately gave the Uvoluas automatic feeder two paws up.

You can program this cat feeder to dump whatever number of servings you program into the dish from 1-4 times daily. Because this would be dispensing treats I configured it for the lowest serving (which still dumps out between 5-10 treats and had it do so 4 times per day, seven days a week.

So far, it's worked flawlessly.

It also has another handy little feature. You can record your voice calling to your kitties to make sure they know the treats have been dispensed. I recorded, "Come and get it. Pspspspsps" and every time Oni hears me say those magic words, she crawls out of her bed and dines.

The Voluas automatic pet feeder has an LED screen to display the time and your desired settings and the treats are dispensed into a stainless steel bowl. You can plug the device into an outlet or use 3 D-Cell batteries to run it in a location that doesn't have power.

The food (or treat) hopper in the 6L size holds 25.2 cups of kibble, so if you're using it for a vacation feeder, it should last a while.

One and I couldn't be more pleased with how this device functions. It's been going nonstop for months and I can rest assured that she doesn't always have to climb down the steps to get her treats.