This fast charger is a USB and HDMI hub, too

Many modern laptops have standardized on USB-C as the port of choice.
This is great for creating a sleek, simple design, but it can be a bit of a pain for professionals who need different ports.
For example, if you need an HDMI port to add a second display, that means a dongle. Need a USB-A port? That's more dongles.
And soon dongles take over your whole life. And life comes to a crashing halt when you one day forget your dongles.
But what if there was a charger that also gave you additional USB ports and an HDMI port? This is exactly what the Baseus 67W GaN5 charging station offers.
The setup is as follows -- you connect the main USB-C port to the laptop, which both supply charge (a maximum of 45W) and handle data.
The second USB-C port handles both data and charging up to 20W, and there's a legacy USB-A port for low-speed charging and data needs.
And since the charger uses gallium nitride technology, it runs efficiently and doesn't overheat like older silicon-based chargers.
The HDMI port connects to a second monitor or projector, depending on your needs.
I've spend time testing this charging station and it's a winner. The 45W of power over the main USB-C port is a bit low for a MacBook Pro, but perfect for a MacBook Air or tablet. The HDMI port is also great for adding a second display, or for casting something like a Nintendo Switch to a TV.
The offset mains plug is a nice feature, allowing for better cable management at your outlets.
The charging station comes with a 100W Baseus USB-C cable supporting the latest USB4 standard for up to 40Gbps of bandwidth, 4K video support, and 100W charging.