/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Office Office Hardware & Appliances

This USB-C charger can power four devices at once and look good doing it

A modern charger for modern workloads.
adrian-kingsley-hughes.jpg
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributor on
Solid plastic construction

Solid plastic construction

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Looking for a charger that's designed to deal with the modern USB-C workloads that we demand? A charger that can handle everything from a laptop to earbuds? And a charger that's equally at home charging four devices as it is charging a single device?

Take a look at the Satechi 4-port 165W USB-C charger.

Satechi 4-port 165W USB-C charger tech specs
img-7008
  • Ports: 4 x USB-C
  • Input: 100V-240V
  • Technology: GaN
  • Output:
    1 x USB-C PD connected - up to 100W
    2 x USB-C PD connected - up to 100W/60W
    3 x USB-C PD connected - 60W/60W/45W or 100W/30W/30W
    4 x USB-C PD connected - 60W/45W/30W/30W up to 165W total
  • Size: 3.93 x 1.22 x 2.8 inches
  • Weight: 12 oz
View now at Satechi

Based on next-generation Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology (which offers greater power efficiencies over older silicon technology), this four-port USB-C can dish out a total of 165W in a number of combinations: 100W, 100W/60W, 60W/60W/45W or 100W/30W/30W, 60W/45W/30W/30W.

I've tested the output capabilities of this charger and it totally lives up to the specs offered by Satechi.

Testing the Satechi 4-port 165W USB-C charger

Testing the Satechi 4-port 165W USB-C charger

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Built into a touch plastic shell and featuring a blue indicator LED on the front, this mains-powered charger is perfect for the kinds of workloads you might face in 2022. There's even a little plastic stand to keep the charger upright on your desktop.

ZDNet Recommends

It's a nice touch.

The 100W output is perfect for laptops, including modern laptops such as Apple's M1 and M2 MacBooks, while the four ports reduce on desktop clutter by allowing you to replace a bunch of separate chargers with this single unit.

Oh, and good news, unlike older USB-C chargers based on silicon technology, this doesn't get hot, even when you're pushing heavy loads through it.

Perfect for decluttering your desk

Perfect for decluttering your desk

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Satechi 4-port 165W USB-C charger

 $199.99 at Satechi

About the only thing I don't like about this charger is the blue LED on the front. While it's nice to be able to tell is a charger is plugged in and on, I wish the LED was more subtle or there was a way of turning it off completely, as it means this isn't very suited to bedside use.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
screen-shot-2022-07-06-at-4-32-47-pm.png

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)

Business
Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling
screen-shot-2022-06-27-at-10-54-07-am.png

Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling

Microsoft
American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business