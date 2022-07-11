This USB-C charger can power four devices at once and look good doing it

Solid plastic construction Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Looking for a charger that's designed to deal with the modern USB-C workloads that we demand? A charger that can handle everything from a laptop to earbuds? And a charger that's equally at home charging four devices as it is charging a single device?

Take a look at the Satechi 4-port 165W USB-C charger.

Satechi 4-port 165W USB-C charger tech specs Ports : 4 x USB-C

: 4 x USB-C Input : 100V-240V

: 100V-240V Technology : GaN

: GaN Output :

1 x USB-C PD connected - up to 100W

2 x USB-C PD connected - up to 100W/60W

3 x USB-C PD connected - 60W/60W/45W or 100W/30W/30W

4 x USB-C PD connected - 60W/45W/30W/30W up to 165W total

: 1 x USB-C PD connected - up to 100W 2 x USB-C PD connected - up to 100W/60W 3 x USB-C PD connected - 60W/60W/45W or 100W/30W/30W 4 x USB-C PD connected - 60W/45W/30W/30W up to 165W total Size : 3.93 x 1.22 x 2.8 inches

: 3.93 x 1.22 x 2.8 inches Weight: 12 oz View now at Satechi

Based on next-generation Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology (which offers greater power efficiencies over older silicon technology), this four-port USB-C can dish out a total of 165W in a number of combinations: 100W, 100W/60W, 60W/60W/45W or 100W/30W/30W, 60W/45W/30W/30W.

I've tested the output capabilities of this charger and it totally lives up to the specs offered by Satechi.

Testing the Satechi 4-port 165W USB-C charger Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Built into a touch plastic shell and featuring a blue indicator LED on the front, this mains-powered charger is perfect for the kinds of workloads you might face in 2022. There's even a little plastic stand to keep the charger upright on your desktop.

It's a nice touch.

The 100W output is perfect for laptops, including modern laptops such as Apple's M1 and M2 MacBooks, while the four ports reduce on desktop clutter by allowing you to replace a bunch of separate chargers with this single unit.

Oh, and good news, unlike older USB-C chargers based on silicon technology, this doesn't get hot, even when you're pushing heavy loads through it.

Perfect for decluttering your desk Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

About the only thing I don't like about this charger is the blue LED on the front. While it's nice to be able to tell is a charger is plugged in and on, I wish the LED was more subtle or there was a way of turning it off completely, as it means this isn't very suited to bedside use.