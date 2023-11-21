'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This is the perfect mini electric screwdriver, and it's 20% off for Black Friday
What's the Black Friday deal?
This Lifegoo rechargeable mini electric screwdriver is one of my favorites and right now it's 20% off on Amazon for Black Friday.
Why this deal is ZDNET-recommended
Screwdrivers are a staple tool of any repair or DIY enthusiast. For electronic repairs, I normally use hand screwdrivers, but recently I've been using this rechargeable mini electric screwdriver, and it's so good it's earned a place in my toolkit.
Also: My favorite electric screwdriver for big, heavy-duty jobs
My complaints with using rechargeable electric screwdrivers for electronics are many -- they're big and bulky, have too much power, are awkward to use in confined spaces, and usually need some proprietary charger. This one doesn't have any of those problems.
Lifegoo Mini Electric Screwdriver tech specs:
- Rotating Speed: 200r/min
- Battery type: 3.7V 350mAh Lithium Battery
- Electric/Manual Torque: 0.25~0.35/3Nm
- Material: Aluminum/ABS/S2 Steel
- Aluminum body, oxidation-resistance
- Charging time: 30-40 mins
- Charging Port: USB
This screwdriver is compact and lightweight, so I can use it in confined spaces. The torque (the power it outputs) is a reasonable 0.25-0.35Nm.
That means the screwdriver allows you to manually tighten screws up to 3Nm, which is a snug hand tight -- good enough to hold the fastener in place, not tight enough to break anything.
And it charges with USB-C, which for me is a must, because I don't want yet another proprietary charger in my life.
The screwdriver has a 350mAh rechargeable lithium battery, which is good enough for 2 to 3 hours of use.
Also: I highly recommend this 12-in-1 electric screwdriver, and it's 65% off right now
It also has three buttons -- in and out for the screw, and a button to turn on the 360° shadow-free LED lighting.
Simple.
Along with the screwdriver, we also get a 48-piece precision bit set, which come in regular and extra-long, with the long ones being perfect for deeply recessed screws.
The aluminum case features a nice click-shut mechanism that prevents you from spilling your screwdriver bits all over the place. The bits are held in the tray magnetically, and this does a great job of keeping them organized.
This set comes with a bunch of tools used for gadget repair, such as tweezers, plastic pry bars, suction cups, and more, and they're decent enough quality to carry out repairs.
Also: This must-have screwdriver has two cool hidden tricks
The Lifegoo mini electric screwdriver is everything I've wanted from a mini rechargeable screwdriver at a very reasonable price -- made even more reasonable by this Black Friday deal.