This must-have screwdriver has two cool hidden tricks

Wera screwdriver kit Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I have a lot of screwdrivers. My favorite set for repairing tech gadgets is my trusty iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit, but that set has so many parts that I'm reluctant to take it out and about with me in case I drop it, forget it, or have it stolen.

This compact Wera screwdriver kit solves all that. Here's a screwdriver kit I can pop into a pocket or bag, and not compromise on quality or power.

And this screwdriver has some cool hidden tricks.

First, it can go from a stubby to a long screwdriver (and back again) with the press of a button.

Magic! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This is super handy for tackling a variety of jobs. I was a little skeptical of this feature initially because I worried it would make the screwdriver flimsy, but it doesn't.

It gives me all the flexibility of a small screwdriver, and the ability to turn it into a bigger screwdriver for heavier jobs.

The mechanism is super strong and reliable. I've leaned into this screwdriver with all my weight -- I'm a big bloke -- and it didn't budge.

The other hidden feature is the handle is home to six screwdriver bits, hidden away in a compartment that you access by pressing a button on the top.

Here's the button Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Press and pop!

Press and POP! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The bits in the handle are securely stored, so nothing rattles about!

The six bits in the handle of the Wera screwdriver are securely held in place Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I love this design. It's small enough for me to pop into my pocket for jobs where I know that I'll only need a screwdriver -- things like changing a graphics card or swapping out a lock on a door -- but it's versatile enough so I can be ready for anything.

The screwdriver is also magnetic, having a "just right" amount of magnetic pull -- enough to keep a fastener on the bit, not so much that it's being pulled all over the place inside a PC or some other delicate bit of kit.

The magnet is strong enough to be useful, and not too strong as to be annoying Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This screwdriver excels in a place where a lot of "multi" screwdrivers fail -- it's really tough. Despite the built-in mechanisms for the shank and handle, it feels very much like a regular screwdriver in the hand.

Six bits not enough for your needs? That's what I thought!

So, not wanting to the lacking in the screwdriver bits department, I also got the 30-piece bit set I can pop in my pocket along with the screwdriver if I think I'm going to need more. This has a very good selection of slotted, Torx, hex, Phillips, and Pozidriv bits.

These bits are hard-wearing and excellent quality.

All in all, this is a great kit. The screwdriver is better, stronger, more versatile, and not much bigger than those multitools that people carry (in all honesty, I think this is a better alternative to expensive multitools for a fraction of the money), and even adding the extra bits doesn't add much in the way of cost or bulk to the kit.