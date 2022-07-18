/>
This Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a steal at $379

Enjoy $120 in savings on a Chromebook perfect for summer travel and commutes.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributor on
Best Buy

The Prime Day sales event has finished, but that doesn't mean vendors aren't still offering great deals on laptops and Chromebooks -- and the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is currently a bargain at Best Buy. 

When Chromebooks first appeared on the scene, there was potential for an alternative to traditional PC towers and laptops. However, it took several years for issues to be ironed out, including poor usability and low-power specifications. Now, Chromebooks offered by vendors including Lenovo are powerful enough to be a real contender for today's casual users, students, and workers. 

The advantage Chromebooks have over traditional laptops is how lightweight they tend to be, making them excellent options for users traveling, going on vacation, or commuting. In addition, they operate on Chrome OS, a user-friendly OS for accessing apps for entertainment, documents, spreadsheets, email, social networks, and more. 

If you're looking for a Chromebook alternative, consider visiting Best Buy for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is now only $379, saving $120 off the device's typical retail price. This particular model comes in Abyss Blue.

Regarding specifications, the Duet 5 is a solid choice wrapped in a compact form factor. The 13" Chromebook weighs 2.2lbs and can be used as either a standard workstation or tablet, featuring a Full HD OLED (1920 x 1080) touchscreen which has proven to be popular with users. 

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core SC7180 processor (2.55GHz), and while certainly not the most powerful mobile processor on the market today, it is more than adequate for daily tasks and streaming. The Chromebook also comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB eMMC storage. 

Two cameras are built into the device: a 5MP front-facing camera suitable for video chats and calls and a slightly more powerful 8MP rear-facing camera with autofocus capabilities. There's no headphone jack, but you could use a converter with one of the Chromebook's two USB 3.0 Type C ports or connect via Bluetooth.

You can expect up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. 

This deal could vanish at any time and so if you're interested, check out the Chromebook below.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

 $379 at Best Buy

