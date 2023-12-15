'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This lifetime website hosting subscription is only $40 through Dec. 25
For people who have their own websites, so much time can be saved, and so many improvements can be made with the right hosting platform. On the flip side, the wrong one can be detrimental to business.
That's why a discounted and well-reviewed platform could make an ideal last-minute holiday gift to someone you know this year, especially when no shipping is required, like with a physical gift. Plus, this lifetime subscription to DoRoyal website hosting is on sale for just $40 through Dec. 25.
This is the best price online for a DoRoyal lifetime subscription. The well-reviewed platform offers users unmetered bandwidth, web space, and unlimited domains, subdomains, email accounts, and databases. This all adds up to help DoRoyal maintain a reputation as one of the more flexible and amenable hosting platforms out there. Some of the most valued and popular features that come with a subscription include a website builder, WordPress manager, PHP, and even DirectAdmin capabilities.
DoRoyal also prioritizes security for its users. It comes with anti-virus technology, daily cloud backups, and a spam assassin to help keep junk floating around to a minimum.
Get this lifetime subscription to DoRoyal website hosting on sale for just $40 through Dec. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.