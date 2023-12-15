/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office

This lifetime website hosting subscription is only $40 through Dec. 25

DoRoyal offers unmetered bandwidth and web space with a range of flexible hosting solutions.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner
website-host-stack-social.png

Get a DoRoyal website hosting lifetime subscription for $40 now. 

StackSocial

For people who have their own websites, so much time can be saved, and so many improvements can be made with the right hosting platform. On the flip side, the wrong one can be detrimental to business. 

That's why a discounted and well-reviewed platform could make an ideal last-minute holiday gift to someone you know this year, especially when no shipping is required, like with a physical gift. Plus, this lifetime subscription to DoRoyal website hosting is on sale for just $40 through Dec. 25

This is the best price online for a DoRoyal lifetime subscription. The well-reviewed platform offers users unmetered bandwidth, web space, and unlimited domains, subdomains, email accounts, and databases. This all adds up to help DoRoyal maintain a reputation as one of the more flexible and amenable hosting platforms out there. Some of the most valued and popular features that come with a subscription include a website builder, WordPress manager, PHP, and even DirectAdmin capabilities.

DoRoyal also prioritizes security for its users. It comes with anti-virus technology, daily cloud backups, and a spam assassin to help keep junk floating around to a minimum. 

Get this lifetime subscription to DoRoyal website hosting on sale for just $40 through Dec. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

cleanshot-2023-12-13-at-23-50-262x

Have 10 hours? IBM will train you in AI fundamentals - for free

Apple App Store icon

The 10 most downloaded free App Store apps of 2023

fingerpassgettyimages-1400563623

1Password now lets you ditch the master password in favor of a passkey