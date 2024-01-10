'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This MacBook stand is also a charger and port hub, and it's marked down to $102
Technology and clutter tend to go hand-in-hand. Between your smartphone and laptop, you may be able to manage your whole life, but with them come USB hubs, device stands, cable adapters, chargers, and all the other essential peripherals.
The CASA Hub Stand Pro is a versatile accessory that could help streamline your workspace by combining the functions of a stand, ergonomic adjustment, and USB-C hub. This 6-in-1 laptop stand would normally cost $129, but it's on sale for $102 for a little while longer.
Save space on your desk at work or at home with an all-aluminum laptop stand that is compatible with the M2/M1 MacBook and iPad series. The built-in right-angle cable may help reduce pressure on your MacBook's ports while keeping the connection secure and stable.
Need a better view of your screen? This laptop stand has a 360 degree rotatable base and the angle is fully adjustable. No more straining your neck during long work days. Plus, the anti-slip grip helps keep your device safe and secure while it's mounted. The built-in USB-C hub has ports for USB-C host, USB-C PD, HDMI, two USB-A, and an Ethernet port.
That's a lot packed into a small space, which means you may be able to keep your desk organized with all your cables connected to one spot instead of feeding directly into your device.
To celebrate the New Year, the price for the 6-in-1 CASA Hub Stand Pro USB-C Laptop Stand has dropped to $102 through Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.