This powerful power bank is perfect if you charge a lot of devices

The Ugreen Nexode 48,000 mAh power bank

It has a huge capacity, fast-charging, and a good array of ports.



The display is a bit dim in bright sunlight.

We're living in strange, topsy-turvy times: power stations are getting smaller and power banks are getting bigger. I say, why not? There's definitely a gap to fill between the two device types, especially for those who want something more portable and don't need AC power.

Manufacturers have responded by taking the power bank form factor, and cramming in more batteries, adding a variety of ports, attaching a handle on top, and including a light for good measure.

The result is devices like the Ugreen Nexode 48,000 mAh fast-charging power bank, and I love it.

Ugreen Nexode 48,000 mAh power bank tech specs

Cell Capacity : 48,000mAh (8 x 6000mAh LiFePO4 cells)

: 48,000mAh (8 x 6000mAh LiFePO4 cells) Rated Energy : 153.6Wh (25.6V, 6000mAh)

: 153.6Wh (25.6V, 6000mAh) Rated Capacity : 23,000mAh (Type 5V 9A)

: 23,000mAh (Type 5V 9A) Fastest Recharge Time : Approx 1.5 hours using 140W USB-C charger (not supplied)

: Approx 1.5 hours using 140W USB-C charger (not supplied) USB-C1 Input : 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A / 12V⎓3A / 15V⎓3A / 20V⎓5A / 28V⎓5A, 140W Max

: 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A / 12V⎓3A / 15V⎓3A / 20V⎓5A / 28V⎓5A, 140W Max USB-C1 Output : 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A / 12V⎓3A / 15V⎓3A / 20V⎓5A / 28V⎓5A, 140W Max

: 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A / 12V⎓3A / 15V⎓3A / 20V⎓5A / 28V⎓5A, 140W Max USB-C2/C3 Output : 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A / 12V⎓3A / 15V⎓3A / 20V⎓5A, 100W Max

: 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A / 12V⎓3A / 15V⎓3A / 20V⎓5A, 100W Max USB-A1/A2 Output : 10V⎓2.25A / 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓2A / 12V⎓1.5A, 22.5W Max

: 10V⎓2.25A / 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓2A / 12V⎓1.5A, 22.5W Max Multi-Port Output (USB-C1/C2/C3) : 5V⎓9A / 9V⎓9A / 12V⎓9A / 15V⎓9A / 20V⎓15A, 300W Max

: 5V⎓9A / 9V⎓9A / 12V⎓9A / 15V⎓9A / 20V⎓15A, 300W Max Display : OLED, showing remaining battery and power input/outputs

: OLED, showing remaining battery and power input/outputs Weight : 4.1 lbs/1.86 kg

: 4.1 lbs/1.86 kg Dimensions : 5.7 x 6.3 x 3.0 inches / 14.8 x 16.00 x 7.62 mm

: 5.7 x 6.3 x 3.0 inches / 14.8 x 16.00 x 7.62 mm Safety : Over-charge, over-voltage, over-discharge, over-current, high temperature, and short-circuit protection

: Over-charge, over-voltage, over-discharge, over-current, high temperature, and short-circuit protection Air Travel Compliant: No, will need declaring to the airline in advance

The Nexode 48,000 mAh is a substantial power bank: it weighs over four pounds. To offset this, the power bank features a plastic handle on top, making it easier to move around.

Big, but still portable Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The upside of its size is its massive charge capacity. Despite its weight, the large battery offers significant advantages -- it can charge an iPhone 15 Pro almost 11 times and a 15-inch MacBook Air M2 once, with some power left over for your smartphone.

The front of the unit has a large display that shows the battery capacity along with the total input and output power. The display is a bit dim, but acceptable in all but the brightest conditions. There's also a single button that you click to power on, double-click to turn off charging, and triple-click to enter or exit trickle mode.

This simple interface is user-friendly, but I do wish power bank manufacturers would print these instructions on the unit itself so that I don't have to jab at the button like a chimp to figure it out.

The ports are conveniently located on the front of the power bank, offering a good selection. There are three USB-C ports, one providing a maximum output of 140W and the other two topping out at 100W each. Additionally, there are two USB-A ports, each capable of delivering up to a 22.5W max output.

On the side of the unit is an LED strip with a single button that toggles between low, medium, high, and SOS. That's handy for camping, power outages, and illuminating an evening picnic.

Handy LED light Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

At the core of the unit are eight 6,000 mAh high energy-density automotive-grade LiFePO4 cells. Compared to traditional lithium cells, these LiFePO4 cells can store more energy for the same weight and volume, are safer and far less prone to thermal runaway, and have a significantly longer lifespan. After 3,000 battery cycles, the capacity of these batteries should still be more than 80%, representing a 600% boost in longevity compared to traditional batteries.

Handy for some outdoor working! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

You can recharge this unit in about 90 minutes using a 140W USB-C charger (not supplied, but highly recommended, and if you don't have one, I recommend the Ugreen 140W unit). With lower-output chargers, recharge times will progressively increase.

Thankfully, the unit comes with a 3-foot/1-meter 240W USB-C-to-USB-C cable.

I've rigorously tested this power bank, examining the battery capacity, charge and discharge times, and the power outputs of the ports. The power bank passed all these tests with flying colors, meeting the high expectations I have for any Ugreen product.

Stays nice and cool even under prolonged use Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

ZDNET's buying advice

Not everyone needs a giant power bank, but for those who do, and have perhaps been toying with the idea of buying a power station, but don't need AC power, a high-capacity power bank such as the Ugreen Nexode 48,000 mAh might fit the bill.

At $199, it's not cheap, but it's a solid, well-made unit that should offer years of service. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can pick this power station up for just $140.