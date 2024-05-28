'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This powerful power bank is perfect if you charge a lot of devices
ZDNET's key takeaways
- The Ugreen Nexode 48,000 mAh power bank is available from Amazon for $199 (Prime customers can get it for $140).
- It has a huge capacity, fast-charging, and a good array of ports.
- The display is a bit dim in bright sunlight.
We're living in strange, topsy-turvy times: power stations are getting smaller and power banks are getting bigger. I say, why not? There's definitely a gap to fill between the two device types, especially for those who want something more portable and don't need AC power.
Manufacturers have responded by taking the power bank form factor, and cramming in more batteries, adding a variety of ports, attaching a handle on top, and including a light for good measure.
Also: The best portable power stations you can buy: Expert tested
The result is devices like the Ugreen Nexode 48,000 mAh fast-charging power bank, and I love it.View at Amazon
Ugreen Nexode 48,000 mAh power bank tech specs
- Cell Capacity: 48,000mAh (8 x 6000mAh LiFePO4 cells)
- Rated Energy: 153.6Wh (25.6V, 6000mAh)
- Rated Capacity: 23,000mAh (Type 5V 9A)
- Fastest Recharge Time: Approx 1.5 hours using 140W USB-C charger (not supplied)
- USB-C1 Input: 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A / 12V⎓3A / 15V⎓3A / 20V⎓5A / 28V⎓5A, 140W Max
- USB-C1 Output: 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A / 12V⎓3A / 15V⎓3A / 20V⎓5A / 28V⎓5A, 140W Max
- USB-C2/C3 Output: 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A / 12V⎓3A / 15V⎓3A / 20V⎓5A, 100W Max
- USB-A1/A2 Output: 10V⎓2.25A / 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓2A / 12V⎓1.5A, 22.5W Max
- Multi-Port Output (USB-C1/C2/C3): 5V⎓9A / 9V⎓9A / 12V⎓9A / 15V⎓9A / 20V⎓15A, 300W Max
- Display: OLED, showing remaining battery and power input/outputs
- Weight: 4.1 lbs/1.86 kg
- Dimensions: 5.7 x 6.3 x 3.0 inches / 14.8 x 16.00 x 7.62 mm
- Safety: Over-charge, over-voltage, over-discharge, over-current, high temperature, and short-circuit protection
- Air Travel Compliant: No, will need declaring to the airline in advance
The Nexode 48,000 mAh is a substantial power bank: it weighs over four pounds. To offset this, the power bank features a plastic handle on top, making it easier to move around.
The upside of its size is its massive charge capacity. Despite its weight, the large battery offers significant advantages -- it can charge an iPhone 15 Pro almost 11 times and a 15-inch MacBook Air M2 once, with some power left over for your smartphone.
The front of the unit has a large display that shows the battery capacity along with the total input and output power. The display is a bit dim, but acceptable in all but the brightest conditions. There's also a single button that you click to power on, double-click to turn off charging, and triple-click to enter or exit trickle mode.
This simple interface is user-friendly, but I do wish power bank manufacturers would print these instructions on the unit itself so that I don't have to jab at the button like a chimp to figure it out.
Also: I tested one of the cheapest power stations that made road-tripping a breeze (and it's $250 off)
The ports are conveniently located on the front of the power bank, offering a good selection. There are three USB-C ports, one providing a maximum output of 140W and the other two topping out at 100W each. Additionally, there are two USB-A ports, each capable of delivering up to a 22.5W max output.
On the side of the unit is an LED strip with a single button that toggles between low, medium, high, and SOS. That's handy for camping, power outages, and illuminating an evening picnic.
At the core of the unit are eight 6,000 mAh high energy-density automotive-grade LiFePO4 cells. Compared to traditional lithium cells, these LiFePO4 cells can store more energy for the same weight and volume, are safer and far less prone to thermal runaway, and have a significantly longer lifespan. After 3,000 battery cycles, the capacity of these batteries should still be more than 80%, representing a 600% boost in longevity compared to traditional batteries.
You can recharge this unit in about 90 minutes using a 140W USB-C charger (not supplied, but highly recommended, and if you don't have one, I recommend the Ugreen 140W unit). With lower-output chargers, recharge times will progressively increase.
Thankfully, the unit comes with a 3-foot/1-meter 240W USB-C-to-USB-C cable.
I've rigorously tested this power bank, examining the battery capacity, charge and discharge times, and the power outputs of the ports. The power bank passed all these tests with flying colors, meeting the high expectations I have for any Ugreen product.
ZDNET's buying advice
Not everyone needs a giant power bank, but for those who do, and have perhaps been toying with the idea of buying a power station, but don't need AC power, a high-capacity power bank such as the Ugreen Nexode 48,000 mAh might fit the bill.
At $199, it's not cheap, but it's a solid, well-made unit that should offer years of service. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can pick this power station up for just $140.