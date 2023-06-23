This thermal camera is so sensitive it can see you breathe

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I've covered quite a few thermal cameras over the years, some standalone units and others that are built into smartphones. For the average user, they offer a performance and sensitivity that's more than adequate.
But sometimes you need something that goes beyond "more than adequate."
Also: This $20 multitool has 15 functions, and it fits on your key ring
This is where the Xinfrared T2S Plus comes into play.
The T2S Plus I'm testing is for Android smartphones, but there's a separate version for iPhone that features a Lightning connector.
The T2S Plus thermography imager provides high-definition image with full-screen temperature measurement (Max, Min, Center spots), perfect for spotting electrical faults, mechanical breakdowns, water leaks, problems with insulation and HVAC, and much more.
A few things immediately stand out about the T2S Plus. It's a far bit bigger than other standalone units I've used, but at under 18 grams and a cubic inch in size, it fits into a pocket with no problems.
Also: This $15 accessory unlocks the GoPro's game-changing camera feature
It also comes with a really nice carry case to protect the unit from drops, and this also holds the adapter cables.
What's the purpose of the adapter cables? Well, while the USB-C connector will fit a lot of Android smartphones, the ports on some smartphones - especially ruggedized smartphones, like the Blackview 8900 Pro (just ignore the fact that this smartphone already has a built-in thermal camera) - are too buried to accept the camera.
This is not a problem with the T2S Plus. The cables not only offer an adapter for USB-C smartphones that have a buried connector but also for smartphones that use microUSB.
The Xtherm app (for Android and iOS) also has some nice features. I especially like the on-screen information and the ability to drop points to read the temperature, draw areas, and even a line.
Then, in a fit of goofiness, I pointed it at my face and was shocked to discover that it could "see" me breathing.
Also: My favorite USB-C accessory of all time scores a magnetic upgrade
You can see my nostrils going dark as I breathe in the cool air, and turn white as I breathe out warm air.
This is super cool - I've tried this with other thermal cameras, and while they can "see" some change, the quality is nowhere near what the T2S Pro can deliver.
The speed of the image updating, along with the quality of the image are just amazing, and there's rarely any lag in the display. It's buttery smooth, making troubleshooting much quicker and easier.
And if you want to get close to things -- really close -- rotating the focus rig allows you to do just that. Here's a super-close macro shot of the camera array on my iPhone 14 Pro Max.
I like the Xinfrared T2S Pro a lot. It's fast and accurate, the apps it connects to are well-made and have pro-grade features, and the refresh rate is one of the fastest I've seen on a thermal camera. You can get in really close to things with ease - something that makes diagnosing dead components a lot easier - and the quality of the output is excellent.
This does come at a price, and that's a cool $339. It's not expensive as decent thermal cameras go but definitely pushing it into the professional price category.
Also: Are smartphone thermal cameras sensitive enough to uncover PIN codes?
If you want something a little more affordable, then the P2 Pro is currently available for $249 (there's a $50 click to save coupon on the Amazon listing), or you could buy a smartphone with a built-in thermal camera, such as the Ulefone Power Armor 19T.