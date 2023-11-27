/>
This $136 Topdon JS3000 12V 3000A jump starter is a deal you shouldn't miss

Winter is coming and that can place an extra toll on your car's battery. Avoid those dead battery headaches and big towing fees with this Topdon JS3000 12V 3000A jump starter, now 41% off in this amazing Cyber Monday deal.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer
Topdon JS3000 12V 3000A jump starter

Topdon JS3000 12V 3000A jump starter

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Few things are worse than getting into your car, closing the door, putting the key into the ignition, turning it, and ... nothing.

Winter is coming and the cold weather can zap an otherwise functional battery, and that can mean being late for an important appointment and costly tow truck fees.

Avoid all this with a portable jump starter that can give your battery enough of a kick to get the engine running and you back on the road.

And right now you can pick up the Topdon JS3000 12V 3000A jump starter at the amazingly low price of $136 in this Cyber Monday deal.

Also: The best Black Friday deals available right now

Topdon JS3000 tech specs

  • Peak current: 3000A
  • Boost feature: Yes
  • Max engine starting size: 9.0L gasoline, 7.0L diesel 
  • Charging time: 2 hours using the included 45W charger
  • DC output: Yes, 16.8V/10A(max) DC power source
  • Flashlight: 400 lumens with 9 built-in 3W LED lights 
  • Input charging: Type C PD45W, 5V3A, 9V3A, 12V3A, 15V3A
  • Power output: Type C (5V3A, 9V3A, 12V3A, 15V3A,20V2.25A); USB1 QC18W (5V3A, 9V2A, 12V1.5A); USB2 (5V/2A); DC (10A Max 16.8V)
  • Rating: Waterproof and dustproof to IP54
  • 10 advanced intelligent protection technologies: Overload protection, spark-proof protection, over-current protection, low-temperature protection, high-temperature protection, reverse charge protection, reverse polarity protection, over-discharge protection, short-circuit protection, and over-voltage protection
The carrying case is tough and weatherproof

The carrying case is tough and weatherproof.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The JS3000 jump starter can bring almost all 12V lead-acid batteries back to life within a second, and can jump vehicles up to 9.0L gasoline and 7.0L diesel engines, and is not only perfect for large capacity vehicles like trucks, boats, pickups, but it also works for motorcycles, speedboats, yachts, touring cars, lawnmowers, jet skis, and more. 

There's a neat LED light on the front.

There's a neat LED light on the front.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Fully charged, the JS3000 can offer up to 45 jump starts.

Ports galore!

Ports galore!

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This is a great jump starter that you can charge up and throw in the trunk. It also doubles as a 24000mAh power bank with two USB QC 3.0 ports, a 16.8V DC port, and a USB-C PD45W bi-directional charging port to keep your electronic devices charged up.

Topdon JS3000 12V 3000A jump starter in action

Topdon JS3000 12V 3000A jump starter in action.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Using the jump starter is easy, especially thanks to all the built-in safety features. Connect the leads to the power pack, connect the crocodile clips to the battery, press the ON button, and then start the car with the key as normal.

The Topdon JS3000 jump starter is a handy just-in-case tool to keep in the trunk or your workshop. I've used mine a few times -- not to start my vehicle but other people's cars.

