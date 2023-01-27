TP-Link Mesh home Wi-Fi router pack goes on sale at B&H

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
It's often the case that upgrading your router is the last thing you think of when you consider smart devices for your home.
However, without the right connectivity backbone, your smart home products -- such as lights, appliances, and security systems -- won't always perform as well as they should. You may experience bottlenecks, for example, as devices fight for bandwidth. Still, these issues are easily resolved.
Mesh Wi-Fi systems, compromised of a central hub and satellites, bridge the gap by diversifying connection requests away from just one centralized access point.
If you're looking to upgrade your existing router to a mesh setup, B&H has a sale you will want to consider. The TP-Link Deco S4 AC1200, a three-pack mesh Wi-Fi kit, normally retails for $150, but is currently available for a discount of $40 (26%), bringing the cost down to $110.
The TP-Link Deco S4 AC1200 system comes with three devices that can act as routers or satellites. The kit offers dual-band 802.11ac wireless connectivity at up to 300 Mb/s (2.4 GHz) and 867 Mb/s (5 GHz) and maximum coverage of 5500 square feet.
If you're in the market for a tri-band router system with more speed, B&H has also placed the ASUS ZenWiFi XT8 AX6600 Mesh Wi-Fi pack on sale. This tri-band setup consists of two AX6600 6.6Gb/s routers and offers up to 5500 square feet of coverage.
Normally priced at around $392, you can pick up the Mesh Wi-Fi kit for $342, a saving of $50.
