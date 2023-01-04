This new Bike Desk will let you charge your laptop -- by pedaling

Acer

As at-home fitness took off during the pandemic, Peloton managed to make stationary bikes cool again. Remote workers turned to bike desks to get in some exercise while staying productive. Now, Acer is taking things up a notch with its new bike desk that lets you charge your laptop and other devices by pedaling.

Acer unveiled the eKinekt BD 3 at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. As a rider pedals on the bike desk, it turns the kinetic energy generated into an electric charge. One hour of constant cycling at 60 RPM can generate 75 watts of self-generated power.

With two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port, you can charge multiple mobile devices at once. The bike desk comes with an LED charging indicator on the back that lights up when pedaling, signaling that kinetic energy is being converted.

There's also an LCD display and a companion smartphone app to give riders information about their progress. The app provides real-time information on ride duration, distance and speed, as well as the estimated number of calories burned and watts generated when pedaling. Riders can input information into the app for more accurate tracking, such as their height, weight, gender and age.

You can move the desk into two positions: Working Mode moves the desk surface closer to the chair so you can sit in an upright position while typing and pedaling. In Sports Mode, the desk top is further forward, so you can lean in for added leg space and increased pedaling power.

The eKinekt's table height and seat are adjustable, and you can also adjust the bike's resistance. It comes with a bag hook and a beverage holder. Acer also notes that the desktop bike casing are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.

The eKinekt BD 3 will be available in North America in June for $999.