Google parent Alphabet says it is cutting 12,000 jobs

Google has told staff that approximately 12,000 jobs are to go across the company, as it becomes the latest in a number of big tech companies to cut jobs recently.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to staff that while over the past two years the company had seen periods of dramatic growth, "To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."

"This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with. I'm deeply sorry for that. The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here."

Pichai said the company had undertaken a "rigorous" review across product areas and functions to make sure jobs were aligned with its highest priorities.

"The roles we're eliminating reflect the outcome of that review. They cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions," he said.

"As an almost 25-year-old company, we're bound to go through difficult economic cycles. These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities," he said.

In the US, employees will be paid during the full notification period (minimum 60 days), plus Google will offer a severance package starting at 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google, and accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting plus other benefits. "Outside the US, we'll support employees in line with local practices," he said.

Google is the latest big tech giant to cut jobs. Earlier this week Microsoft said it was cutting 10,000 jobs. Amazon announced 18,000 job cuts this month, while Salesforce cut 8,000 roles. Both companies had hired aggressively in the early stages of the pandemic. Facebook parent Meta also slashed 11,000 roles in November -- its first ever reductions since Facebook launched in 2004. And Twitter under Elon Musk has cut its workforce by over 3,000, representing half of its former headcount.