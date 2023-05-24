/>
How to increase the Google Drive cache size on Android

If the Google Drive app is causing problems on Android, the solution could be found by increasing the cache size.
Written by Jack Wallen, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Min Shin
Person using phone at home
Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

The Google Drive app on Android makes it possible for me to manage collaboration efforts while on the go. From that app, I can share files with collaborators, upload and download files, and more. Given how much I collaborate, it should come as no surprise that I put the app through its paces.

Most of the time, Google Drive behaves as expected. Every now and then, however, it acts up and I'm reminded that there's a simple solution to that poor behavior… increasing the Google Drive cache size.

Also: How to organize your Google Drive: 5 tips to know 

Unless you're dealing with larger files or even working with smaller files throughout the day, you might not ever experience a problem. But for those who do push the Google Drive app to its limits, this handy trick will be just what you need to keep it running smoothly.

Let's do just that.

How to increase Google Drive's cache

What you'll need: The only things you'll need are an Android device and the Google Drive app installed. Since Google Drive is installed by default on most Android phones, you should be ready to go.

1. Open Google Drive

The first thing to do is open the Google Drive app from either the Android App Drawer or your home screen.

2. Open Settings

From the Google Drive main page, tap the three-horizontal line button near the top left. 

Also: Google Drive has a new search filter to make it easier to find your files

Then, from the popout sidebar, tap Settings.

The Google Drive menu on Android 13.

From this same menu, you can check your backups and your storage.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

3. Open the Cache size popup

Near the bottom of the page, locate and tap the Cache size entry. 

The Google Drive Settings Cache Size entry.

You can also clear the Google Drive cache (more on that in a bit).

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

4. Increase the cache

In the resulting popup, increase the cache size from the default 250 MB to either 500 or 1000 MB. Once you've done that, you can then back out of the Settings app. 

Also: How these two Google Docs features can simplify your work life

To do this either tap the left-pointing arrow at the top left or close the Settings app by swiping up from the bottom of the screen and then dragging the Settings app up to dismiss it.

The Google Drive app Cache Size selector.

250 MB is the default cache size for Google Drive. Increasing that to 500 MB is a sound choice.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

You should now be able to use the Google Drive app without issue.

A bonus tip

Hopefully, increasing the Google Drive app cache did the trick for you and the software is now behaving as expected. If not, there's one more thing you can do. Back at the Google Drive Settings page, just above Cache size, you'll see the Clear cache entry. By tapping Clear cache (and then tapping OK when prompted), you remove all of the cached items being held by the app. There could be cached data within the app that's causing the problem. 

Also: How to clear your Google search cache on Android

On a number of occasions, I've had to clear the Google Drive cache to get it running properly. 

If Google Drive starts misbehaving, between these two tips you shouldn't have any problem getting things back in order.

