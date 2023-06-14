How to use speech-to-text in Safari for hands-free typing

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Accessibility is a critical aspect of life for many. Most computer operating systems do a good job of making it easy for many to work with applications and macOS is no exception. Apple's OS has plenty of options available to those who require a bit of assistance.
One such option is speech-to-text. Where many operating systems struggle with this feature, macOS does an outstanding job without requiring the installation of third-party software. Out of the box, you'll find speech-to-text is not only ready to go but one of the most accurate you'll use.
Also: The best assistive tech gadgets to create an equitable workforce
Safari is no stranger to this option. In fact, it offers a ready-made solution that you can use to dictate whatever you need into the browser. Say, for instance, you run a WordPress site and you need to write a post. Using the built-in speech-to-text, you can accurately dictate that post without having to manually type a single character. Or maybe you want to create a Google Document. It's easier than you think.
Let me show you how it's done.
What you'll need: To make this work, you'll need a macOS device, such as a MacBook or iMac, with an updated version of the OS (because you should be upgrading regularly for security purposes). Of course, if you want to test this by creating a Google Document, you'll also need a valid Google Account.
That's it. Let's enable speech-to-text for the Safari browser.
If you're reading this in Safari, you're one step ahead of the game. Otherwise, open Safari from either the Dock or Launch Pad.
To enable speech-to-text, click Edit in the Menu Bar and then click Start Dictation.
A new popup will appear, asking if you want to enable Dictation. When prompted, click OK.
In the confirmation popup, click Enable to enable the Dictation feature for Safari.
To use the Dictation feature, open a new Google Doc or even use it to dictate URLs for Safari. Make sure you have the cursor where you need it (such as in the Google Document or in the Safari address bar) and click Edit > Start Dictation. You should see a small popup box with a mic and a Done button. That indicates the speech-to-text feature is turned on. Start dictating whatever it is you want to type. When you're finished, click Done.
The macOS speech-to-text feature is one of the most accurate I've used. And given that it's built right into the system, it's easier to use than any similar desktop dictation you'll ever experience. Also, you don't have to worry about Apple listening in on your conversations, as Dictation remains off until you start it.