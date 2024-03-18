Proton Mail app finally arrives for macOS and Windows out of beta, and for Linux in beta

The Proton Desktop client even syncs your theme from the web version. ZDNET/Jack Wallen

A decade has passed since Proton introduced its Mail web app. The service offers end-to-end encryption, password protection for messages to non-users, VPN access, password management, a secure calendar, cloud storage, and much more. You can use Proton Mail for free or purchase a paid account. The free version has several limitations (such as 1GB of storage, one free email address, and 150 messages per day). For $10 per month, you get 500GB of space, 15 email addresses, unlimited messages, and much more.

The main thing the service has been missing is a desktop app. Well, my friends, that has finally changed. Proton has released its desktop Mail app for macOS and Windows out of beta, and a beta version for Linux.

Also: Proton officially launches password manager with end-to-end encryption

The Proton Mail app compliments the web and mobile versions of the service, letting you access your account no matter where you are. The app design is clean and laid out identically to the web version, so you won't have any problems getting started.

According to the official announcement, "With the new Proton Mail desktop apps, you get a dedicated email experience, allowing you to enjoy all the productivity innovations of our web app, allowing you to go through your emails and events faster without the potential distractions that pop up anytime you open your browser. And, of course, your privacy remains protected at all times."

Proton's post says "apps" but the desktop client doesn't offer the entire bevy of apps found in the web version. You'll find Mail, Contacts, and Calendar, but Drive, VPN, and Pass are still missing. The release of the desktop app does, however, bring a new Security Center where you can enable Proton Sentinel (an AI-driven security solution), create aliases, and enable 2FA.

Another caveat to the Proton Mail desktop app is that you need to have a paid account to enjoy it for longer than the 14-day trial. If you have a free account, you can kick the tires and, if you find the app worth the cost of the paid Proton subscription, you can continue using the app after upgrading your account from the free version.

You can download the Proton Mail app from the official download page and read more about the release on the Proton blog.