This new Microsoft Teams feature can simplify your work communication in 2024

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It's that time of year when we're all looking around for ways to optimize our lives, especially at work.

If you're a Microsoft Teams user, this recently added feature can make forwarding messages between your Microsoft Teams chats simpler and quicker. Microsoft announced the rollout of a new feature that allows users to forward messages from one chat to another with one click, making it easier to share information with colleagues.

Microsoft says users can forward messages by clicking the forward button in the right-click menu. Users can also include additional text to a forwarded message to provide more context to the recipient. Teams users can forward messages to individual Teams chats or group messages.

Microsoft Teams' new feature is similar to the forward message feature in Slack, another popular workplace communication platform. The forward message feature allows users to easily share information without needing to copy and paste text from messages.

Even if a message is sent in a private direct message, users can use their discretion to share notes with colleagues who may benefit from reading the private message.