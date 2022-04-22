Going camping is a great pastime, but you need to bring a lot to make the experience comfortable. Your camping checklist should include a tent, a sleeping bag, a lantern, a packed cooler, and a camping chair so you can relax around your campsite.

While many camping chairs are available, not all are comfortable, portable, or easy to carry around. However, we've done the hard work for you and rounded up the best camping chairs that check off all the boxes so that your next camping trip is complete, and you can sit and enjoy friends and family around the fire.

ALPHA CAMP Oversized Camping Folding Chair Best camping chair overall Amazon In our opinion, the best camping chair is the ALPHA CAMP Oversized Folding Chair. It is extra durable and sturdy since its weight capacity is up to 450lbs, and it has extra back padding for added comfort. There is also a cup holder, a mesh pocket to hold your phone or other items, and a cooler to keep beverages chilled while you hang out by the fire. When you're done sitting, it collapses into an included carrying case and weighs 13.2lbs. Pros: High weight capacity

Sturdy yet comfortable

Cup holder, pocket, cooler, and carrying bag included Cons: Smaller cup holder

It can suck you in and make it hard to get out of

Coleman Camping Chair Best budget-friendly option Coleman A more budget-friendly chair with almost the same features as our top pick is the Coleman Camping Chair. It also has a cooler (that can keep up to four cans cold), a cup holder, and a mesh pocket, but unlike our top pick, this chair also comes in different colors: black, grey, blue, and red. It has a 325-pound weight limit but only weighs 8.4 pounds when folded up and put into its carrying case. The chair also has adjustable armrests so that you can find a comfortable position for you. Pros Most inexpensive option

Cup holder, pocket, cooler, and carrying bag included

Adjustable armrests Cons Can be challenging to pack back in the carrying bag

Could use more back support

Kelty Low Loveseat Camping Chair Best option for two Kelty If you need something a little larger or just want to cozy up next to your person around a fire, the Kelty Low Loveseat is a great option as it's fit for two. It comes in four color options and provides 42 inches of seating space with insulated beverage holders on each side. At 15 pounds, its maximum capacity is advertised at 500 pounds. While its seat height is relatively low at 13.5 inches above the ground, a taller version of this chair is available at 19 inches high. Also, its included roll tote is much easier to pack than a carrying case. Pros Included roll tote

Big enough chair for two

600D Polyester fabric Cons Can be difficult to get out of

Relatively heavy to carry around

Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Chair Best reclining option Amazon A regular camping chair will provide a place to sit, but not all will recline. The Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Chair creates a zero-gravity reclining effect that makes it super comfortable to sit in, along with its adjustable headrest. Even though you'll feel virtually weightless on this chair, it's super sturdy and weighs 17.8 pounds, with the ability to support up to 300 pounds. The chair also has a breathable fabric that comes in multiple colors. Pros Recline and relax

Adjustable headrest

Multiple color options Cons Not super portable due to its weight

Can be challenging to figure out how to lean back in

REI Co-op Flexlite Air Chair Most lightweight option REI Camping is one thing, but backpacking requires many other needs. If you plan on backpacking or hiking to your campsite, the REI Co-op Flexlite Air Chair weighs only one pound, making it the lightest option on this list by far. Even though it's light, it still has a 250-pound weight capacity and is made of a durable water-repellent finish to help shed light rain from the fabric. It comes in three colors and has a carrying case you can easily slip in your backpack when it's time to move to the next site. Pros Can easily carry around anywhere

Water-repellent material Cons Relatively expensive for what it is

Lower to the ground

What is the best camping chair? In our opinion, the best camping chair is the ALPHA CAMP Oversized Camping Folding Chair since it's super durable and has extra back padding for added comfort. However, if you're looking for a cheaper option, the Coleman Camping Chair is one of the best-selling camping chairs on Amazon and still has a cooler like the ALPHA CAMP chair. And, if you want something you can really relax in, the Amazon Basics Zero Gravity Chair is the perfect option. But to help you make your decision, we've broken down the important factors to consider for each of our picks. Camping Chair Price Chair Weight Weight Capacity Features ALPHA CAMP Oversized Chair $79.99 13.2 pounds 450 pounds Cooler, cup holder, mesh pocket, carrying case Coleman Camping Chair $27.49 8.4 pounds 325 pounds Cooler, cup holder, mesh pocket, carrying case Kelty Low Loveseat Chair $139.95 15 pounds 500 pounds Two insulated beverage holders and a carrying tote Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Chair $61.49 17.8 pounds 300 pounds Adjustable headrest REI Co-op Flexlite Air Chair $99.95 1 pound 250 pounds Carrying case

How did we choose these camping chairs? We selected these camping chairs based on both our own experiences with the products as well as researching them. In our research, we paid attention to reviews (both good and bad), price points, and different features that might cater to different people's needs.

What features to look for in a camping chair? First and foremost, camping chairs should be comfortable. Some comfort features to watch for include a headrest, back padding, and adjustable armrests. It's also important to have some storage, especially to put your cup or phone. Many chairs these days include coolers so you can add ice to chill a beverage while you sit. Finally, camping chairs should be portable since camping can require hiking to your camping spot. Look for a lighter chair weight to easily carry it around to your destination—a carrying case also makes it easier.