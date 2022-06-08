Coolers, like gas or charcoal grills, are a staple of summertime. Whether you're taking a day trip to the beach, hiking for the weekend, or spending a week at the campsite, you'll need a sturdy, reliable cooler to keep your drinks, snacks, and meals fresh. There are plenty of options out there for coolers, but there are two main types: hard-sided and soft-sided. Hard-sided models are typically what you picture when you think of coolers: big, often plastic, tubs with insulated sides and lids for holding a large amount of ice, food, and drinks. Whereas soft-sided coolers are more akin to your typical school lunchbox: thinner walls with lighter insulation, zippered openings, and smaller capacities.
Each type of cooler has its drawbacks and benefits as well as best-use cases: a hard-sided cooler is perfect for longer camping trips since they're more durable and tend to keep ice for much longer while soft-sided ones are best for day trips to the beach, hiking trails, or park. To help you find the perfect cooler for your next summer outing, we've gathered up five of the best coolers available and have broken down their features and price points. You can keep reading below to find the cooler that best fits both your budget and travel needs.
Specifications: Weight: 37lb empty | Can Capacity: 45lb (55lb ice only) | Size: 25.25 x 19.5 x 18.6in | 5-year warranty
The Tundra Haul is worth mentioning because it's the first Yeti cooler on wheels, making it a great choice for beach-goers and campers who need a high-performance, portable cooler.
Specifications: Weight: 32.95lb empty | Can Capacity: 36 - 12oz(75lb ice only) | Size: 40.01 x 18.76 x 18.83in | Limited Lifetime warranty
The Otterbox Venture 65 is the ideal large-capacity cooler for the week-long camper or boat-goer. It's also a versatile option for tailgate parties.
Specifications: Weight: 2.2lb | Can Capacity: 12 cans with 6lb of ice | Gear Capacity: 1,770 cu. inches | Size: 22 x 15 x 8in
For hikers looking for a great soft-sided backpack cooler for those long treks in the woods, you can do no better than the REI Trail Split Pack Cooler.
Specifications: Weight: 18.4lb empty | Can Capacity: 14 with 2:1 ice-to-contents ratio | Size: 14 x 14.5 x 22in
The Magellan Outdoor IceBox is a great, low-cost option for a small, portable cooler. It makes a perfect companion for keeping your drinks cold on the go.
Specifications: Weight: 18.2lb empty | Can Capacity: 188 with 2:1 ice-to-contents ratio | Size: 38.31 x 17.38 x 17.75in
The Polar 120-quart cooler from Igloo is a great choice for those looking for serious capacity without breaking the bank. No flash, all utility.
In our opinion, the Yeti Tundra Haul is the best cooler you can buy. It features a rugged design that can handle everything from weekend picnics and camping trips to days on the boat and even bear encounters. The solid-molded wheels and folding handle make it easy to move the Tundra Haul over just about any type of terrain, while the 2 inches of insulation help keep ice for up to 10 days.
Cooler
Price
Capacity
Max cool time
Yeti Tundra Haul
$400
45 cans/55 lbs. ice
5 days (cans)/10 days (ice only)
Otterbox Venture 65
$350
36 cans/75 lbs. ice
10 days (ice only)
REI Co-Op Cool Trail
$80
12 cans/6 lbs. ice
40 hours (cans and ice)
Magellan Outdoor IceBox
$120
14 cans with 2:1 ice ratio
7 days (cans and ice)
Igloo Polar 120 quart
$120
188 cans
5 days (cans and ice)
Of course, these are just a few features to consider before purchasing a cooler. Luckily, there are many coolers available in 2022 that fit the needs of nearly anyone -- from the day-trip hiker to the week-long camp goer.
The market is full of cooler options. It is safe to say that there is a cooler out there for just about everyone. Most coolers discussed above were for outdoor use. But, at the end of the day, it comes down to your needs. There is no shortage of options.
Choose this cooler...
If you want...
Yeti Tundra Haul
The best overall option
Otterbox Venture 65
A cooler made for camping
REI Co-Op Cool Trail
A cooler made for hiking
Magellan Outdoor IceBox
A smaller-sized cooler perfect for tailgating
Igloo Polar 120 quart
A large cooler to hold more than 180 cans
We chose these coolers by research, and some of our team even used the products themselves. We compared factors like pricing, reviews (both good and bad), different features that make each cooler stand out, and the number of cans that each cooler can hold.
Yeti coolers are definitely worth the hype—they keep whatever is in them cold for much longer than many other coolers and are easy to drain and clean. Although expensive, in our experience using them, they are worth getting if you use a cooler often.
No one likes reaching into a cooler only to find cans floating in a tub of lukewarm water. Melted ice need not spoil your summer adventure -- here are some features to consider before you buy your next cooler:
Cooler uses
Not all coolers are created equal. Some are more travel-friendly and work best for the avid camper or the beach-goer who must maneuver around beach umbrellas in the soft sand. So where will you use it? Camping? Beach? Home office?
Cooling performance, durability, and portability
How long do the contents of your cooler need to stay cool? Hours? Days? Determining which cooler is best for the length of time required for item storage will come down to material and insulation technology. A hard-sided rotomolded cooler may be best for the avid outdoors type due to its durable design and thick, foam-insulated walls. A hiker or day-tripper might opt for a soft-sided backpack cooler. These days there are numerous coolers to choose from: hard-sided, soft-sided, and even thermoelectric coolers.
Capacity
Cooler capacity is another important factor to consider. Most cooler capacities are measured in quarts. Content capacity (drinks and food) and ice capacity vary depending on the design.
Cost
Suffice it to say, cooler prices vary. Many low-budget options are out there, but sometimes a lower cost means sacrificing better quality materials. Generally, high-performance coolers carry a premium price tag.
That all depends on the kind of cooler you're looking at and how you use it. Soft-sided coolers, like the REI Cool Trail, will last for a few years as long as you use and store them properly; though they will always be at-risk for rips, tears, and punctures. Hard-sided coolers, like the Yeti Tundra Haul or Igloo Polar, will last just about forever as long as you aren't abusing them. There will always be the risk of cracking and insulation loss, but as long as you aren't slamming the cooler around in the bed of your truck or throwing it around your campsite, chances are your grandkids will be able to pull it out of the garage to use on their own weekend trips.
And no matter if you're using a soft or hard-sided model, keeping everything clean and sanitized is a big part of extending the life of your cooler. If your cooler has a drain plug, make sure you run some disinfectant through it to prevent the build-up of mold, mildew, and bacteria. If it doesn't, you can wipe out the inside of your cooler with a sanitizing wipe or a warm, soapy sponge. Make sure your sponge doesn't have an abrasive pad on it, since this can create micro abrasions in the plastic or fabric lining of your cooler which are a breeding ground for nasty bacteria. Also make sure you keep your cooler open and in a sunny or well-ventilated area to dry out completely before you store it after cleaning to prevent musty smells and scummy build-up.
Believe it or not, the color of your cooler does play at least a small part in determining how long it will keep ice. Darker colors will absorb and retain more heat that's generated from sunlight, reducing the maximum cooling time. While it's not a drastic reduction, it may pose problems on longer camping or fishing trips where ice is in short supply for keeping food at proper temperatures to prevent spoilage. If you plan on using your cooler for more than a few days, choose a lighter color model, preferably all white. White reflects almost all of the visible light spectrum, reducing how much heat it absorbs, and ensuring that you get closer to your cooler's optimum ice-keeping capacity.
