Electric leaf blowers have evolved since they first hit the market, and are now just as powerful as their gas counterparts. Top brands like Kobalt and Craftsman, as well as smaller brands like Worx, have added electric leaf blowers to their outdoor power tool lines, so you can tackle autumn clean-up chores with ease.
Electric leaf blowers use either batteries or extension cords for power, though I recommend battery-powered models since electrical cables are less maneuverable and potentially dangerous in wet weather. Plus, electric leaf blowers don't require engine maintenance, so no need to worry about fuel mix or engine oil -- you'll have more time to actually get work done.
To help you decide which option is right for you, I've rounded up the best electric leaf blowers available on the market right now. ZDNET experts analyzed their features and price points so you can find the best fit for your budget and needs. Plus, we explain how leaf blowers work to inform your decision-making process.
Battery size: 40V | Run time: 40 minutes | Weight: 5.5lbs | Wind speed: 110mph | Air volume: 480cfm | Charger and battery included: No
The Kobalt 40V Max electric leaf blower is the latest version of the model I personally use, and I have nothing but good things to say about it. The entire unit is lightweight and easy to use, featuring a variable speed trigger, trigger lock for continuous use, and turbo button for blasting away wet or stubborn debris. I use my leaf blower to clear grass clippings after I mow the lawn, and this leaf blower does an excellent job of handling heavy, wet debris, even without turbo mode.
On a full charge, the Kobalt 40V Max runs for 40 minutes, which is about a month's worth of clearing leaves from your driveway, sidewalk, and patio. Plus, the leaf blower uses the same 40V Max batteries as other Kobalt-branded outdoor equipment, so you don't have to buy special batteries.
The Kobalt 40V Max has a top air speed of 110 miles per hour and can move 480 cubic feet of air per minute (cfm). That means you can clear away everything from wet leaves and fresh grass clippings to fallen acorns and small sticks. The result? Your driveway, sidewalks, and outdoor entertaining areas will look brand new.
Battery size: 56V | Run time: 90 minutes | Weight: 12.25lbs | Wind speed: 200mph | Air volume: 765cfm | Charger and battery included: Yes
Battery-powered lawn equipment can get a bad reputation for limited run-time, but the Ego Power+ 56V cordless leaf blower features the most impressive battery life on the market. When used on the lowest setting, this leaf blower runs for up to 150 minutes, so you can clear an entire lawn of dried leaves and grass clippings. On high power settings, you'll still get an average run-time of 90 minutes, which is plenty of time to clear your sidewalks, driveway, and outdoor entertainment areas.
This Ego Power+ model reaches a wind speed of 200mph and air volume of 765 cubic feet per minute (cfm), so you can handle wet and stubborn debris. The handle and trigger have an ergonomic design for comfortable use. While the tool weighs just over 12 pounds, making it one of the heavier models on the market, it's still easy to use. This leaf blower also includes a battery and charger so you can work on your outdoor chores right away.
Battery size: 20V | Run time: 20 minutes | Weight: 5lbs | Wind speed: 90mph | Air volume: 200cfm | Charger and battery included: Yes
A great electric leaf blower doesn't have to break the bank. The Craftsman 20V Max cordless leaf blower sells for under $100 and comes with a battery and charger, so you can start your yard work right away. Plus, the entire unit weighs just 5 pounds, making it one of the lightest on the market.
The included battery offers up to 20 minutes of run-time on a full charge, so you can quickly clear walkways, patios, and driveways. With a 90mph wind speed and 200cfm air volume, you'll make fast work of dried leaves and grass clippings. The end of the nozzle also features an integrated scraper for loosening stubborn and wet debris. The rear of the unit also has an integrated hanging hook for convenient storage in your crowded garage or shed.
Battery size: 18V | Run time: 20 minutes | Weight: 5lbs | Wind speed: 120mph | Air volume: 450cfm | Charger and battery included: Battery only
Milwaukee is a big name in power tools, offering high-end products for both DIYers and trade professionals. The M18 Fuel 18V cordless leaf blower uses the same M18 battery as other Milwaukee products, so loyalists can easily add this yardwork tool to the rotation. The motor and fan provide up to 120mph air speed and 450cfm air volume, allowing you to quickly clear leaves, grass clippings, and other debris from your walkways and yard.
The ergonomic handle, variable speed trigger, and trigger lock make the leaf blower comfortable and easy to use. Plus, the entire unit weighs just 5 pounds, so you won't get exhausted when clearing stubborn debris from a larger yard. The brushless motor has been upgraded from previous versions, reaching full throttle in under a second. You can spend less time fighting with your leaf blower and more time getting work done.
It also comes with a battery so you can get started immediately, or maintain it as a backup for other Milwaukee M18 system tools. On a full charge using low to medium settings, you'll get about 20 minutes of run-time out of this leaf blower -- you'll clear away fallen leaves in no time.
Battery size: 40V | Run time: 20 minutes | Weight: 10lbs | Wind speed: 190mph | Air volume: 730cfm | Charger and battery included: Yes
The Ryobi 40V Whisper cordless electric leaf blower is an excellent option if you have endless leaves to blow or live in a wet climate that makes debris more difficult to clear. It reaches a top air speed of 190 mph and air volume of 730cfm, allowing you to blast away wet and stuck-on debris from your driveway, walkways, and outdoor entertaining areas. If you need even more power, the turbo mode button boosts air speed and volume. However, you will get significantly less turbo run-time than the 20 minutes Ryobi advertises.
The Ryobi 40V Whisper also features an ergonomic handle, variable speed trigger, and trigger lock, which makes operating the 10-pound leaf blower easy and comfortable. This model comes with two batteries and a charger, so you can get to work right away, keeping the backup battery handy if you need to blow leaves for an extended period of time. It also uses the same 40V batteries as other Ryobi Whisper products, so you can integrate the leaf blower into your tool rotation if you're a Ryobi brand loyalist. The brushless motor has been updated for the Whisper Series as well, making the leaf blower 7x quieter than previous Ryobi models.
My pick for the best electric leaf blower is the Kobalt 40V Max cordless model. It's an updated version of the model I personally use for lawn care and yard chores. The ergonomic handle and cruise control switch make continuous use easy and comfortable. And the turbo button gives you extra power for clearing wet and stuck-on debris. It also uses the same 40V Max batteries as other Kobalt electric tools, meaning you won't have to worry about maintaining a special battery.
Electric leaf blower
Price
Air Speed / Volume
Run time
Kobalt 40V Max
$104
110mph / 480cfm
40 minutes
Ego Power+ 56V handheld
$329
200 mph / 765cfm
90 minutes
Craftsman 20V Max handheld
$89
90 mph / 200cfm
20 minutes
Milwaukee M18 Fuel cordless
$319
120 mph / 450cfm
20 minutes
Ryobi 40V Whisper
$329
190 mph / 730cfm
20 minutes
When shopping for an electric leaf blower, you want to choose a model that offers a balance of battery life, air speed, and air volume. If you have a larger yard or lots of outdoor entertainment space, you'll want a model with a long run-time, high air volume, and high air speed to handle both dry and wet debris. If you only need to clear your walkways occasionally or have a small yard, a less powerful model will suit your needs.
Choose this electric leaf blower...
If you need…
Kobalt 40V Max 480cfm
A well-rounded electric leaf blower for general yardwork
Ego Power+ 765cfm
A powerful electric leaf blower with a long run-time
Craftsman 20V Max 200cfm
A budget friendly, battery-powered leaf blower
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 450cfm
A high-end electric leaf blower
Ryobi 40V Whisper 730cfm
A powerful electric leaf blower for endless leaves
When analyzing options, I chose battery-powered electric leaf blowers for their power and ease of use. Battery-powered leaf blowers are safer to use than models that require an extension cord, especially if you have a large yard where unwieldy electrical cables could get damaged. I also chose both budget-friendly and high-end models that suit different climates and types of debris.
They absolutely can be! Not only does an electric leaf blower eliminate harmful exhaust emissions, but it also means you don't have to worry about engine maintenance or mixing oil and fuel. Electric leaf blowers are also comparable to gas models in terms of power, offering you the same capability for clearing debris from your walkways, driveway, and outdoor spaces, without the hassle of a gas engine.
Both factors are equally important. Decent wind speed and air volume are both needed to clear debris quickly and efficiently. A leaf blower that offers high air speed but low volume will handle dry leaves and grass clippings well enough, but won't be able to clear wet or stuck-on debris. And a leaf blower that has a high air volume but low speed won't have enough power to clear away anything.
Unfortunately, no. But electric leaf blowers have come a long way since they first hit the market, with most brands offering models just as powerful as gas models.
Also, battery-powered electric leaf blowers have more power than models that require extension cords, since they have brushless motors for efficient power consumption and operation.
If you're in the market for an electric leaf blower, there are tons of models to choose from. Whether you're looking for battery-powered or corded, brands like Toro and Worx have many excellent options, too. Here's a short list of alternative electric leaf blowers that receive honorable mention: