Electric pressure washers offer themselves up as a more eco-friendly option for outdoor cleaning jobs than their gas-powered counterparts. Since they use either a wall outlet or a battery to run, there aren't any exhaust fumes or fuel spillages to worry about. And while they're a bit pricier and slightly less powerful than gas-powered models, electric pressure washers are a good long-term investment if you're looking to make your workshop or toolshed more environmentally friendly. You can find a variety of electric pressure washers that are suited for everything from washing your car and patio furniture to blasting away old oil stains from the concrete floor of your garage.
When shopping for a new pressure washer, you should not only pay attention to the PSI rating but also to the gallons-per-minute flow rate; pressure and flow rate work together to provide enough power and water to properly clean a surface. Models with lower PSI and GPM ratings are considered light-duty, while those with higher ratings are either considered medium- or heavy-duty. With so many models to choose from, it can be difficult to narrow down your options when shopping for an electric pressure washer. So to help you decide which is the best fit for both your workshop and your budget, I've gathered a list of the five best models available to buy. I broke down their features and their price tags to help you find the perfect electric pressure washer.
PSI: 2300 | GPM: 2.3 | Hose length: 25 feet | Power cord length: 35 feet | Weight: 45 pounds | Dimensions: 38x24x17.75 inches | Power source: Wall outlet
This electric pressure washer from Greenworks is one of the best you can buy. It offers a rating of up to 2300 PSI and 2.3 gallons-per-minute to handle everything from cleaning your vinyl siding and driveway to washing your car or patio furniture. The 25-foot hose is abrasion- and kink-resistant to ensure constant water flow and resist damage. And the 35-foot power cord gives you plenty of room to move around.
The body of the pressure washer features 10-inch wheels for easier maneuvering around your yard or workshop, and the five different included tips give you more options for cleaning. The on-board detergent tank makes it easy to mix soap and water, while the quick-connect wand snaps onto the hose quickly so you can get to work faster. The Greenworks Pro is covered by a three-year warranty, which covers manufacturing defects and mechanical failures, while the 14-amp motor is covered by a 10-year limited warranty, so you can get replacement parts quickly and easily.
PSI: 1700 | GPM: 1.2 | Hose length: 20 feet | Power cord length: 35 feet | Weight: 17.6 pounds | Dimensions: 10.4x9.25x17.5 inches | Power source: Wall outlet
The Craftsman CMEPW1700 proves that you don't have to spend a fortune to get your hands on a great electric pressure washer. At just under $100, this compact, light-duty pressure washer is one of the most budget-friendly you can buy, but that doesn't mean that it skimps out on power and features. You'll get a pressure rating of up to 1700 PSI and a flow rate of up to 1.2 gallons-per-minute, which is perfect for everything from cleaning off your patio furniture and clearing dirt and debris from your deck to washing your car and masonry. Its compact size makes it easy to carry and to store when not in use. The integrated handle also acts as a cable winder to keep the 35-foot power cord safe from damage and tangles. The unit comes with a quick-attach bottle so you can quickly mix soap and water to clean heavily soiled areas. And there is even on-board storage for the spray wand and spray nozzles to keep everything together until the next time you need to use your pressure washer.
PSI: 3000 | GPM: 4.0 | Hose length: 50 feet | Power cord length: 35 feet | Weight: 271 pounds | Dimensions: 27x48.5x29 inches | Power source: Wall outlet
For tough cleaning jobs, the DeWalt DXPW300E has you covered with a 3000 PSI rating and a flow rate of 4.0 gallons-per-minute. You'll be able to blast away stubborn concrete stains and caked-on dirt and grime and even clean vinyl siding and windows on the second floor of your house. The 50-foot hose is 3/8 inch in diameter for better water flow, and it is abrasion- and kink-resistant to protect it from everyday wear and tear as well as damage from heavy use. The welded steel frame features a powder-coat paint to protect against rust and corrosion while providing strength and durability. And the 13-inch tires make it easy to maneuver the pressure washer to where you need to work. It comes with five different quick-connect nozzle tips to tackle a variety of cleaning tasks as well as a built-in GFCI switch to prevent short-circuiting and electrical shock injuries.
PSI: 1500 | GPM: 1.2 | Hose length: 25 feet | Power cord length: N/A | Weight: 33 pounds | Dimensions: 17.24x16.4x14.6 inches | Power source: 40V battery
The Ryobi 40V Whisper Series cordless electric pressure washer untethers you from a wall outlet, giving you true freedom when you tackle cleaning projects. It uses two of Ryobi's 40V batteries for power, giving you up to 80 minutes of runtime before you need to recharge; and since it uses the same batteries as Ryobi's other cordless power tools, you can easily swap them out rather than having to maintain special batteries for the pressure washer. It also features a five-gallon water tank as well as a garden hose plug, which makes it perfect for quick jobs like spraying the mud off of your ATV or spraying off your patio furniture as well as big projects like power washing your driveway or masonry. The unit itself features on-board storage for the hose, spray trigger, spray wand, and nozzle tips to keep everything organized until you need it. With a rating of up to 1500 PSI and 1.2 GPM flow rate, you can make quick work of just about any cleaning job.
PSI: 550 | GPM: 1.0 | Hose length: Variable | Power cord length: N/A | Weight: 4.85 pounds | Dimensions: 6x11.3x22.75 inches | Power source: 20V battery
If you need a pressure washer that can go wherever you do, the DeWalt 20V MAX cordless power cleaner is the best choice. The main body of the pressure washer is about the same size as a DeWalt cordless drill, making it great for tossing in a work bag or hanging on the wall of your workshop. It also uses the same 20V MAX batteries as other DeWalt cordless power tools, so you don't have to worry about maintaining special batteries for the pressure washer. On a full charge, you'll get about 30 minutes of work out of a battery, which should be plenty of time to tackle most light-duty cleaning jobs. This model connects directly to just about any garden hose for an almost unlimited supply of water. And the 550 PSI and 1.0 GPM rating makes it perfect for light-duty tasks like washing your car, clearing debris and dirt from your sidewalk, or cleaning up outdoor furniture. The tool weighs just under two pounds, making it lightweight enough to be comfortable to use on all-day jobs; and the ergonomic handle and trigger configuration reduces strain on your hands, wrists, and forearms for more comfortable operation.
My pick for the best electric pressure washer is the Greenworks Pro 2300 PSI cold water pressure washer. It offers a great balance between water pressure and flow rate to give you a great cleaning experience across concrete, vinyl siding and wood decks, and even while washing your car, ATV, or boat. The 25-foot hose and 35-foot power cord give you lots of freedom of movement, so you can maneuver around your yard, driveway, or workshop. It also comes with five different spray tips to tackle different cleaning jobs like blasting away oil stains in your garage or washing away dirt and grime from your back patio. It also features a fairly compact design so it's easy to store when you aren't using it.
Before you buy any sort of pressure washer, you need to identify the types of cleaning jobs you need it for. If you want something to make it easier to wash your car, ATV, or boat, you'll want a light- to medium-duty model with a flow rate of at least 1 gallon per minute and a PSI rating of about 1000 to ensure that you can properly clean any dirt or grime. For heavy-duty tasks like cleaning vinyl siding or removing stains from concrete, you'll want a much higher PSI rating and flow rate to ensure that you have enough power and water to do the job.
I did my best to choose a wide variety of electric pressure washers to suit many different cleaning jobs. I chose light-, medium-, and heavy-duty models that can take on just about any task, from washing your car to power-cleaning your sidewalks and garage floor. I also chose pressure washers at many different price points to fit almost any budget.
For that kind of cleaning job, whether you're just wanting to wash away dirt and grime buildup or blast away stains, you'll need a fairly heavy-duty pressure washer like the DeWalt DXPW3000E. This model has a rating of 3,000 PSI and a flow rate of four gallons-per-minute, which means you'll be able to tackle tough jobs like cleaning oil stains or washing the siding on the second floor of your house.
Both are equally important when it comes to deciding which pressure washer to buy. PSI stands for pound-force per square inch, and it is a measurement for how hard the water sprays out from the wand. Gallons per minute refers to water flow rate: The higher the GPM, the more water you get. Light-duty pressure washers have both low PSI and GPM, making them best suited for tasks like washing your car or clearing away loose dirt and debris from your sidewalk, driveway, deck, or patio. Medium- and heavy-duty pressure washers have much higher PSI and GPM, making them better for blasting buildup on your vinyl siding and cleaning stains and stuck-on dirt from concrete.
They can be. While electric pressure washers will always be a bit less powerful than their gas-powered counterparts, you can still find excellent models from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Greenworks to handle a variety of cleaning tasks. Electric pressure washers are more eco-friendly, using either a battery or a wall outlet for power rather than fuel, meaning there won't be any fumes or exhaust to worry about. And electric models need less maintenance: no oil changing or mixing fuel, and you won't have to worry about storing fuel for a piece of equipment you aren't going to use very often.
