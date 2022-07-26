/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Yard & Outdoors

The 5 best electric pressure washers: Same cleaning power, less hassle

What is the best electric pressure washer? Our expert pick is the Greenworks Pro 2300 PSI model for its pressure and flow rate ratings, 10-year warranty, and on-board detergent tank. Electric pressure washers are a great, eco-friendly option for tackling outdoor cleaning jobs like washing the vinyl siding of your house, removing stains from concrete driveways, and cleaning outdoor furniture.
taylor-clemons1.jpg
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Electric pressure washers offer themselves up as a more eco-friendly option for outdoor cleaning jobs than their gas-powered counterparts. Since they use either a wall outlet or a battery to run, there aren't any exhaust fumes or fuel spillages to worry about. And while they're a bit pricier and slightly less powerful than gas-powered models, electric pressure washers are a good long-term investment if you're looking to make your workshop or toolshed more environmentally friendly. You can find a variety of electric pressure washers that are suited for everything from washing your car and patio furniture to blasting away old oil stains from the concrete floor of your garage. 

When shopping for a new pressure washer, you should not only pay attention to the PSI rating but also to the gallons-per-minute flow rate; pressure and flow rate work together to provide enough power and water to properly clean a surface. Models with lower PSI and GPM ratings are considered light-duty, while those with higher ratings are either considered medium- or heavy-duty. With so many models to choose from, it can be difficult to narrow down your options when shopping for an electric pressure washer. So to help you decide which is the best fit for both your workshop and your budget, I've gathered a list of the five best models available to buy. I broke down their features and their price tags to help you find the perfect electric pressure washer.

Greenworks Pro 2300 PSI pressure washer

Best electric pressure washer overall
Wide shot of a man in a jacket and jeans using a Greenworks pressure washer to clean the siding of his house.
Greenworks

PSI: 2300 | GPM: 2.3 | Hose length: 25 feet | Power cord length: 35 feet | Weight: 45 pounds | Dimensions: 38x24x17.75 inches | Power source: Wall outlet 

This electric pressure washer from Greenworks is one of the best you can buy. It offers a rating of up to 2300 PSI and 2.3 gallons-per-minute to handle everything from cleaning your vinyl siding and driveway to washing your car or patio furniture. The 25-foot hose is abrasion- and kink-resistant to ensure constant water flow and resist damage. And the 35-foot power cord gives you plenty of room to move around. 

The body of the pressure washer features 10-inch wheels for easier maneuvering around your yard or workshop, and the five different included tips give you more options for cleaning. The on-board detergent tank makes it easy to mix soap and water, while the quick-connect wand snaps onto the hose quickly so you can get to work faster. The Greenworks Pro is covered by a three-year warranty, which covers manufacturing defects and mechanical failures, while the 14-amp motor is covered by a 10-year limited warranty, so you can get replacement parts quickly and easily.

Pros:

  • Lots of power and water flow
  • Long hose and power cord
  • Excellent warranty
  • 5 different spray tips

Cons:

  • Garden hose hookup is awkwardly placed
  • On the heavy side
View now at Lowe'sView now at Amazon

Craftsman CMEPW1700

Best budget electric pressure washer
A woman in jeans and a t-shirt using a Craftsman CMEPW1700 pressure washer to clean her sidewalk
Craftsman

PSI: 1700 | GPM: 1.2 | Hose length: 20 feet | Power cord length: 35 feet | Weight: 17.6 pounds | Dimensions: 10.4x9.25x17.5 inches | Power source: Wall outlet 

The Craftsman CMEPW1700 proves that you don't have to spend a fortune to get your hands on a great electric pressure washer. At just under $100, this compact, light-duty pressure washer is one of the most budget-friendly you can buy, but that doesn't mean that it skimps out on power and features. You'll get a pressure rating of up to 1700 PSI and a flow rate of up to 1.2 gallons-per-minute, which is perfect for everything from cleaning off your patio furniture and clearing dirt and debris from your deck to washing your car and masonry. Its compact size makes it easy to carry and to store when not in use. The integrated handle also acts as a cable winder to keep the 35-foot power cord safe from damage and tangles. The unit comes with a quick-attach bottle so you can quickly mix soap and water to clean heavily soiled areas. And there is even on-board storage for the spray wand and spray nozzles to keep everything together until the next time you need to use your pressure washer.

Pros:

  • Under $100
  • Compact design
  • Integrated storage and cord winder
  • Decent pressure and flow rate

Cons:

  • Not meant for heavy-duty cleaning
  • No on-board detergent tank
  • Flow rate and PSI cannot be adjusted
View now at Amazon

DeWalt DXP3000E

Best heavy-duty electric pressure washer
DeWalt DXP3000E
DeWalt

PSI: 3000 | GPM: 4.0 | Hose length: 50 feet | Power cord length: 35 feet | Weight: 271 pounds | Dimensions: 27x48.5x29 inches | Power source: Wall outlet 

For tough cleaning jobs, the DeWalt DXPW300E has you covered with a 3000 PSI rating and a flow rate of 4.0 gallons-per-minute. You'll be able to blast away stubborn concrete stains and caked-on dirt and grime and even clean vinyl siding and windows on the second floor of your house. The 50-foot hose is 3/8 inch in diameter for better water flow, and it is abrasion- and kink-resistant to protect it from everyday wear and tear as well as damage from heavy use. The welded steel frame features a powder-coat paint to protect against rust and corrosion while providing strength and durability. And the 13-inch tires make it easy to maneuver the pressure washer to where you need to work. It comes with five different quick-connect nozzle tips to tackle a variety of cleaning tasks as well as a built-in GFCI switch to prevent short-circuiting and electrical shock injuries. 

Pros:

  • Meant for heavy-duty cleaning work
  • Excellent pressure and flow rate
  • Built-in safety switch
  • Very durable

Cons:

  • Very expensive
  • Very heavy
  • May be too bulky for smaller garages and toolsheds
View now at Home Depot

Ryobi 40V Whisper Series pressure washer

Best battery-powered electric pressure washer
Partial view of a man using a Ryobi cordless pressure washer to clean his dirt bike in the woods.
Ryobi

PSI: 1500 | GPM: 1.2 | Hose length: 25 feet | Power cord length: N/A | Weight: 33 pounds | Dimensions: 17.24x16.4x14.6 inches | Power source: 40V battery 

The Ryobi 40V Whisper Series cordless electric pressure washer untethers you from a wall outlet, giving you true freedom when you tackle cleaning projects. It uses two of Ryobi's 40V batteries for power, giving you up to 80 minutes of runtime before you need to recharge; and since it uses the same batteries as Ryobi's other cordless power tools, you can easily swap them out rather than having to maintain special batteries for the pressure washer. It also features a five-gallon water tank as well as a garden hose plug, which makes it perfect for quick jobs like spraying the mud off of your ATV or spraying off your patio furniture as well as big projects like power washing your driveway or masonry. The unit itself features on-board storage for the hose, spray trigger, spray wand, and nozzle tips to keep everything organized until you need it. With a rating of up to 1500 PSI and 1.2 GPM flow rate, you can make quick work of just about any cleaning job.

Pros:

  • More freedom of movement
  • Water tank and hose connection
  • On-board storage
  • Decent pressure and flow rate

Cons:

  • On the pricey side
  • Somewhat short run time
View now at Home DepotView now at Amazon

DeWalt 20V MAX cordless electric power cleaner

Best portable electric pressure washer
A man using a DeWalt cordless pressure washer to clean the siding on his house.
DeWalt

PSI: 550 | GPM: 1.0 | Hose length: Variable | Power cord length: N/A | Weight: 4.85 pounds | Dimensions: 6x11.3x22.75 inches | Power source: 20V battery 

If you need a pressure washer that can go wherever you do, the DeWalt 20V MAX cordless power cleaner is the best choice. The main body of the pressure washer is about the same size as a DeWalt cordless drill, making it great for tossing in a work bag or hanging on the wall of your workshop. It also uses the same 20V MAX batteries as other DeWalt cordless power tools, so you don't have to worry about maintaining special batteries for the pressure washer. On a full charge, you'll get about 30 minutes of work out of a battery, which should be plenty of time to tackle most light-duty cleaning jobs. This model connects directly to just about any garden hose for an almost unlimited supply of water. And the 550 PSI and 1.0 GPM rating makes it perfect for light-duty tasks like washing your car, clearing debris and dirt from your sidewalk, or cleaning up outdoor furniture. The tool weighs just under two pounds, making it lightweight enough to be comfortable to use on all-day jobs; and the ergonomic handle and trigger configuration reduces strain on your hands, wrists, and forearms for more comfortable operation. 

Pros:

  • Lightweight and portable
  • Compact design
  • Direct connection to garden hose

Cons:

  • Very short battery life
View now at Amazon

What is the best electric pressure washer?

My pick for the best electric pressure washer is the Greenworks Pro 2300 PSI cold water pressure washer. It offers a great balance between water pressure and flow rate to give you a great cleaning experience across concrete, vinyl siding and wood decks, and even while washing your car, ATV, or boat. The 25-foot hose and 35-foot power cord give you lots of freedom of movement, so you can maneuver around your yard, driveway, or workshop. It also comes with five different spray tips to tackle different cleaning jobs like blasting away oil stains in your garage or washing away dirt and grime from your back patio. It also features a fairly compact design so it's easy to store when you aren't using it.

Electric pressure washer

Price

PSI

Gallons per minute

Greenworks Pro 2300 PSI

$289

2300

2.3

Craftsman CMEPW1700

$99

1700

1.2

DeWalt DXPW3000E

$2899

3000

4.0

Ryobi 40V cordless pressure washer

$499

1500

1.2

Product 5

$167

550

1.0

Which is the right electric pressure washer for you?

Before you buy any sort of pressure washer, you need to identify the types of cleaning jobs you need it for. If you want something to make it easier to wash your car, ATV, or boat, you'll want a light- to medium-duty model with a flow rate of at least 1 gallon per minute and a PSI rating of about 1000 to ensure that you can properly clean any dirt or grime. For heavy-duty tasks like cleaning vinyl siding or removing stains from concrete, you'll want a much higher PSI rating and flow rate to ensure that you have enough power and water to do the job.

Choose this electric pressure washer

If you need…

Greenworks Pro 2300 PSI pressure washer

A well-rounded electric pressure washer that can handle a wide variety of cleaning jobs

Craftsman CMEPW1700

A very affordable and compact electric pressure washer

DeWalt DXP3000E

A powerful electric pressure washer for heavy-duty tasks

Ryobi 40V cordless pressure washer

A battery-powered pressure washer for cleaning jobs where a power cord can get in the way

DeWalt 20V MAX cordless pressure washer

A light-duty pressure washer that can go almost anywhere

How did we choose these electric pressure washers?

I did my best to choose a wide variety of electric pressure washers to suit many different cleaning jobs. I chose light-, medium-, and heavy-duty models that can take on just about any task, from washing your car to power-cleaning your sidewalks and garage floor. I also chose pressure washers at many different price points to fit almost any budget.

What is the best pressure washer for cleaning concrete?

For that kind of cleaning job, whether you're just wanting to wash away dirt and grime buildup or blast away stains, you'll need a fairly heavy-duty pressure washer like the DeWalt DXPW3000E. This model has a rating of 3,000 PSI and a flow rate of four gallons-per-minute, which means you'll be able to tackle tough jobs like cleaning oil stains or washing the siding on the second floor of your house.

Which is more important: PSI or gallons per minute?

Both are equally important when it comes to deciding which pressure washer to buy. PSI stands for pound-force per square inch, and it is a measurement for how hard the water sprays out from the wand. Gallons per minute refers to water flow rate: The higher the GPM, the more water you get. Light-duty pressure washers have both low PSI and GPM, making them best suited for tasks like washing your car or clearing away loose dirt and debris from your sidewalk, driveway, deck, or patio. Medium- and heavy-duty pressure washers have much higher PSI and GPM, making them better for blasting buildup on your vinyl siding and cleaning stains and stuck-on dirt from concrete.

Are electric pressure washers worth it?

They can be. While electric pressure washers will always be a bit less powerful than their gas-powered counterparts, you can still find excellent models from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Greenworks to handle a variety of cleaning tasks. Electric pressure washers are more eco-friendly, using either a battery or a wall outlet for power rather than fuel, meaning there won't be any fumes or exhaust to worry about. And electric models need less maintenance: no oil changing or mixing fuel, and you won't have to worry about storing fuel for a piece of equipment you aren't going to use very often.

Are there alternative electric pressure washers worth considering?

As electric lawn and garden equipment becomes more popular, it's easier to find a wall outlet or battery-powered pressure washer that can handle all of your chores, from washing your car to cleaning your driveway or the siding on your house. Here's a short list of other options I thought were great:

Craftsman CMEPW2400

 $249 at Lowe's

Sun Joe SPX3000

 $169 at Lowe's

DeWalt 2100 PSI electric pressure washer

 $299 at Home Depot

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money

Apple
The 8 best iPhone models of 2022
iphone-12-models.png

The 8 best iPhone models of 2022

iPhone
Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling
screen-shot-2022-07-18-at-5-18-46-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling

Business