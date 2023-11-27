'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This Nespresso coffee machine has saved me hundreds of dollars, and it's 30% off on Cyber Monday
I used to refuse to drink coffee at home because no matter how strong of a coffee pod I bought for my Keurig, the coffee always tasted watered down. I started thinking that I would never be able to achieve the same hand-crafted, coffee shop taste at home until I was gifted the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi last Christmas.
With this Nespresso machine, you can make a regular cup of coffee or an espresso shot, which could be used to make a latte, cappuccino, and more, with the touch of a button while keeping the flavor of the real thing a barista would make for you at a shop.
The best part is that the machine is 30% off today on Amazon, with an extra $11 coupon available at checkout, making it only $128 compared to its usual $200 price tag.
The machine is a long-term investment since instead of spending up to $7 a drink every morning at a coffee shop, you can have your drink of choice on command whenever you'd like for the cost of a pod, which starts at around $1.
This specific model is also convenient because it has a water tank that swivels, making it easier to find a place for the gadget in your kitchen. The water tank holds 60 ounces of water, meaning you can make around 12 cups of coffee at 5 ounces each or 7 cups at 7.7 ounces each before having to replace the water in the tank.
Whether you want to upgrade your coffee game for yourself or gift someone a better coffee experience, at this price, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi is a great buy.