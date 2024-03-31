'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Your Costco membership comes with a free $20 gift card right now
If you're looking for ways to tighten up your budget without sacrificing the things you love, a Costco membership could be a game changer. A Costco Gold Star Membership can help you take quality and savings to a whole new level. Right now, you can unlock a year of greater value with this offer that gets you a one-year Costco Gold Star membership and a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card for only $60 -- effectively cutting down the price of your membership to $40. (You can also buy the top-tier Costco Executive Gold Star membership and get a $40 gift card right now.)
Costco members can find affordable household necessities, electronics, groceries, and much more. There are over 500 Costco warehouses across the US, and Costco Gold Star members can also access savings and more products online.
Members can also find additional savings through Costco Services. Drop your vehicle at the Costco Tire Center to install brand-name tires on your car. And don't forget to stop by the Costco Gas Station and fill up your tank once you've finished shopping for groceries or holiday gifts.
There are also other Costco Services that connect you with service providers offering auto and home insurance, pet insurance, identity protection, and more.
If you or a loved one are scouring for affordable travel this winter, you can also find travel deals from Costco. You might discover comprehensive resort packages, a discounted trip to Bora Bora, or reasonable cruise fare.
When you sign up for Costco Gold Star membership, you'll additionally get one free Household Card to give to one member of your household who is 18 or over. Members can learn about the season's best offerings through the Costco savings books.
To get your digital Costco gift card, you need to provide a valid email address at the time of sign up. This offer is only valid for non-members for their first year of membership, and is limited to one per household. You'll receive your gift card within two weeks of signing up.
Gift yourself or a loved one more affordable shopping this winter and beyond.
Pick up this One-Year Costco Gold Star Membership and a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card for only $60. No coupon is needed.