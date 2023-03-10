Dashlane: Pricing, features, and how to get started

Dashlane gives businesses and personal users peace of mind by storing their passwords securely Dashlane

It seems almost everything needs a password. And in light of recent data breaches, keeping your passwords secure takes on paramount importance; this is where Dashlane comes in. It's a password manager, focused first on security.

What is Dashlane?

Dashlane is a password manager and digital wallet app that securely stores and autofills passwords, payment, and personal information for users. It employs advanced encryption and security protocols and offers both free and premium versions with additional features. It also has the distinction of being a password manager that has never been breached.

Businesses enjoy Dashlane because it's easy to use. Administrators love it because Dashlane offers the best-in-class encryption technology. In fact, over 20,000 businesses have trusted Dashlane with their passwords.

What do you get with Dashlane?

Dashlane offers simple password management across all devices in every personal and business plan.

You can access and manage passwords across any device or platform and share unlimited passwords securely without revealing them, and revoke access at any time. Dashlane's autofill feature allows one-click filling of passwords and forms on any device, and the password generator creates strong and unpredictable logins. Dashlane also provides secure storage for financial, medical, and private information, with the ability to attach encrypted files like passport scans.

Additionally, the platform offers Dark Web Monitoring and automatic alerts if any stored personal data is compromised.

How much does Dashlane cost?

Dashlane offers three plans for teams and organizations: Starter for $2 per month per seat; Team for $5 per month per seat; and Business for $8 per month per seat. The Business plan includes all of Dashlane's password management tools as well as single sign-on integration, SCIM provisioning, and on-demand phone support.

For personal use, there are four options: The free plan, which provides basic password management and does not require a credit card; Advanced for $2.75 per month; Premium for $4.99 per month; and Friends & Family for $7.49 per month.

VIEW MORE Dashlane Dashlane takes a security-first approach to managing your passwords. It's the reason it hasn't experienced a breach like other password managers have. View at Dpbolvw

Is Dashlane safe?

Dashlane encrypts all of its customers' data with AES-256 encryption, which is recognized by the National Security Administration as the strongest encryption available. It is the same encryption used by the military, banks, and the government.

Furthermore, Dashlane employs a zero-knowledge architecture, which prevents them from seeing or storing your passwords on its servers. It also uses ARGON2 to store your files securely. Additionally, Dashlane supports ethical hacking by using a bug bounty program to help it detect vulnerabilities and address them immediately.

Lastly, Dashlane adopts a transparent approach by making its mobile code public and interacting on social media platforms, such as conducting Reddit AMAs. This approach results in Dashlane being one of the highest-rated password managers, trusted by over 15 million users.

Apart from providing best-in-class encryption and password management, Dashlane offers many tools included with some of its plans, such as dark web monitoring, passkey support, two-factor authentication, single sign-on, a virtual private network, and customer support in multiple languages. Ultimately, Dashlane's security features and tools make it a highly trusted and reliable password manager for its users.

How to get started with Dashlane

To get started, make sure you have installed the Dashlane browser extension and logged in to Dashlane. Then, browse the web and log in to sites as usual. If you haven't saved a login in Dashlane yet, you'll be asked if you want to save it for future use. You can also import saved logins from your browser or another password manager or add logins manually.

After signing up for Dashlane Just visit Dashlane's download page. Once you have the extension, login to your existing account with your email address and Master Password. Remember that Dashlane never stores or shares your password, so make sure to keep it safe. Follow the onboarding checklist Dashlane's Get Started page Try Autofill, which lets you autofill usernames and passwords on websites, and store information that websites may ask for. Add your mobile device to Dashlane for password management on the go.

Dashlane's web app opens in a full browser window, and you can access it from the Dashlane extension too. The web app offers even more features, such as your Password Health score, and tools like dark web monitoring, passkey support, two-factor authentication, single sign-on, a virtual private network, and customer support in multiple languages.

With these easy steps, you'll be on your way to secure and convenient password management with Dashlane.