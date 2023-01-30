LG revamps UltraGear line with stunning 45-inch OLED curved gaming monitor

Image: LG

LG, a leader in display technology, has announced new OLED gaming monitors under its LG UltraGear gaming monitor lineup.

The range now includes two OLED gaming monitors: the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor and the 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor. The former features a stand that can be rotated counterclockwise, offering versatile viewing angles in a 21:9 aspect ratio. It is priced at $1,699.99 and is currently available for pre-order. The latter has a 1440p resolution and a more affordable price tag of $999.99. It's also available for pre-order.

Both monitors promise to deliver a premium gaming experience with their high-quality OLED displays. Boasting a "world-first" 240Hz refresh rate for OLED monitors, in addition to an incredibly fast 0.03ms response time, the LG UltraGear lineup aims to offer gamers unparalleled speed and picture quality. LG also promises they provide an immersive experience through vivid colors and deep blacks.

LG said its UltraGear gaming monitors will soon be available for regular sale, but it wasn't more specific about a date.

Still, this move by LG into the OLED gaming monitor space is another example of the company's dedication to delivering innovative display technology to consumers. A lightning-fast refresh rate, ultra-fast response time, and top-notch OLED picture quality might make the LG UltraGear an optimal choice for gamers seeking the best in speed, performance, and high defiintion displays.

The LG UltraGear is not just designed for gaming, but also for content creators and anyone who requires a monitor with a high refresh rate and outstanding picture quality. An OLED display is perfect for watching movies, videos, and other content.

