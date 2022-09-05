/>
To get the most out of your game console, you need one of these TVs

A dedicated gaming TV not only frees up your living room for other people to watch movies and shows, it can also elevate your gaming experience with enhanced color and contrast as well as VRR support for smoother gameplay. ZDNET's expert pick for the best gaming TV is the Samsung Q90B for its excellent picture quality, object tracking sound, and robust, dedicated game mode.
taylor-clemons
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

A dedicated gaming TV can be a huge boost to your play experience, with dedicated modes that lower input latency, boost response times, and sync refresh rates. 

Console gamers have plenty of options to choose from while shopping for a TV, since brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and even TCL offer models with dedicated gaming modes, high native refresh rates, VRR support, and plenty of connectivity options for anyone who owns more than one console. Sony even went so far as to optimize all of their latest TVs for play on the PlayStation 5, working in tandem with Sony-specific technology and programming to get the most out of your console. 

No matter what platform you prefer, though, there's a gaming TV out there to suit your console. I've rounded up a list of the best gaming TVs available and broken down their features to help you find the perfect fit for your space.

Samsung Q90B

Best gaming TV overall
Close-up of a Samsung QN90B TV on a white stand. A vase with a leafy branch in it sits to the left of the TV.
Samsung
View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

LG B2

Best OLED TV for Gaming
An LG B2 OLED TV on a dark background. The screen shows a first-person motorcycle driving scene from the game Cyberpunk 2077.
LG
View now at Best BuyView now at Amazon

Sony A80K

Best gaming TV for PlayStation 5
A Sony A80K TV and PlayStation 5 on a grey background. The TV screen shows a scene from the game Horizon: Forbidden West.
Sony
View now at Best BuyView now at Amazon

LG Nano75UQA 86-inch

Best big screen gaming TV
An LG Nano75QUA on a grey plinth in a white room. The screen shows a close-up of some red and blue bird feathers.
LG
View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

TCL 50S546

Best budget gaming TV
A TCL 50S546 TV on a black background. The screen shows a promotional scene for the game Call of Duty: Cold War.
TCL
View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

What is the best TV for gaming?

My pick for the best TV for gaming is the Samsung QN90B. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR technology to prevent screen tearing and stuttering, and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound+ creates audio that follows the on-screen action for more immersive gaming sound. 

TV for gaming

Price

Refresh rate

VRR support

Samsung QN90B

$1397

120Hz

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

LG B2

$1697

120Hz

Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium

Sony A80K

$1798

120Hz

Generic HDMI 2.1

LG Nano75QUA

$1697

120Hz

None

TCL 50S546

$400

60Hz

Generic HDMI 2.1

Which gaming TV is right for you?

If you're in the market for a new TV just for gaming, or that will be primarily used for gaming, you'll want to make sure that it has some sort of adaptive sync feature to match different consoles and game programming, enough connection options for all of your consoles, and a screen that is both big enough for you to see what's going on but not so big that it overwhelms your space.

Choose this gaming TV...

If you need...

Samsung QN90B

A well-rounded TV with a dedicated game mode that works with multiple consoles

LG B2

An OLED TV for unparalleled color and graphical clarity

Sony A80K

A gaming TV that is optimized specifically for the PlayStation 5

LG Nano75QUA

A big-screen TV dedicated to gaming

TCL 50S546

A more budget-friendly option for a gaming TV

How did we choose the best gaming TVs?

Along with price, I chose gaming TVs with different screen sizes to fit into different gaming spaces, VRR support, high native refresh rates, and plenty of connection options for anyone who has more than one console. I also chose TV models with dedicated gaming modes that boosted input response times and lowered input lag for a smoother gameplay experience.

What size TV is best for gaming?

While it's tempting to get that 85 or 97-inch TV, chances are, it won't even fit in your space. The best way to find your ideal TV size is to measure, in inches, from where your TV will be placed on a stand or wall mounted to where you will be sitting, and then divide that distance in half. So if your couch is 120 inches (10 feet) from the TV, your ideal TV size would be about 60 inches. You can go a bit bigger or smaller depending on what is available from the brand and what your budget allows, but a screen that is too big will overwhelm your space and might even cause motion sickness. While a TV that is entirely too small will make your room feel like a huge cavern and be difficult to see from your preferred gaming perch.

Can I use a TV as a monitor for my gaming PC?

You absolutely could! A 32 or 43-inch TV can be a great, and more affordable, option compared to a dedicated gaming monitor. Though there is a bit of a tradeoff, since a TV isn't really meant to be seen that up-close so colors and details may look a bit odd, and a TV won't have the same refresh rate capabilities. Though most new TVs have 60 or 120Hz refresh rates, so you can still get a great, smooth gaming experience.

What refresh rate is good for gaming?

For console gaming, either 60 or 120Hz is just right to get smooth gameplay. PC games allow for higher refresh rates, since their coding has to account for tons of different factors like GPU models, monitor types, and RAM capacity. Console gaming is pretty well locked at either 60 or 120Hz depending on if it's 1080p or 4K resolution. And luckily enough, most new TVs have native refresh rates of either 60 or 120Hz; just check the operator's manual to make sure which one it is before you plug in your console. That way, you know exactly what to expect from your games and can troubleshoot any issues that arise.

Are there alternative gaming TVs worth considering?

There are a lot of options out there for console gamers looking for a TV to elevate their setup. Here's a short list of other gaming TVs I thought were great choices:

