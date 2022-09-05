'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
A dedicated gaming TV can be a huge boost to your play experience, with dedicated modes that lower input latency, boost response times, and sync refresh rates.
Console gamers have plenty of options to choose from while shopping for a TV, since brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and even TCL offer models with dedicated gaming modes, high native refresh rates, VRR support, and plenty of connectivity options for anyone who owns more than one console. Sony even went so far as to optimize all of their latest TVs for play on the PlayStation 5, working in tandem with Sony-specific technology and programming to get the most out of your console.
No matter what platform you prefer, though, there's a gaming TV out there to suit your console. I've rounded up a list of the best gaming TVs available and broken down their features to help you find the perfect fit for your space.
Screen size: 43 to 85 inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Quantum HDR 32X | Panel type: Neo QLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | VRR support: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
The Samsung QN90B is the ultimate gaming TV. It features a powerful, updated processor which works with machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence to analyze your games, scene by scene, for the very best native and upscaled 4K resolution, detailing, contrast, and color. The screen itself has an anti-glare coating to help improve visibility in bright rooms, and the smart calibration companion app gives you almost complete control over exactly how images are displayed. There's even a built-in blue light filter to help reduce eye strain, which is helpful during marathon gaming sessions.
With support for Dolby Atmos as well as Samsung's Object Tracking Sound+ technology, you'll get virtual surround sound that not only fills the whole room, but also follows the on-screen action for a more immersive experience. A dedicated game mode automatically lowers input lag as well as activates AMD Freesync Premium Pro VRR technology to prevent screen tearing and stuttering.
And if you find yourself struggling with a particularly tough boss or cryptic puzzle, you can easily pull up video walkthroughs with the Multi View feature to follow along with or get hints for how to get better.
You can even make video calls with your Samsung QN90B if you connect a Google Duo-compatible webcam. This, along with the Multi View feature, you can turn your TV into the ultimate gaming hub, chatting with friends and teammates while you play.
Screen size: 55 to 77 inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision | Panel type: OLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | VRR support: Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
It's no secret that OLED TVs are king when it comes to picture quality, but they aren't just for movies. The LG B2 is a great choice for console gamers who want everything in their library, from newly released titles to classic games, to look amazing. The individually-lit pixels of the updated OLED panel are capable of deep, true blacks for enhanced contrast as well as excellent color volume and color ranges. The fifth generation a7 processor works with artificial intelligence to analyze your games scene by scene for the best native and upscaled 4K resolution.
The native 120Hz refresh rate gives you smoother playback, preventing annoying screen tearing and stuttering. It also has a dedicated game mode that supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR technology to match the frame rate of your console. The voice-enabled remote works with Hey Google, Alexa, and even Siri for hands-free controls over your new TV and connected consoles. The LG B2 also supports cloud gaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Google Stadia so you can play your favorite PC games from your couch.
Screen size: 55 to 77 inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision | Panel type: OLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | VRR support: Generic HDMI 2.1
If your main console of choice is the PlayStation 5, the Sony A80K was built from the ground-up to be the perfect complement. With HDMI 2.1 ports, you'll get VRR support to prevent screen tearing and stuttering as well as 120fps to reduce motion blur. The dedicated game mode also reduces input reaction times to as low as 8.5ms for near-instant responses to your movements and button presses. It also can automatically detect when your console is powered on, switching picture modes from general viewing to a gaming-specific setting.
And if that weren't enough, it uses an OLED panel for almost unparalleled detailing, contrast, and color volume. Support for Dolby Vision HDR makes both new releases and older titles look their best while Dolby Atmos creates virtual surround sound for better immersion. The A80K also uses Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, using tiny actuators behind the OLED panel to turn the entire screen into a speaker. This gives you near-perfect video and audio syncing as well as sound that follows the on-screen action.
Screen size: 86 inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: HDR10 Pro | Panel type: LED | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | VRR support: No
For console gamers looking for a big screen TV, the LG Nano75QUA is a great choice. It features an 86-inch screen to give you plenty of real estate to see even the smallest details of your favorite games. It uses LG's NanoCell LED panel to create billions of colors as well as great 4K resolution, and with HDR10 Pro support, you'll get enhanced detailing and contrast to make scenes look more lifelike.
A dedicated game mode lets you monitor things like frame rate and input latency to catch issues before they can ruin your gaming session as well as create a custom viewing experience. The game mode also automatically lowers input latency for faster on-screen reactions to your button presses. The Nano75QUA is also compatible with cloud gaming services Nvidia GeForce Now and Google Stadia, letting you play your favorite Steam, Origin, and other PC games from the comfort of your couch.
Screen size: 50 inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision | Panel type: QLED | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | VRR support: Generic HDMI 2.1
Upgrading your gaming TV doesn't mean you need to spend a ton of money. The TCL 50S546 is under $500, but still gives you plenty of features to enhance your gaming experience. The 50-inch screen uses a QLED panel for 4K resolution while Dolby Vision HDR gives you better detailing and color. The screen also has 60 localized dimming zones for enhanced contrast to give your games more depth. And while the 60Hz native refresh rate isn't as high as other TVs on the market, it's still high enough to give you smoother playback; and VRR support through the HDMI 2.1 ports lets the TV match the refresh rate of your console to prevent screen tearing and stuttering. The voice-enabled remote works with Alexa to give you hands free controls over your new TV and connected devices. This means that you can power on your favorite consoles, activate ambient lighting, or stream music with just a word.
My pick for the best TV for gaming is the Samsung QN90B. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR technology to prevent screen tearing and stuttering, and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound+ creates audio that follows the on-screen action for more immersive gaming sound.
TV for gaming
Price
Refresh rate
VRR support
Samsung QN90B
$1397
120Hz
AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
LG B2
$1697
120Hz
Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium
Sony A80K
$1798
120Hz
Generic HDMI 2.1
LG Nano75QUA
$1697
120Hz
None
TCL 50S546
$400
60Hz
Generic HDMI 2.1
If you're in the market for a new TV just for gaming, or that will be primarily used for gaming, you'll want to make sure that it has some sort of adaptive sync feature to match different consoles and game programming, enough connection options for all of your consoles, and a screen that is both big enough for you to see what's going on but not so big that it overwhelms your space.
Choose this gaming TV...
If you need...
Samsung QN90B
A well-rounded TV with a dedicated game mode that works with multiple consoles
LG B2
An OLED TV for unparalleled color and graphical clarity
Sony A80K
A gaming TV that is optimized specifically for the PlayStation 5
LG Nano75QUA
A big-screen TV dedicated to gaming
TCL 50S546
A more budget-friendly option for a gaming TV
Along with price, I chose gaming TVs with different screen sizes to fit into different gaming spaces, VRR support, high native refresh rates, and plenty of connection options for anyone who has more than one console. I also chose TV models with dedicated gaming modes that boosted input response times and lowered input lag for a smoother gameplay experience.
While it's tempting to get that 85 or 97-inch TV, chances are, it won't even fit in your space. The best way to find your ideal TV size is to measure, in inches, from where your TV will be placed on a stand or wall mounted to where you will be sitting, and then divide that distance in half. So if your couch is 120 inches (10 feet) from the TV, your ideal TV size would be about 60 inches. You can go a bit bigger or smaller depending on what is available from the brand and what your budget allows, but a screen that is too big will overwhelm your space and might even cause motion sickness. While a TV that is entirely too small will make your room feel like a huge cavern and be difficult to see from your preferred gaming perch.
You absolutely could! A 32 or 43-inch TV can be a great, and more affordable, option compared to a dedicated gaming monitor. Though there is a bit of a tradeoff, since a TV isn't really meant to be seen that up-close so colors and details may look a bit odd, and a TV won't have the same refresh rate capabilities. Though most new TVs have 60 or 120Hz refresh rates, so you can still get a great, smooth gaming experience.
For console gaming, either 60 or 120Hz is just right to get smooth gameplay. PC games allow for higher refresh rates, since their coding has to account for tons of different factors like GPU models, monitor types, and RAM capacity. Console gaming is pretty well locked at either 60 or 120Hz depending on if it's 1080p or 4K resolution. And luckily enough, most new TVs have native refresh rates of either 60 or 120Hz; just check the operator's manual to make sure which one it is before you plug in your console. That way, you know exactly what to expect from your games and can troubleshoot any issues that arise.
There are a lot of options out there for console gamers looking for a TV to elevate their setup. Here's a short list of other gaming TVs I thought were great choices: