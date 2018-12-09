Apple iPhone XR Case-Mate roundup: Vibrant colors and designs with drop protection

The Apple iPhone XR, see our full review, has been in our hands for more than a month and is our favorite iPhone of 2018. I like showing off the Coral color and know that many others like having cases with some style and flair.

Case-Mate recently launched many case options for the iPhone XR and sent along 10 for us to test out. There were leather options, protective cases in conservative colors, vibrant colors with sparkles and flowers, and others that let the Coral color shine through. Its iPhone XR cases range in price from $25 to $50 and I've seen many of them in US wireless carrier stores too.

I spent a couple of weeks with cases from the Tough, Barely There Leather, Protection Collection, Karat Petals, Waterfall, Wallpapers, and Iridescent series. My favorites were the Barely There Leather cases and the Tough case. I'm not the target audience for the flashy, colorful models, but the rest of my family preferred those variations.

