Apple iPhone XR Case-Mate roundup: Vibrant colors and designs with drop protection

Apricorn Aegis Fortress L3 portable storage drive
If you're looking for a fast, ultra-rugged, secure encrypted portable storage drive that's available in both HDD and SSD flavors, look no further than Apricorn's new Aegis Fortress ...
The Apple iPhone XR, see our full review, has been in our hands for more than a month and is our favorite iPhone of 2018. I like showing off the Coral color and know that many others like having cases with some style and flair.
Case-Mate recently launched many case options for the iPhone XR and sent along 10 for us to test out. There were leather options, protective cases in conservative colors, vibrant colors with sparkles and flowers, and others that let the Coral color shine through. Its iPhone XR cases range in price from $25 to $50 and I've seen many of them in US wireless carrier stores too.
I spent a couple of weeks with cases from the Tough, Barely There Leather, Protection Collection, Karat Petals, Waterfall, Wallpapers, and Iridescent series. My favorites were the Barely There Leather cases and the Tough case. I'm not the target audience for the flashy, colorful models, but the rest of my family preferred those variations.
Also: Apple iPhone XR review: Apple iPhone XR review: Lower cost comes with camera, reception compromises
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Case-Mate Protection Collection consists of two pieces in order to offer drop protection up to 12 feet. Wireless charging and Apple Pay are still supported with your iPhone wrapped in this carbon fiber case.
The case has raised metal buttons that make it easy to manipulate them and ensure flawless performance. The case is lightweight and does not add much bulk to your iPhone XR. There is excellent corner protection and an ample opening for your rear camera. The Protection Collection case is available for $40 in Carbon Fiber, Blush, Clear/Black, Clear, and Black.
Also: One month with the Apple iPhone XR: Long battery life, solid camera, and fun colors
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Protection Collection provides 12 feet drop protection with a two-piece design while the Tough case was tested to 10 feet with a single piece design. The Tough case is available in Matte Black, Clear, Turquoise/Purple Neon, and Green/Pink Neon for $35.
I enjoyed using the Matte Black Tough case with my iPhone XR. The back is translucent too so you can still see the Apple logo and some of the color of your iPhone XR through the back.
Like the Protection Collection, there are also metal buttons on the Tough case. The corners have extra cushioning to help protect the iPhone while the sides are soft for better grip.
Also: One month with the Apple iPhone XR: Long battery life, solid camera, and fun colors
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Most of the Case-Mate cases have openings in the bottom for the Lightning port, speaker, and mic. No functionality is compromised with your iPhone XR in one of these cases.
Also: One month with the Apple iPhone XR: Long battery life, solid camera, and fun colors
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Coral color of my iPhone XR is still shown through the Tough case. The black and orange combo looks great together too.
Also: Apple iPhone XR review: Apple iPhone XR review: Lower cost comes with camera, reception compromises
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Iridescent one was difficult to capture in photos since it provides such a varied look when it reflects light off of the environment around the phone. The back is shown in pink on the website, but I've seen it looking yellow, orange, and more.
Also: Apple iPhone XR review: Apple iPhone XR review: Lower cost comes with camera, reception compromises
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Barely There Leather cases have large openings with a focus on minimalist protection through corner covering. The cases are made with genuine leather and are only 2mm in thickness.
Four colors are available for $40 each. The black one looks great with the Coral iPhone XR.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The left side also has a large cutout for the Volume buttons and ringer switch. The camera and flash on the rear are fully functional through the opening.
Also: Apple iPhone XR review: Apple iPhone XR review: Lower cost comes with camera, reception compromises
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The inside of the case is covered with brushed microfiber material so that your iPhone back is protected from scratches. The case has an elegant look and feel and is one of my favorites for still being able to easily slip your iPhone XR in your pocket.
Also: One month with the Apple iPhone XR: Long battery life, solid camera, and fun colors
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Waterfall cases offer an ever changing back panel with various glitter and sparkle pieces encased in liquid. As you rotates or shake the case, the contents inside the back panel shift to give you a cool look to your iPhone XR experience.
This case was tested to a 10 feet drop height and is also compatible with wireless charging and Apple Pay. There are also metal buttons for volume and the right side button.
The Waterfall case is available for $40 in Gold, Rose Gold, Iridescent, and Purple Glow.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Another unique way to change up your iPhone XR experience is with the Wallpapers cases. The Metallic Dot one I tested looks good with gold, white, and black dots on a clear back with black sides.
The Wallpapers case is available for $35 in Metallic Dot, Floral Garden, Grey Leopard, Pink Poppy, and Pink Dot. The case has been tested to 10 feet and is a single piece case design.
Metal buttons are also found on the sides of this case with the sides offering a decent grip. All of these Case-Mate cases come with lifetime warranty as well.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
One of the most expensive options from Case-Mate is the Karat case collection. The one I tested, Mother of Pearl, actually contains pieces of Pearl encased in resin.
10 feet drop testing was conducted with this one piece case design. Like many other Case-Mate cases, the Karat has metal buttons and flexible sides for enhanced grip.
It is available for $50 in Mother of Pearl and Rose Gold color options.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The metal buttons help you easily press the button and make sure that the intended action takes place. There is an ample opening for the rear camera and flash too.
I like the feel of this case and the fact that there is extra silicone used on the corners for more corner protection when you drop your phone.
Also: One month with the Apple iPhone XR: Long battery life, solid camera, and fun colors
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Not all cases have to be boring and when you want to head out after work and show off some fun colors and styles then you may want to consider something from Case-Mate
The Apple iPhone XR, see our full review, has been in our hands for more than a month and is our favorite iPhone of 2018. I like showing off the Coral color and know that many others like having cases with some style and flair.
Case-Mate recently launched many case options for the iPhone XR and sent along 10 for us to test out. There were leather options, protective cases in conservative colors, vibrant colors with sparkles and flowers, and others that let the Coral color shine through. Its iPhone XR cases range in price from $25 to $50 and I've seen many of them in US wireless carrier stores too.
I spent a couple of weeks with cases from the Tough, Barely There Leather, Protection Collection, Karat Petals, Waterfall, Wallpapers, and Iridescent series. My favorites were the Barely There Leather cases and the Tough case. I'm not the target audience for the flashy, colorful models, but the rest of my family preferred those variations.
Also: Apple iPhone XR review: Apple iPhone XR review: Lower cost comes with camera, reception compromises
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Join Discussion