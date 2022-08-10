/>
Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6: Electric Vehicle Extravaganza

Both these EVs are packed with tech, but good luck buying one.
jason-perlow
By Jason Perlow, Senior Contributing Writer on
img-8825
1 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Front

We took the Ioniq 5 up to Palm Beach Island for the day. She got a lot of looks from the local elite.

img-8818
2 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Side

Here is her side profile.

Hyundai Ioniq 5
3 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Front

Another look at Ioniq 5 from the side

img-8807
4 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Rear

Ioniq 5 rear view

img-9262
5 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

KIA EV6 Side

The KIA EV6 is a very sharp car as well.

img-9267
6 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

KIA EV6 Rear

Here is the EV6 from the front.

img-8755
7 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq 5 cockpit

The Ioniq 5 cockpit has a very Star-Trekky, roomy feel.

img-9270
8 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

KIA EV6 cockpit

Whereas the EV6 is sporty, but note the big center console.

img-9274
9 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

KIA EV6 cocktpit closeup

Here's a closeup of the EV6 cockpit.

img-9281
10 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

KIA EV6 environmental controls

EV6 environmental controls are on a touchscreen with virtual buttons.

img-1724
11 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq cockpit view

On the highway with the Ioniq.

img-1728
12 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq cockpit view showing rearview camera left

The left hand part of the driver information screen is displaying a rear view camera in the left lane showing approaching traffic.

img-1733
13 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq cockpit view showing rearview camera right

Here it is for the right lane.

img-1764
14 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Heads-up display (HUD)

The heads-up display shows a lot of information to the driver.

img-1768
15 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Collision avoidance system

The driver information screen shows a great deal more information including the position of other vehicles on the road and blind spot warnings.

img-1769
16 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq cockpit view with lane information

Here is more information about vehicles in the lanes.

img-9672
17 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

EV6 cockpit view with Bluelink navigation

Bluelink has its own navigation system if you aren't using CarPlay or Android Auto.

img-8593
18 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq cockpit view light mode

While we drove the car mainly in "Dark Mode" there is also a "Light Mode".

img-8748
19 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq cockpit view Bluelink menu system

Here's a closeup of the Bluelink menuing system.

img-8744
20 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq cockpit view backup cameras

Using the backup cameras.

img-8763
21 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq cockpit view 36O degree camera system

Here's how the 360 degree camera system works.

img-8581
22 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq charging port

Charging up.

img-1770.png
23 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq charging speeds

At under 55 percent charge we saw above 230 kW speeds which is very fast.

img-8853
24 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq cockpit view charging speeds

Eventually, it levelled off to 155 kW speeds which are still quite impressive.

find-a-hyundai-vehicle-selector-dealer-inventory-search
25 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Hyundai Ioniq 5 in stock

There are only four Ioniq 5 cars to buy within 250 miles of my home zipcode.

local-search-inventory-results-page-kia
26 of 26 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Kia EV6 are crazy in-demand

I found one KIA EV6 AWD GT-Line. The dealer wanted $20,000 over invoice.

