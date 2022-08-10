Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6: Electric Vehicle Extravaganza

We took the Ioniq 5 up to Palm Beach Island for the day. She got a lot of looks from the local elite.
Here is her side profile.
Another look at Ioniq 5 from the side
Ioniq 5 rear view
The KIA EV6 is a very sharp car as well.
Here is the EV6 from the front.
The Ioniq 5 cockpit has a very Star-Trekky, roomy feel.
Whereas the EV6 is sporty, but note the big center console.
Here's a closeup of the EV6 cockpit.
EV6 environmental controls are on a touchscreen with virtual buttons.
On the highway with the Ioniq.
The left hand part of the driver information screen is displaying a rear view camera in the left lane showing approaching traffic.
Here it is for the right lane.
The heads-up display shows a lot of information to the driver.
The driver information screen shows a great deal more information including the position of other vehicles on the road and blind spot warnings.
Here is more information about vehicles in the lanes.
Bluelink has its own navigation system if you aren't using CarPlay or Android Auto.
While we drove the car mainly in "Dark Mode" there is also a "Light Mode".
Here's a closeup of the Bluelink menuing system.
Using the backup cameras.
Here's how the 360 degree camera system works.
Charging up.
At under 55 percent charge we saw above 230 kW speeds which is very fast.
Eventually, it levelled off to 155 kW speeds which are still quite impressive.
There are only four Ioniq 5 cars to buy within 250 miles of my home zipcode.
I found one KIA EV6 AWD GT-Line. The dealer wanted $20,000 over invoice.