Cybersecurity flaws, customer experiences, smartphone losses, and more: ZDNet's research roundup

Let's start with Bishop Fox, who published an analysis of the significant blockchain and DeFi heists that occurred in 2021. The cybersecurity firm analysed $1.8 billion in losses. There were 65 major events examined by the team, of which 90% were considered to be "unsophisticated attacks".
Customer experience is now decidedly digital-first, according to the State of the Connected Customer report 2022, a Salesforce survey of 13,020 consumers. Two-third (66%) of customers have stopped buying from a company whose values didn't align with theirs - up from 62% in 2020.
A report by SellCell made terrible reading for Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 6 buyers. The Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets lost the most value in the first couple of months on average, at 51.1% (Good) and 46.8% (Like New), followed by Pixel 6 range at 43.5% and 41.5%, with the iPhone 13 range doing the best, losing only 16.4% and 19.1%.
Opensignal found that mmWave 5G provided by far the best rating of any networking technology with a score of 81.8 out of 100. However, mid-band 5G - which is typically slower than mmWave - still beat out public Wi-Fi networks with a score of 74.5 versus public Wi-Fi's rating of 72.
J.D. Power found 27% of American banking customers are using a digital-only bank. Yet brands such as American Express, Discover, and Charles Schwab are at the top of the company's direct-banking satisfaction ranking chart, outpacing both traditional banks and newer neobanks like SoFi, Chime, and Cash App.
A Capital One survey found 48% of small business owners are concerned about inflation, and 42% have experienced burnout in the last month. A total of 27% indicated they've built up cash reserves, while 23% have preemptively increased their prices.
A survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Sky News, of over 2,000 adults in Britain, revealed some of the tactics people are using to try and cut down their monthly expenditure. Almost two-thirds (65%) say they are keeping the heating off when they otherwise would have turned it on.
Finally, Google machine-learning scientists released a research paper on multi-lingual translation. The results weren't great. Out of 28 languages translated from English, 13 were rated below 4 on the scale in terms of quality of translation.
