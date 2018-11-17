Apple iPhone XR Silk case roundup: Great options for less than $25

The Keeper of Things folio wallet case has a textured outer finish and is constructed of fabric material. I was sent a black one to test out, but it is also available in rose gold.

A hard shell is found on the right side to securely hold your iPhone XR in the case. There are openings for the camera, right side button, volume buttons, ringer switch, Lightning port, and more.

Another great feature of this $14.99 case is the ability to prop up your iPhone XR for watching media content while on a train, plane, or other environment.