Apple iPhone XR Silk case roundup: Great options for less than $25

The Apple iPhone XR, see our full review, may be the best selling new iPhone with a price hundreds less than the XS and XS Max with very few compromises. It is still a glass back iPhone though so some kind of case will help protect it and improve your grip on it.
Silk sent along a few of its latest cases and a cable organizer to use with this new iPhone. Included in the evaluation package were the Wallet Slayer Volume 1, Wallet Slayer Volume 2, Kung Fu Grip, Nudist, and Keeper of Things. The Cable Wrangler also turned out to be an excellent accessory that served a need I have had for years.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
I tested out a couple different wallet cases, a folio case, a case with grip, and one of the Nudist cases with a fun fall print on it. These cases range in price from just $11.99 up to $24.99. You won't find too many cases priced this low that still offer some great functionality and protection.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Keeper of Things folio wallet case has a textured outer finish and is constructed of fabric material. I was sent a black one to test out, but it is also available in rose gold.
A hard shell is found on the right side to securely hold your iPhone XR in the case. There are openings for the camera, right side button, volume buttons, ringer switch, Lightning port, and more.
Another great feature of this $14.99 case is the ability to prop up your iPhone XR for watching media content while on a train, plane, or other environment.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
An elastic strap that can be stretched over the closed case to keep the front against the glass of your iPhone for additional protection is attached to the front panel.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The left side of the case holds up to four cards or cash in the four available slots. There is also a pocket running the length of the case behind the four slots.
A lanyard is present too so you can easily carry around the case with a strap.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Wallet Slayer Volume 1 and Wallet Slayer Volume 2 provide a similar rear pocket to carry up to three cards and cash behind your iPhone. The Volume 1 model has a smooth transition from the back up to the wallet slot. The Volume 2 model has a stitched back pocket for your cards with the additional capability to put a card into a slot to the right of the opening so that you can prop your iPhone up to watch media content.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
One of the major differences between these two wallet cases is found inside the back panel of the cases. The Wallet Slayer Volume 1 has a deeper rear pocket and air gap for more protection on the rear.
The sides are well textured so you can easily hold onto your iPhone with these cases. There are raised buttons on the cases and protective corner air pockets to protect against typical corner drops.
A free plastic screen protector is included with both cases. The Wallet Slayer Volume 1 is priced at $14.99 and comes in four colors while the Volume 2 is $24.99 and is also available in four colors. Colors include black, blue, red, and a flavor of the month color.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The $11.99 Kung Fu Grip case was one of my favorites from Silk. I was sent the Blues on the Green color and it went perfectly with my Coral iPhone XR to give me the blue/orange color combo of my alma mater, the US Coast Guard Academy.
The flexible material has texture on the back and sides so there is no way you should drop your phone with this case. It is light weight too.
Like other Silk cases, corner air pockets are also provided. When you set your phone down on a table, the case edges keep the display from resting directly on the table.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There is a plastic reinforced opening for the camera and flash on the back. An opening is present for the ringer switch as well.
The case looks good and provides an excellent tactile feel to your iPhone XR.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The $14.99 Nudist case is designed to let you show off the color of your new iPhone XR. Given that Apple released the iPhone XR in six colors, many people will want to show off the color they selected.
Colors available for the case include clear, Flavor of the Month, and Chef's Special. I was sent a fun Flavor of the Month one that shows fall characters.
The raised buttons are the best I tested on these Silk cases. There is no textured on the sides, but the clear soft material has some grip to it.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The sides are clear, but the back has a frosted finish to it so the color of your iPhone XR is still shown with a bit of cool design. The air pockets are still present on the corners too.
The Nudist case is available for $14.99.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Since I test out a lot of phones and wearables, I have a homemade cable arrangement system with big paper clips and a shelf. It is not the best solution and my cables get twisted all of the time. I was not expecting to see the Cable Wrangler in the test gear, but it may be the favorite thing Silk sent along to test out.
The Cable Wrangler package I tested came with a dual USB plug and six foot Lightning cable, available for $39.99. You can also buy the Cable Wrangler without the USB charger and Lightning cable for $19.99.
The Cable Wrangler is a heavy fabric covered magnetic block with three included cable collars. Attach the cable collars to your existing cables and then rest them on the Cable Wrangler to have one central location for all of your cables.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Cable Wrangler keeps all of the ends of my cables in one spot so the cupboard door isn't closing on cables and they can all be found in one location.
The bottom of the Cable Wrangler has a rubber grip so it won't slide around on you either.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There are a ton of case and accessory options for the new Apple iPhones. Silk released some great case options priced from $12 to $25.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
