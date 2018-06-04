Apple WWDC 2018 keynote: Scenes and surprises

Mobility
Apple began its keynote with a pseudo nature-channel documentary video about how hibernating developers attend WWDC: "The sun is harsh for these nocturnal dwelling creatures."
WWDC 2018 is being held from June 4 to June 8 in San Jose. If you want to watch the keynote live, go here for details about when and how to stream it online. If you'd rather catch up on all the official announcements, here's a round up of everything Apple unveiled or revealed...
Apple's App Store turns 10 years old next month. It has over 20 million developers and 500 million weekly visitors. Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the money app developers have earned through the app store is about to top $100 billion.
Apple said the next major update is called iOS 12. Surprise, surprise.
For this update, Apple said it is "doubling down on performance." For instance, apps will launch up to 40 percent faster. It's optimized iOS 12 with Apple's chip team, and it put the software through stress tests -- "these are big, big improvements" -- Apple explained.
Also, iOS 12 will work on all same devices as iOS 11.
Apple worked with Pixar to make a new file format for AR: USDZ. The format works in multiple apps, and many companies will support it, including Adobe, Autodesk, and Quixel.
Apple announced a new AR measurement app: Measure. It has a camera view and essentially lets you both measure (even in 3D) on object and level.
Apple and Lego demoed an experience called Assembly Square. The AR app can identify a Lego model on the table and turn it into a moving Lego world so you can zoom in on building, etc. Apple said more Lego experiences are coming to the App Store later this year.
Apple unveiled what is essentially ARKit 2, with improvements that include face tracking, realistic rendering, 3D object detection, persistent experiences, and shared experiences. With shared experiences, you can have a single AR experience on multiple iPhones.
