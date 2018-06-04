Apple WWDC 2018 keynote: Scenes and surprises

Apple said the next major update is called iOS 12. Surprise, surprise.

For this update, Apple said it is "doubling down on performance." For instance, apps will launch up to 40 percent faster. It's optimized iOS 12 with Apple's chip team, and it put the software through stress tests -- "these are big, big improvements" -- Apple explained.

Also, iOS 12 will work on all same devices as iOS 11.