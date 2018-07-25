Apricorn Aegis Padlock SSD: Hardware-encrypted solid-state drive that fits in a pocket

iPhone
Apricorn's Aegis Padlock SSD may be small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, but this drive combines a super tough exterior with ultra secure technology on the inside. The drive features a crush resistant, aluminum enclosure that is both water resistant and completely impervious to dust and grit.
The drive is also drop and vibration resistant, unaffected by high humidity and can survive extremes of temperature (5°F/-15°C up to 158°F/70°C).
With no moving parts, this is one of the toughest external SSDs I've ever tested.
The Aegis Padlock SSD is small enough to fit in the palm of you hand or be unnoticeable in a pocket or bag.
The built-in USB cable, and the bus-powered drive means that there are no additional cables or power adaptors to have to carry around. The drive has everything you need -- just plug it into a USB port and away you go.
The Aegis Padlock SSD FIPS 140-2 validation is the cryptography standard required by the US federal government for protection of sensitive data.
All data is secured using AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption, and everything is seamlessly encrypted in real-time, which means that your data safe even if the hard drive is removed from the enclosure.
The Padlock SSD supports an admin PIN and four unique user PINs (7-16 digits in length).
No software installation required for setup or operation and the ability to run on any platform - compatible with Windows 10, 8, 7, XP or Vista, Mac OS 10.2 or greater, and Linux.
The Aegis Padlock SSD isn't just tough, but also features tamper-resistant features. It is also resistant to brute-force attacks, and can be set up with a "Self Destruct PIN" that can be used to instantly destroys all PINs (admin and user), all the data data, and create a new encryption key
Initial setup involves creating an admin PIN code, then the drive is ready to use.
This feature blocks automated attempts to enter PIN numbers. After a predetermined number of failed PIN entries, the Padlock assumes it is being attacked and destroys the encryption key and rendering the data unrecoverable. The drive will then need to be reset in order to be redeloyed.
For a hardware-encrypted SSD, the performance of the Aegis Padlock SSD is more than enough to handle the sorts of data a drive like this will be handling.
The neoprene carry case adds additional durability (as well as making it a bit easier in the pocket!).
Pricing is as follows: 120GB for $249 | 240GB for $329 | 480GB for $449 | 1TB for $719 | 2TB for $1,039
More information: Visit Apricorn's website
The Apricorn Aegis Padlock SSD fits into the palm of your hand, yet features AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption, a wear resistant' keypad, and case is impervious to dust, grit and water.
