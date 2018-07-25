Apricorn Aegis Padlock SSD: Hardware-encrypted solid-state drive that fits in a pocket

Apricorn's Aegis Padlock SSD may be small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, but this drive combines a super tough exterior with ultra secure technology on the inside. The drive features a crush resistant, aluminum enclosure that is both water resistant and completely impervious to dust and grit.

The drive is also drop and vibration resistant, unaffected by high humidity and can survive extremes of temperature (5°F/-15°C up to 158°F/70°C).

With no moving parts, this is one of the toughest external SSDs I've ever tested.