The Aegis Padlock DT next to my 15-inch MacBook Pro.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here's what it looks like in my hand. It's a little bigger and heavier than a standard 3.5-inch hard drive.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Aegis Padlock DT looks like a regular external hard drive... until you notice that keypad!
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The drive's aluminum shell is rugged and tough enough to put up with knocks and scrapes, and the keypad features polymer-coated keys for added wear-resistance.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
There's a cooling grill on both the front and read of the drive, but there's no cooling fan in the device, so apart from the sound of the drive whirring, it's pretty quiet.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Above the keypad is a status display LED panel that shows the locked/unlocked status of the drive.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The drive does require a separate power supply, which means one extra thing to carry.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The electronics inside the Aegis Padlock DT are potted with epoxy resin to prevent tampering.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Inside my Aegis Padlock DT was a 1TB Toshiba hard drive.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Securing sensitive data stored on external hard drives is usually a minefield, especially if you are looking for cross-platform compatibility. The Apricorn USB 3.0 Aegis Padlock DT drive is the solution to this problem.
