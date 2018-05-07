Apricorn USB 3.0 Aegis Padlock DT drive

    The Aegis Padlock DT next to my 15-inch MacBook Pro.

    Here's what it looks like in my hand. It's a little bigger and heavier than a standard 3.5-inch hard drive.

    The Aegis Padlock DT looks like a regular external hard drive... until you notice that keypad!

    The drive's aluminum shell is rugged and tough enough to put up with knocks and scrapes, and the keypad features polymer-coated keys for added wear-resistance.

    There's a cooling grill on both the front and read of the drive, but there's no cooling fan in the device, so apart from the sound of the drive whirring, it's pretty quiet.

    Above the keypad is a status display LED panel that shows the locked/unlocked status of the drive.

    The drive does require a separate power supply, which means one extra thing to carry.

    The electronics inside the Aegis Padlock DT are potted with epoxy resin to prevent tampering.

    Inside my Aegis Padlock DT was a 1TB Toshiba hard drive.

Securing sensitive data stored on external hard drives is usually a minefield, especially if you are looking for cross-platform compatibility. The Apricorn USB 3.0 Aegis Padlock DT drive is the solution to this problem.

