Best iPhone charging cables you can buy

    Anker PowerLine II Dura

    Without a doubt the best Lightning cable currently on the market.

    And if it does break, Anker offers a lifetime replacement warranty.

    Price: $11.99 for 3-foot cable | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    Durability is a high priority, and the PowerLine II Dura can be bent over 12000 times, and can take the daily knocks, drops, twists or yanks that charging cables are exposed to.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    Despite the durability, the PowerLine II Dura is lightweight and supple. The connectors have an ergonomic design that are compact enough to allow the cable to charge iPhones housed inside bulky cases.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    Anker's first-generation PowerLine cable boasted fiv times the durability of other cables on the market. The PowerLine II Dura takes this to another level, and can support 175lb.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    A well made, well-priced, gimmick-free cable that features protection where you need it, and is yet soft enough to roll up and carry in a pocket.

    Price: $17.99 for 10-foot cable | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    One of the keys to the durability of the Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cable is the excellent strain relief built into the connectors that not only prevents the cable from fraying at these positions, but also helps stop the cable ripping out of the connector.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    Anker have also reinforced the connectors to prevent the cable pulling out after repeated use.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    The nylon braided outer sheath prevents tangling.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    The cable is strong enough to support over 80kg. I've tested this, and I can't see any way a cable is going to be broken through normal use.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    The AmazonBasics Apple Certified Nylon Braided Lightning to USB A Cable features a unique waterproof nylon fiber cloth for its protective cover. Wound tightly around the cord, the high-tensile nylon fiber cloth offers superior strength and a bit of flexibility.

    • High-quality copper wires promote maximum signal quality and strength
    • Durable nylon fiber cloth for protection, strength, and flexibility
    • An additional layer of protection has been added to the Lightning and USB ends to improve durability and reduce fraying; Cables have been tested to bend 95-degrees 4,000 times
    • Comes in Gold, silver, dark grey, and rose gold
    • Backed by an AmazonBasics 1-Year Limited Warranty

    Sold singly and in packs of ten.

    Price: $9.99 for 3-foot cable, $12.99 for 6-foot cable | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    Cheap and cheerful cables that are actually quite durable and well made. You can buy a bunch of these without breaking the bank, so you can have one in the car, one at the office, and one at home, and still have a spare in case one breaks for under $30.

    Price: $6.49 for 3-foot cable | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    Clip-on cable with included carabiner

    • Always have a cable on-the-go
    • Flexible USB cable
    • Short 4.5-inch cable that you can clip to keys or a belt loop

    Price: $14.99 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    We've had a few of these in use for a few years and while they're usually kept in handbags or pockets and only used occasionally, they've always been there when we've needed to charge our iPhone or iPad and there wasn't a full-sized cable nearby.

    Price: $24.95 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    I like these cables not only because thy are tough and well made, but also because they are super distinctive, which means they're less likely to be lost or picked up by someone else by accident. My favorite is the blaze orange " 1.21 Giggawatts" variety.

    Price: $21.95 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    A handy way to carry around a spare Lighting cable - just clip It to your keys or a belt loop and you have one with you whenever you need an impromptu charge-up.

    Price: $34.95 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    The Scosche StrikeLine Flo is a Lightning charge and sync cable that features a flowing luminescence charge indicator, which makes the cable fun to watch and also ideal in low-light conditions so you don't lose it!

    • Ambient glow speed matches electrical current flow
    • Rapid flow speed on lower charged battery
    • Slower flow speed on close to full charge
    • No glow on fully charged
    • Slim barrel design
    • USB 2.0
    • 3 foot long

    Price: $19.99 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

    Vinpok Mos, a cable with a right-angled connector to give you a perfect charging experience.

    • Highly compatible with both iOS and Android devices
    • Make charging and data transmission much more convenient
    • Increase the cable's lifespan by applying the unique "L"
    • Designed with a reversible plug for easier plugging

    Price: $14.99 | More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Has your iPhone's Lightning charging cable broken again? Are you tired of spending big bucks on cables that only last a few months? Here are some replacements that have been tested for durability and performance.

