Black Friday 2018: The best early UK deals in tech

Black Friday 2018: The best early US deals in tech
You don't need to wait until the day to grab a bargain this holiday season.
The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, the smaller cousin of the Amazon Echo, is predictably on sale over the Black Friday week and you can now pick one up with a discount of 50 percent.
Price: £24.99 (reduced from: £49.99)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
If you're interested in Amazon music and film subscriptions, the Amazon Fire TV stick could be a great buy this Black Friday. The dongle can be plugged into your existing TV to access these services alongside thousands of apps, Alexa skills, and catch up TV platforms.
Price: £24.99 (reduced from: £39.99)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
A deal to be found at eBuyer is the LG 32UD89 4K UHD monitor, a 32-inch model now available for a substantial discount.
Price: £499.98 (reduced from: £649.96)
Via: eBuyer
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The D-link COVR home mesh Wi-Fi system, a way to blanket and strengthen the weak Wi-Fi coverage in your home, is on sale over the shopping event. The kit includes three cover points and is able to cater for a property up to 465 m2.
Price: £146.99 (reduced from: £209.99)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Over at eBuyer, you can pick up a 14-inch Lenovo Ideapad 120S for a substantial discount over the Black Friday week.
Price: £149.98 (reduced from: £219.98)
Via: eBuyer
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Over the Black Friday week and until Cyber Monday, UK retailer Tesco is offering a range of deals on smartphones and mobile contracts, including:
Via: Tesco
Photo by: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
In an attempt to entice consumers to try out the Amazon Smart plug -- a means to control any electrical socket simply through a voice command -- if you buy an Echo device, you can add the plug to the bundle for a discount of £15.
Price: £9.99 (reduce from: £24.99)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The second-generation Amazon Echo, a smart speaker complete with the Alexa voice assistant, is available for a discount if you would like to join the Amazon smart home ecosystem.
Price: £54.99 (reduced from: £89.99)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
You can pick up a refurbished Apple iPad 4 with a 9.7-inch display, 64GB storage, and 1GB RAM for a substantial discount over at Wowcher.
Price: £199 (reduced from: £599.99)
Via: Wowcher
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The Amazon Paperwhite, an e-reader which attempts to mimic a traditional book through its e-ink display, is on sale over the shopping week.
Price: £89.99 (reduced from: £119.99)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
For those on the road or those who travel often, purchasing in a pair of noise-canceling headphones is never a poor investment. The Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones, available for a hefty discount this Black Friday week, are a sound option.
Price: £129.94 (reduced from: £289.95)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Smart home thermostats and heating controls might seem somewhat of an extravagance to install, but as a recent owner myself, the ability to remotely control and monitor energy usage has become valuable and cost-saving. One such device is the Hive smart heating and water controller, which happens to be on sale this Black Friday together with installation.
Price: £148.99 (reduced from: £249)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The 13.9-inch Huawei MateBook X Pro, featuring an Intel i7 or i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage and a 3K touchscreen, is a versatile laptop on offer over the Black Friday event.
Price: £1,199 (reduced from: £1,299.99)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
If you are in the market for a new laptop either for yourself or as a gift, the Lenovo IdeaPad 520S -- a 14-inch notebook powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and equipped with 256GB SSD storage and 8GB RAM -- is available for a substantial discount.
Price: £549.99 (reduced from: £799.99)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The Microsoft Surface laptop 2 is also on sale over the Black Friday event and can be picked up early with a £200 discount. The device sports a 13.5-inch screen, an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128 GB SSD storage.
Price: £779 (reduced from: £979)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The Huawei P20 smartphone is also on sale and available early during the Black Friday event. The smartphone is equipped with a 5.8-inch FHD+ screen, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, dual 20MP + 12MP cameras and a 24 MP front-facing camera. The smartphone runs on the Android operating system.
Price: £399 (reduced from: £599.99)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
An affordable, entry-level smartphone on sale over the Black Friday event is the Honor 9 Lite. The dual-SIM mobile device comes with a 5.5-inch display, 32GB storage, and a 13 MP camera.
Price: £129 (reduced from: £169.99)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The Google Pixel 3 smartphone, with a 5.5-inch display and 64GB storage, is available for a discount on the run-up to Black Friday.
Price: £699 (reduced from: £739)
Via: Google
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
If you want to make the transition from wired to wireless earbuds, you can pick up the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 wireless earbuds with a strong discount.
Price: £134.99 (reduced from: £229)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
iPhone users might be interested in picking up a QDOS Qi AirBank wireless charger over the Black Friday sales event. The code BLACKFRIDAY18 can be used from November 22 to 26 for a 40 percent discount on the 5000 mAh charger.
Price: £29.99 (reduced from: £49.99)
Via: QDOS
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Drone enthusiasts might be interested in a deal present on Drones Direct, a full Parrot Anafi drone kit available with a fair discount. The drone in question is able to fly for 25 minutes and record both 4K footage and 21MP stills.
Price: £629.99 (reduced from: £729.99)
Via: Drones Direct
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
If you want to upgrade your smoke and CO2 alarms, you can earn a discount off a set of Nest Protect smoke and CO2 detectors over the Black Friday event when you pick up a pack of three.
Price: £297 (reduced from: £327)
Via: Google
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Over this week you can snap up some great deals in consumer tech, PCs, mobile devices, and smart gadgets.
The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, the smaller cousin of the Amazon Echo, is predictably on sale over the Black Friday week and you can now pick one up with a discount of 50 percent.
Price: £24.99 (reduced from: £49.99)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Join Discussion