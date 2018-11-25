Caudabe Apple iPhone XR case roundup: Minimalist perfection

Google’s Night Sight mode for Pixel phones in pictures
It's been just about a month since I've been using the iPhone XR and I'm pretty pleased with the most affordable Apple iPhone X model. It still has a glass back though so a case is warranted.
Given that I bought the Coral color iPhone XR, I prefer cases that show off the color of the device. I also like to slip my phones into my front jeans pockets so minimalist cases are attractive to me. The folks at Caudabe sent along a sample of each of the four different styles available for the iPhone XR.
My favorite case when I owned the Apple iPhone X was the Veil XT. This case is only 0.35mm in thickness, yet gives you a better grip on your iPhone XR while also protecting it from scratches. It feels almost paper thin so adds basically nothing to the weight of your iPhone XR.
The Frost color one I tested, also available in Stealth Black, still shows off the color of the iPhone XR through the haze of the case. The $19.95 price is reasonable.
The texture helps you hold onto your phone better too.
The Veil XT is clearly the least obtrusive case you can find for your iPhone XR with just 0.35mm thickness of the material. It fits like a glove and may be the perfect case for those who hate cases.
For those who want to show off the full color of their iPhone XR, the Lucid Clear case is the best option. It comes in Crystal and Silver Metallic with a price of $24.95.
The Crystal one is completely clear on all four sides and the back while the Silver Metallic one adds some touch of silver to the lower back and around the edges. I tested out the Crystal one and am please by how well it shows off the color.
One reason I am not much of a fan of this case is that there is no grip provided with the glossy finish of the case. It is a rigid case with splits in the bottom two corners so you can remove the hard shell from your iPhone XR. It is made of impact resistant polymer.
If you need a bit more protection, the Caudabe Sheath is a great option. At just 0.9mm in thickness, it has been drop tested to 2 meters (6.6 feet) so should help your iPhone XR survive a typical drop.
The case is made of Caudabe's ShockLite material, which is a soft, flexible polymer. The case has a matte finish on the inside with a rough textured finish on the outside and edges. Like the Veil XT, the case increases your ability to hold onto your iPhone XR.
The Sheath is available in Classic Black, Classic Navy, Classic Camo Green, and Ultraviolet. All colors are available now for $24.95 each.
The raised buttons for volume and the right side button are easy to manipulate on The Sheath case. The material looks good and also increases your ability to hold onto your iPhone.
Caudabe's Synthesis is the most protective case offered for the iPhone XR with the same 2 meter drop test rating. It is also constructed of ShockLite material, but incorporates a hard, micro-etched matte black shell to make it more rigid than the Sheath case.
There are slightly raised corners on the back to keep the camera from resting on a table. The sides have texture integrated below the buttons where you hold your phone so that you have been grip on it too.
The Synthesis is available in Stealth Black and Gray for $29.95.
There is just a bit that rises above the four edges to protect your screen if you set it down on a table. It is a solid minimalist protective case.
With iPhones being the most expensive phones available today, a case to help you hold onto it is a smart purchase. Caudabe makes some great options that add minimal weight and size to your iPhone.
