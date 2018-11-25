Caudabe Apple iPhone XR case roundup: Minimalist perfection

It's been just about a month since I've been using the iPhone XR and I'm pretty pleased with the most affordable Apple iPhone X model. It still has a glass back though so a case is warranted.

Given that I bought the Coral color iPhone XR, I prefer cases that show off the color of the device. I also like to slip my phones into my front jeans pockets so minimalist cases are attractive to me. The folks at Caudabe sent along a sample of each of the four different styles available for the iPhone XR.

Also: Apple iPhone XR review: Lower cost comes with camera, reception compromises