Caudabe cases for Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Minimalist cases with stylish limited protection

    Caudabe cases are designed to provide scratch protection while improving your ability to hold onto your phone with barely any added size or weight to your iPhone. It recently released four models for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    The Synthesis, Veil, Sheath, and Lucid Clear are all available now with some options for color from $19.95 to $29.95.

    See also: Apple iPhone 11 Pro review

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caudabe Veil for iPhone 11 Pro is paper thin

    For a couple of years, I have been buying the Caudabe Veil cases for my iPhones because it offers just a bit of texture to help me hold the phone while protecting it from scratches on the rear glass. The case feels almost like paper at a thickness of just 0.35 mm.

    You can purchase the Veil in Stealth Black or Frost colors for $19.95.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Side view of the Veil case

    The Veil case is so minimal that there are not even raised buttons for the volume or right side button. Instead, these areas, including the ringer switch, are cut out so you can use the buttons on your iPhone. It doesn't get much more minimalist than this.

    There is great micro-etched texture provided by the Veil case. Wireless charging and Apple Pay are fully supported with this case too.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Raised area around the camera opening

    Raised area around the camera opening

    Despite being a very thin and light case, there is some protection provided by the Veil. A ridge around the camera opening matches the height of the cameras so when you set your phone down on the back there is some protection here.

    The camera is not compromised in any way when using this case either.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caudabe Syntheis case

    I've never tested out the Caudabe Synthesis case before, but it quickly became my favorite of the four sent for testing because it offered more protection while still being a very slim case.

    The Synthesis is available in Gray and Stealth Black for $29.95. I tested the Gray one, which looks good with my green iPhone 11 Pro.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Synthesis case left side and back

    The Synthesis case actually has been tested to 2 meters and is made with ShockLite material. This shock-absorbing polymer offers flexible sides and a rigid back shell.

    Raised buttons are provided for the right side and left volume buttons with an opening for the ringer switch.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Back of the Synthesis case

    The cutout for the cameras offers unrestricted use of the cameras.

    Notice the raised edge in the corner. This is present on all four corners so resting your phone on a table with the back down means that there is a small gap to help protect the back of your iPhone and keep it from sliding off a table.

    There is also a raised edge around the front to help protect your screen when you place the iPhone face down on a table.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Laser-etched diamond pattern on the sides

    The Synthesis has textured sides to help you hold onto your iPhone 11 Pro. This is one feature that stands out for my use and one reason this is my new go-to case.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caudabe Sheath in hand

    The Caudabe Sheath case is available in Black and Gray for $24.95. It has also been tested to a 2-meter drop so while it is a minimalist case there is some additional protection provided.

    The Sheath has a 0.9 mm thickness and is constructed of the ShockLite polymer material. It is very flexible and has a great feel in your hand.

    Like the Veil the back is micro-etched with texture to help you hold onto your iPhone 11 Pro.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caudabe Sheath side buttons and upper back

    There are well-defined raised buttons on the Caudabe Sheath to help activate the volume and right side press on your iPhone 11 Pro.

    There is a ridge around the camera opening with a stylish line provided across the top. It is a great feeling case with good looks too.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Lucid Clear for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    While the Caudabe Lucid Clear case lets me fully enjoy the Midnight Green color of the iPhone 11 Pro, it was my least favorite of the four Caudabe cases. This was primarily due to the fact that the case offers no texture or improved grip for your iPhone.

    It is constructed of the same thermoplastic polymer found in bulletproof glass and the back is hard plastic. Caudabe coats the back with an oleophobic coating to help prevent fingerprints though.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caudabe Lucid Clear side buttons

    The raised buttons are easy to find and press while the ringer switch opening is great too.

    There is some level of drop protection provided with the solid corners and raised edge around the camera opening.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

While cases with drop protection ratings are nice to have for protecting your expensive iPhone, it's also nice to have sleek cases that help you hold the phone while also protecting it from scratches. Caudabe has been one of my favorite minimalist case brands and I recently tested out four of its models.

