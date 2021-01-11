CES 2021: Best of Innovation award winners

CES 2020
-
CES Best of Innovation
Each year, CES runs an extensive programme of innovation awards, calling out a subset of the thousands of products on show for excellence in engineering, aesthetics and design, uniqueness, the innovation they bring to the consumer market, and more. There are two levels of recognition: 'Honorees' are products that score above the threshold for a given category, while 'Best of Innovation' is reserved for the highest-rated product(s) in each category (see the CES website for more details on the judging process and expert panel).
In 2021, 191 companies and 285 products received recognition, and there were 20 Best of Innovation award winners (depicted here).
Photo by: CES
-
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Photo by: AMD
-
BioButton medical grade device and data services
Photo by: BioIntelliSense
-
1st Mate Marine Safety & Security System
Photo by: Brunswick Corporation
-
EES (Electromagnetic Engineered Surfaces)
Photo by: E2IP
-
Epsy
Photo by: Epsy
-
Harman Kardon Radiance 2400
Photo by: Harman International
-
IBM & The Mayflower Autonomous Ship & The AI Captain
Photo by: IBM
-
Imverse Live3D rendering engine and volumetric holograms
Photo by: Imverse
-
John Deere X-Series Combine
-
LG InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator with Voice Recognition
Photo by: LG Electronics
-
VROR Eye Dr
Photo by: M2S
-
U by Moen Smart Faucet
Photo by: Moen Incorporated
-
Orcam Read
Photo by: Orcam Technologies
-
Origin Health - Remote Patient Monitoring
Photo by: Origin Wireless
-
LUMI Keys 1
Photo by: ROLI
-
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G/Galaxy Note 20 5G
Photo by: Samsung Electronics
-
Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition
Photo by: Samsung Electronics
-
Spatial Reality Display
Photo by: Sony Electronics
-
Vespera
Photo by: Vaonis
-
The Fifth-Generation Waymo Driver
Photo by: Waymo
