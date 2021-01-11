CES 2021: Best of Innovation award winners

Each year, CES runs an extensive programme of innovation awards, calling out a subset of the thousands of products on show for excellence in engineering, aesthetics and design, uniqueness, the innovation they bring to the consumer market, and more. There are two levels of recognition: 'Honorees' are products that score above the threshold for a given category, while 'Best of Innovation' is reserved for the highest-rated product(s) in each category (see the CES website for more details on the judging process and expert panel).

In 2021, 191 companies and 285 products received recognition, and there were 20 Best of Innovation award winners (depicted here).