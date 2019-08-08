Cool new products from USA CBD Expo 2019

There were a lot of vaping devices at the show, but the product I was most impressed with by far (and decided to purchase myself) was the Phenopen, a high-end CBD vape device by Mabsut Life, an Israeli company with deep experience in the medical cannabis industry. The Phenopen may look like every other vape pen, but looks are deceiving. It uses a proprietary magnetic connect cartridge with a glass mouthpiece that contains 500mg of CBD vape oil which is only composed of cannabidiol and natural terpenes and no other flavorings. The hemp used in the vape oil itself is of Israeli genetic origin and is grown organically in Eastern Europe with a pleasant neutral green tea-like flavor. The pen has haptic feedback to indicate the firing of the atomizer, a colored halo charging indicator and has a well-engineered, high-quality feel to it. The company fulfills direct orders on its website in Europe but is seeking partners and distribution in the US.