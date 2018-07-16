Amazon Prime Day 2018: The top US deals in tech

Amazon
Amazon's annual sale, Prime Day, is a subscribers-only event which features a range of discounts on electronics including PCs, hardware, mobile devices, and more.
While the day is restricted to Prime members, to take advantage of the offerings, you can also sign up for a 30-day Prime trial.
The Prime Day event starts at 3pm EST on July 16, 2018, spanning a full 36 hours before ending on July 17, 2018. However, many of the best deals are already live.
The Amazon Paperwhite e-reader can be picked up with a heavy discount over Amazon Prime Day. The table reader has a built-in lighting system, shows content at 300 ppi, and is a more comfortable way to enjoy reading without standard screen glare.
Price: $40 off (reduced from: $119.99)
Turning your house into a smart home does not have to be expensive. As voice-activated assistants and Internet of Things (IoT) devices become more popular, companies have sprung up with their own budget-friendly products.
Over Amazon Prime Day, you can expect up to 35 percent off Sengled devices, which include white and color LED bulbs which can be controlled through mobile devices.
Price: Up to 35 percent off various products
This Amazon Prime Day, the Blink XT home security system is on sale. You can pick up the XT1 and XT2 systems -- the difference in which being the number of cameras included -- for a discount over the course of the day.
If you would like to dip your toe into the world of smart voice assistants without splashing out on a full size model -- or you would like to extend the capabilities of your current Amazon Echo -- the Echo Dot is on sale this Prime Day.
Price: $29.99 (reduced from: $49.99)
For a more substantial option, the Echo Plus, complete with a Philips Hue smart lighting starter kit, is also on sale over Prime Day.
Price: $99.99 (reduced from: $164.98)
The Canary home security system, compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, is currently on sale.
If you purchase directly from Amazon, you can pick up an all-in-one system for $117, reduced from $169.
However, visitors to the Canary website can also enjoy a $40 reduction in price, or if they choose to sign up for a one-year membership -- which costs $99, a discount from $119.99 -- they will receive a free Canary View.
If you are in the market for a tablet over Prime Day, the price of the Amazon Fire 10 -- complete with a Full HD 1080p display and 32GB storage -- is reduced heavily over the sales event.
Price: $99.99 (reduced from: $149.99)
Jibo is described as the world's first "social robot" for the home. Oddly adorable, the robot can perform a number of tasks including acting as a voice-based assistant -- using facial recognition technology to remember and interact with friends and family -- streaming content, controlling smart home devices, and more.
Price: $499 (reduced from: $899)
The latest incarnation of the Fire TV streaming stick, the 4K Ultra HD upgrade complete with Alexa voice assistant technology, is on sale over Amazon Prime Day. The Fire TV stick grants access to Amazon's film and television library, alongside apps such as Hulu and Netflix.
Price: $34.99 (reduced from: $69.99)
Amazon is also offering a substantial discount on the no-frills version of the streaming stick. The standard Amazon Fire TV stick offers the same access to thousands of apps, channels, and Skills.
Price: $19.99 (reduced from: $39.99)
The LG V35 ThinQ smartphone, announced in May this year, is a slim Android device running on a Snapdragon 845 processor and sports 128 GB, 6GB RAM. The new phone is available over the course of the event with a $300 discount.
Price: $599.99 (reduced from: $899.99)
If you are in the market for a home security system, the Amazon Cloud security camera is on sale. The cloud-based device detects both motion and sound and records footage in 1080p Full HD.
Price: $59.99 (reduced from: $119.99)
They may not be the last QuietComfort 35 headphones in the product family, but the Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones are a great investment. If you are not worried about wireless connectivity but are concerned with high audio quality, they are a steal once the event officially launches.
Price: $125 (reduced from: $299.99)
The standard Amazon Echo, second generation, is also on sale this Prime Day. The smart speaker is connected to the Alexa voice assistant and can be used for Skills including the control of smart devices around the home, Internet-based queries, news roundups, and more.
If you purchase select Echo devices, you can also enjoy a six-month free subscription to Amazon Music.
Price: $69.99 (reduced from: $99.99)
The Ring doorbell Pro is a smart doorbell system which modernizes the traditional ring at the door. You can not only see and speak to visitors through your mobile device and receive alerts when motion has been detected, but it also doubles up as a security system.
Price: $174 (reduced from: $249)
The Yubikey is an authentication device which takes out the complexities of encrypting your hardware. The small USB-based product is plug-and-play and adds two-factor authentication to your system.
The Yubikey 4 is available for a discount over Prime Day.
Price: $30 (reduced from: $40)
The Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is on sale over Amazon Prime Day. The Alexa-enabled television set, complete with voice remote and the Fire TV system installed, gives users the option to access Amazon media content and apps including Hulu and Netflix.
Price: $289.99 (reduced from: $399.99)
As always on Prime Day and other Amazon-branded sales events, the retailer is offering discounts on Dash buttons. These buttons can be stuck around the home and, when pushed, will automatically order household goods you are running low on. Dash buttons include ordering systems for washing powder, cosmetics, drinks, and pet food.
Price: $0.99 (reduced from: $4.99)
The Amazon Echo Look, a hands-free camera and voice system which takes full-length photos and six-second videos of your daily look and outfits is an assistant which Amazon says can be used to help develop your own personal lookbook.
The device is now on sale with a $100 discount.
Price: $99.99 (reduced from: $199.99)
This Prime Day, Amazon's Treasure Truck scheme is offering a one-day discount on Philips Hue smart lighting. If you opt-in to receive alerts, you can order a Philips Hue Starter Kit and Echo Dot bundle for a discount -- as long as you are willing to go and meet the truck to pick up your goods.
Price: $69.99
Discounts on a range of smart TVs in various sizes are already beginning to show before the event's official launch and so it is worth keeping an eye on the listings throughout the day.
Once Amazon Prime Day officially begins, branded television discounts will emerge, including a 49-inch 4K Smart TV for $438, a 55-inch 4K Smart TV for $478, and a 65-inch 4K Smart TV for $649.
If you are keen to explore the world of 3D printing but do not want to spend a fortune, Amazon will be offering up to 30 percent off a range of 3D printers this Prime Day.
