Amazon Prime Day 2018: The top US deals in tech

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, but what are best deals on the table for Prime members?

Amazon Prime Day 2018

Amazon's annual sale, Prime Day, is a subscribers-only event which features a range of discounts on electronics including PCs, hardware, mobile devices, and more.

While the day is restricted to Prime members, to take advantage of the offerings, you can also sign up for a 30-day Prime trial.

The Prime Day event starts at 3pm EST on July 16, 2018, spanning a full 36 hours before ending on July 17, 2018. However, many of the best deals are already live.

Amazon Prime Day 2018

Caption by: Charlie Osborne

